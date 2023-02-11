Couples Getting Engaged At Cracker Barrel This Valentine’s Day Could Win Free Food For A Year

Sounds like two good reasons to say “I do.”

By
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan is an award-winning journalist who has been covering breaking news, sports and culture for two decades. Her work has appeared on CNN, Reader's Digest, Atlanta Magazine and various other publications. She was raised in South Carolina, attended the University of Georgia and now resides in Atlanta.  
Published on February 11, 2023

Whoever said romance was dead forgot to tell Cracker Barrel.  

The restaurant chain is giving couples who get engaged at Cracker Barrel this Valentine’s Day an opportunity to win free food for a year.   

Cracker Barrel Exterior

Jeff Greenberg / Contributor/Getty Images

The “I Said ‘Yes’ at Cracker Barrel'' contest runs February 10-16 and invites guests to upload a video of themselves to social media popping the question at any Cracker Barrel.  The entries must also include in the caption a description of why the couple decided to get engaged there.  

The post must @crackerbarrel and also include the hashtags: #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest.  

Cracker Barrel Wedding Proposal

Cracker Barrel


"Cracker Barrel isn't just a restaurant, it's a place where care is the main ingredient . . .This Valentine's Day, we want to extend our main ingredient even more by inviting guests to show the person they care about most how truly special they are," Jennifer Tate, Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer said in a release.

The extra love Cracker Barrel is showing this Valentine’s Day extends beyond engaged couples.  The restaurant will give a free dessert to any guests with the purchase of two entrees from their Valentine’s Day menu. Dessert options include their delicious Biscuit Beignets or Double-Fudge Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake. 

Free dessert? A chance to win free food for a year? A love-ly Valentine’s Day indeed. 

