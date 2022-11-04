Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco

The products in question may be contaminated with sharp pieces of plastic.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on November 4, 2022
Time to check your freezers

Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. 

The recall impacts 80-oz. plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties With Rib Meat” with best-by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” on the back edge of the packaging as well as “7527899724” under the barcode.

These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and further distributed to Costco retail locations.  

There have been no confirmed reports of injury, but FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces embedded in the patties could be sharp and possibly cause an injury. 

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers,” the recall announcement explains. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or info@fosterfarms.com. 

