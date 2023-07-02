Costco Is Putting A Stop To Sharing Membership Cards At Self-Checkout

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on July 2, 2023
costco

Shoppers looking to borrow a friend's Costco card will have to think twice now that employees are checking cards in the self-checkout lines.

The company confirmed in a statement that they've cracked down on sharing membership cards in self-checkout. Cashiers always check membership cards when they're scanning items for customers, but some non-members were skating by in the self-checkout line. Most Costco cards include a photo now, and employees ask for a photo ID when they don't.

It's no surprise that shoppers try to get in on the action — those $4.99 rotisserie chickens are a steal. But you also won't be surprised to hear that Costco frowns on borrowing a membership card so that you can get a good deal on supersized groceries and big-screen TVs without paying the annual membership fee. The company has reported it earned $4.2 billion in membership fees in 2022.

"Costco is able to keep our prices as low as possible because our membership fees help offset our operational expenses," the company wrote in a statement to ABC News. "We don't feel it's right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members."

So get ready to fork out the $60 annual fee if you want to keep enjoying those low prices on hamburger patties and ribs. But as far as we know now, the famous free samples will still be for everyone!

