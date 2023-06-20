Craig Melvin Calls Al Roker His Biggest Fatherhood Role Model

Craig Melvin doesn’t have to look far for advice on fatherhood.

In a pre-Father’s Day interview last week, the Today host didn’t hesitate to identify a coworker as his biggest dad role model.

“Oh, it’s Al Roker,” Melvin told Today.com. “No question.”

He went on to call working with Roker “a daily workshop in parenting.”

“I mean, it’s something else. You get to watch him in action, like sometimes in commercial breaks between segments, he’s texting with one of his three kids or he’s putting out a fire,” Melvin said of his co-host. “He’s parenting on the job.”

Roker, 68, has three children: Courtney, 36, Leila, 24, and Nick, 20. Courtney is currently pregnant with her first child.

“He’s about to become a grandfather but he’s still in the thick of it with his youngest, who is in college,” Melvin said. “He tells these stories pretty much every day at work and, invariably, he always ends with ‘Oh, you will see one day. It’s coming for you.’”

Melvin, 44, and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, share two children: Delano, 9, and Sybil, 6.

As for the best advice he’s received from Roker?

“It’s all about the importance of listening to your kids,” Melvin shared.

In another interview with Today.com, the South Carolina-native shared the most important thing he’s learned from being a dad.

"I am naturally an impatient person. I think I was born that way, in part, but it's also the nature of what we do ... That's what a lot of television is. Got to hit the commercial break at the same time, every day," Melvin said. "In the past, I struggled with the uncertain and things not going as scripted. When you're a parent, 90 percent of it is unscripted. It's taught me patience, for sure."

