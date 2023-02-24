Shopping Shoppers Love This Sturdy, Practical Mason Jar Pitcher With Over 11,900 Perfect Ratings—And It’s On Sale It’s perfect for sweet tea. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Certain things are known for being Southern, from sweet tea to good manners—and mason jars are included in that list. And what could be better than a mason jar that doubles as a pitcher? This one from County Line Kitchen is not only adorable, but it’s also super handy. With more than 11,900 five-star ratings at Amazon, the pitcher is clearly loved by customers, and it starts at only $22. The pitcher is available in 1-quart and 2-quart sizes (both of which fit inside most refrigerator doors) with a light blue, gray, green, or orange lid. Made from durable soda lime glass, it’s not “too delicate,” according to reviewers who say it’s sturdy and practical enough to be used every day. The food-grade glass is BPA-free and made in the U.S., so you can feel safe storing your drinks in it. Amazon BUY IT: Starting at $21.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com The 9 Best Containers For Storing Soup—Starting At $4 On Amazon The airtight silicone seal is leak-proof and keeps drinks fresh, making it useful for everything from juice to milk—with one customer even saying it’s “perfect for baby formula.” Another bonus: the pitcher is basically mess-proof. One shopper noted that the tight lid prevents it from leaking even when it’s laying on its side. And with the easy-to-pour spout and handle, you don’t have to worry about spills while pouring either. In addition to storing liquids, you can use the mason jar pitcher for steeping tea. One reviewer said they brew tea and keep it in the pitcher to use throughout the week, saving them time from making it every day. It’s also perfect for adding fruit to your water to make it more flavorful and entice you to stay hydrated. This County Line Kitchen mason jar pitcher is a must for any Southerner, and with prices starting at just $22 at Amazon, it’s also a steal. Shop now at Amazon while it’s on sale. More Must-Shop Products Smooth Fine Lines—And Avoid Irritation—While You Sleep With This New $23 Retinol Cream KitchenAid Just Launched Its 2023 Color Of The Year Collection, And We're Already Obsessed Amazon Beauty Products Our Editors Have Tried And Loved Enough To Repurchase Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit