Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer-Prize Winning Author And Tennessee Native, Dead At 89

The literary world is mourning the loss of Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer-prize-winning author who penned No Country for Old Men, All The Pretty Horses, The Road, and more. McCarthy, who was best known for his brutal depictions of the American West, died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was 89.

Born in Rhode Island but raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, McCarthy enrolled at the University of Tennessee in 1951, but dropped out in 1953 and joined the Air Force. He is said to have developed a taste for reading while stationed in Alaska, which inspired him to return to the University of Tennessee in 1957. McCarthy dropped out again three years later to focus on writing his first novel, The Orchard Keeper.

Widely considered to be one of America’s greatest novelists, McCarthy’s books are characterized by his sparse writing style and a focus on dark, post-apocalyptic themes. Many of his novels were later turned into movies, including No Country for Old Men, which earned the Cohen brothers an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2007.

"Cormac McCarthy changed the course of literature," Nihar Malaviya, the CEO of Penguin Random House, said in a statement.

"For sixty years, he demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft, and to exploring the infinite possibilities and power of the written word," Malaviya said. "Millions of readers around the world embraced his characters, his mythic themes, and the intimate emotional truths he laid bare on every page, in brilliant novels that will remain both timely and timeless, for generations to come."

McCarthy spent the last three decades of his life in New Mexico. His last two books, The Passenger and Stella Maris, were published within weeks of each other in 2022. He leaves behind two sons, Cullen and John.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and countless fans.

