Shoppers Love This Sturdy, Practical Mason Jar Pitcher With Over 11,900 Perfect Ratings—And It’s On Sale

Certain things are known for being Southern, from sweet tea to good manners—and mason jars are included in that list. And what could be better than a mason jar that doubles as a pitcher? This one from County Line Kitchen is not only adorable, but it’s also super handy. With more than 11,900 five-star ratings at Amazon, the pitcher is clearly loved by customers, and it starts at only $22.

The pitcher is available in 1-quart and 2-quart sizes (both of which fit inside most refrigerator doors) with a light blue, gray, green, or orange lid. Made from durable soda lime glass, it’s not “too delicate,” according to reviewers who say it’s sturdy and practical enough to be used every day. The food-grade glass is BPA-free and made in the U.S., so you can feel safe storing your drinks in it.

BUY IT: Starting at $21.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

The airtight silicone seal is leak-proof and keeps drinks fresh, making it useful for everything from juice to milk—with one customer even saying it’s “perfect for baby formula.” Another bonus: the pitcher is basically mess-proof. One shopper noted that the tight lid prevents it from leaking even when it’s laying on its side. And with the easy-to-pour spout and handle, you don’t have to worry about spills while pouring either.

In addition to storing liquids, you can use the mason jar pitcher for steeping tea. One reviewer said they brew tea and keep it in the pitcher to use throughout the week, saving them time from making it every day. It’s also perfect for adding fruit to your water to make it more flavorful and entice you to stay hydrated.

This County Line Kitchen mason jar pitcher is a must for any Southerner, and with prices starting at just $22 at Amazon, it’s also a steal. Shop now at Amazon while it’s on sale.