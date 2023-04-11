Watch Cute Wild Foal With “The Zoomies” Run Laps Around Outer Banks Meadow

“Go Dove, go!”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023
Dove Wild Horse
Photo:

Corolla Wild Horse Fund

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s a tiny wild foal!

Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) shared a video of an excited little horse attempting to break the sound barrier as she ran circles around a grazing stallion last week. 

“Go Dove go! Foals get the zoomies too!” the Outer Banks nonprofit wrote alongside the entertaining clip on Facebook. “Dove is the first foal of 2023. She was a couple days old when she was first spotted on March 26.”

The harem’s stallion, Rocky, appears unbothered by the foal’s shenanigans. According to a comment from the video’s owner, Barbara Pardue, Dove’s mother “had just stepped behind a tree and she went wild with playtime.”

Remember: Visitors are encouraged to observe these precious horses “from a safe distance.” Feeding the wild horses or getting within 50 feet of them is punishable by law. 

“If you are visiting the beach for spring break, please give the horses plenty of space,” CWHF's caption continues. “Remember you must stay at least 50ft away at all times. Please do not crowd the horses and be especially mindful of Dove and her family if you are fortunate enough to see them.”

CWHF’s ongoing DNA project revealed that Dove is the granddaughter of Amadeo, the 40-year-old blind stallion who passed away in 2020, and Hazel, a female who made headlines by serving as a babysitter for mares who recently gave birth.

To help care for foals like Dove and to fund the vitally important DNA project, visit corollawildhorses.com/one-time-donations.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dove Wild Horse Foal
Corolla Wild Horse Fund Welcomes “Extra Special” First Foal Of The Season
Wild Horses Fighting Outer Banks
Outer Banks Tourist Captures Incredible Moment Brawling Wild Stallions Stop Beach Traffic
Corolla Wild Horse Fund Foal Cyclone
Corolla Wild Horse Fund Introduces New Foal Named After Father Who Died "Very Tragically" Last Year
Wild horse grazing on Outer Banks
Elderly Wild Horse Develops Habit of "Harem Hopping," and the Reason Will Melt Your Heart
Corolla Wild Horse Fund New Foal Betsy
Meet Betsy! Outer Banks Herd of Wild Horses Introduces Third Foal of the Season
Corolla Wild Horse Fund New Foal 2021
Corolla Wild Horse Fund Welcomes Spring's First Foals
Corolla Wild Horse Charlie
Corolla Wild Horse Fund Welcomes First Foal of the Season
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam
“Miracles Do Happen!” Southwest Florida Eaglet Returns To Nest After Agonizing 5-Day Absence
Asian Swamp Eels
Invasive Asian Swamp Eels Spreading In The Everglades, Decimating Native Crawfish
Felix and Cinnamon
Homeless And "Inseparable," Dog And Goat Besties Find Forever Home In North Carolina
Killdeer parking lot
Utility Workers Guard Tiny Bird Nesting In South Carolina Parking Lot
A. buceei
Texas Researchers Name Extinct Beaver Species After Buc-ee’s
Mason Bee
Why Mason Bees Are The Unsung Heroes Of The Garden
Single Wild Horse on Beach in Corolla North Carolina
The History Of The Wild Horses In The Outer Banks
Bald Eaglets
With Famous Florida Bald Eagle Still Missing From Nest, Helpful New Female Swoops In