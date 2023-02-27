Over Two Million Cosori Air Fryers Have Been Voluntarily Recalled

If you own a U.S. Cosori air fryer, go check the model number right now. More than two million of the fryers have been voluntarily recalled after it was revealed that faulty wiring was leading to overheating, posing a risk of fire and burns.

In the recall notice, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has received 205 reports of the air fryers “catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking.” The results of that malfunction include 10 reports of “minor, superficial burn injuries” and 23 reports of property damage. The Safety Commission said consumers “should immediately stop” using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori for a free replacement.

The air fryers, which range in price from $70 to $130, were sold between June 2018 through December 2022 at a number of retailers including Amazon, Target, and Home Depot.

The model numbers, located at the bottom of the air fryer, are CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF. For help finding the model number on your fryer, head here.

Cosori said in a statement that the company “is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products'' and they “sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.” The company set up a special website for customers to trade in their air fryers for a new one. This site also includes a FAQ link for those with more questions.

Be sure to check the model number of your air fryer folks, and keep your kitchen safe.