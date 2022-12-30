Treat Yourself To These 7 Cozy Must-Haves On Sale At Nordstrom—Up To 40% Off

Ugg, Casper, and Barefoot Dreams are all on sale.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Published on December 30, 2022 
Published on December 30, 2022

Nordstrom After Christmas Sale
After the busyness of the holiday season, taking some time for yourself and resting up for the new year is much appreciated. If prioritizing yourself is part of your New Year’s resolution, treating yourself to cozy must-haves is a small yet worthwhile splurge. No need to spend a pretty penny, Nordstrom is currently having its end of year sale event with lots of home and clothing items on clearance for up to 60 percent off.  

At a time when many of us have received gift cards, shopping Nordstrom’s sale event will make your gifted money stretch even further. There’s no better way to spend holiday gift cards than on comfy essentials like the Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Cardigan and Casper Down Pillows

Nordstrom’s end of year event has deals on everything from women's and menswear, beauty, and home items. If you’re looking to snag after-Christmas deals, hurry, because this shopping event only runs through January 2. 

Best Cozy Nordstrom Deals

Nordstrom’s clearance event has everything needed for a cozy start to 2023—shop from our list of must-have items currently on sale starting at just $13.

Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan

Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Cardigan

Like wearing a stylish blanket, The Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Cardigan is incredibly soft and great for layering. The long cardigan has a shawl collar and belt at the waist for a luxurious robe-like feel. Lightweight and with deep pockets, the shawl cardigan is comfortable enough to wear while lounging around the house and stylish enough to wear out. 

BUY IT:  Starting at $88.80 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com 

Moonlight Eco Pajamas

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas

There’s nothing cozier than a good-quality pajama set. The Moonlight Eco Pajamas are made of sustainably sourced Tencel Modal, which makes for an ultra-soft top and bottom set that’s machine-washable. The long sleeve and pant set is modeled after menswear thanks to its collar and contrasting piping. 

BUY IT: $60 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

DKNY PURE Chunky Knit Throw Blanket

Nordstrom

DKNY Pure Chunky Knit Throw Blanket

Snuggling up under a warm blanket is one of the simplest forms of self-care, and the DKNY Pure Chunky Knit Throw Blanket that’s made of extra thick yarn will feel extra comforting. The throw comes in natural yarn color and is 50 inches by 60 inches, a good size to add on top of bedding. Unlike other chunky knit blankets, this throw has a more closely knit pattern resulting in fewer cool air getting through. 

BUY IT: $60 (orig. $79.99); nordstrom.com

Casper Down Pillow

Nordstrom

Casper Down Pillow

Nothing is better than a good night's rest, and a proper pillow is instrumental for solid sleep. The Casper Down Pillow offers breathable support with its five-chamber structure and ethically sourced down. Available in standard and king sizes, the down pillow fits a wide array of beds and sleeping styles. Easy to care for, simply wash the pillow in the washing machine and tumble dry.

BUY IT: Starting at $125.10 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

UGG Ansley Water Resistant Slipper

Nordstrom

Ugg Ansley Slippers

Stylish slippers to wear around the house or run a quick errand are a must in any closet. The Ugg Ansley Slippers are water-resistant and wool-lined, making them comfortable to wear even in or out of the house. Available in a variety of sizes and colors, the suede slippers are on sale starting at $70.

BUY IT: Starting at $70 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com

French Connection Mock Neck Sweater

Nordstrom

French Connection Mock Neck Sweater

A transitional sweater from fall to winter and evenings out to staying in, the French Connection Mock Neck Sweater is great for any occasion. The elevated soft sweater has an exaggerated mock neck and piping down the arm for a more sophisticated look when going out. However, the sweater’s stretchiness and drop-shoulder make it extra comfortable to wear—even if lounging at home. Available in neutral colors such as camel, winter white, and dove gray, the mock neck sweater has a timeless look. Grab the sweater for 25 percent off. 

BUY IT: Starting at $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Open Edit Marled Recycled Blend Beanie

Nordstrom

Open Edit Beanie

Staying warm until spring is easy with a versatile hat like the Open Edit Beanie. The warm beanie comes in a classic simple style that makes a great addition to any fall or winter outfit and is made of a marled recycled blend. Available in green, burgundy, black, and blue—the chic beanie is a staple addition to your winter wardrobe. 

BUY IT: Starting at $16.80 (orig. $24); nordstrom.com

More Must-Shop Products

