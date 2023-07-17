These 6 Neck Fans Are The Key To Stay Cool All Summer Long, And They’re Under $25

Because summers in the South are no joke.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Rightwell Neck Fan Tout
Photo:

Amazon

As much as you may love the summertime and all of its offerings, like fun summer patio decor and weekends spent at the lake, there is no denying that it gets hot—like, extremely hot. Summers in the South are no joke, and if you’re not blasting the AC or sitting directly in front of a fan, it can get so sweltering and muggy that it’s almost unbearable. Luckily, Amazon is a treasure trove of what’s about to become your saving grace: cooling neck fans.

We’ve rounded up some top options in the category, all of which cost $25 or less. Check out these great fans that will keep you cool for the rest of the dog days of summer.

Rightwell Portable Neck Fan

Amazon Rightwell Neck Fan, Hand Free Personal Neck Fans for Your Neck, Portable Rechargeable Neck Fan

Amazon

With a soundless motor and three adjustable speeds, the Rightwell Portable Neck Fan is a favorite among reviewers that enjoy using it during outdoor activities and while traveling. One reviewer, who took the fan on vacation says, “it kept me cool,” and “it was not very heavy on the neck.” They also added that, “the airflow is excellent, and lasted all day on the lowest setting.” Another said that it’s “great for working in the yard,” using it “on the mower,” “sitting on the porch,” and “watching baseball games.”

Watcendy Wearable Neck Fan

Amazon WATCENDY Neck Fan Wearable Hands Free Bladeless Neck Fan LED Colored Light 3 Speed 360Â° Wind Direction Adjustment Rechargeable Portable Neck Fan

Amazon

Reviewers rate the Watcendy Wearable Neck Fan a five out of five stars in value for the money, 4.9 in ease of use, 4.7 in comfort, and 4.7 specifically for how lightweight it is. It definitely stands apart from most other neck fans, aesthetically, as it looks more like headphones in appearance. It also has LED lights in seven changing colors and a twistable cord that changes the width as much as 360 degrees for more personalized comfort. 

Scurry Upgraded Version Portable Neck Fan 

Amazon scurry Upgraded Version Portable Neck Fan, Color Changing LED, with Aromatherapy

Amazon

For less than $10, the Scurry Upgraded Version Portable Neck Fan comes with aromatherapy tablets for a more soothing, cooling experience. One shopper said they ordered two of them, writing, “Great product—[it] keeps me cool while I am walking my big dog around the neighborhood.” They also added that the fan is “adjustable” and “not difficult to [adjust] on the go.”

Sweetfull Portable Neck Fan Bladeless Personal Fan

Amazon SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan Bladeless Personal Fan

Amazon

Nearly 2,400 shoppers appreciate this bladeless neck fan with 360 degree airflow, rating it 4.8 stars in value for money and a 4.4 in comfort. When fully charged, it goes anywhere from four to 10 working hours, depending on speeds used. One reviewer said, “It bends, it blows, it’s quiet, it lasts, and most of all, it cooled me.”

Amacool Wearable Neck Fan

Amazon AMACOOL Neck Fan Battery Operated

Amazon

The Amacool Wearable Neck Fan has amassed more than 8,400 five-star ratings, with most shoppers loving it for use during flights, hot flashes, and while working. In fact, our very own Editorial Director, Commerce, Brittney Morgan, calls this fan “a lifesaver.” “I’m super sensitive to heat, so I bought this fan after a stranger on the NYC subway recommended it to me,” Morgan says. “I love that it has multiple fan speeds, and it comes in a little zippered carrying pouch, so it’s easy to toss in my bag when I think I might need it on hot days.”

UseeShine Portable Neck Fan

Amazon UseeShine Portable Neck Fan. bladeless neck fan

Amazon

Shoppers give the UseeShine portable necj fan 4.8 stars for ease of use, 4.5 in comfort, and 4.4 stars for how lightweight it is. One reviewer said it, “does the job,” and “has air vents running along the top, which blow cool air upwards all around the neck.” Another reviewer said they’ve worn it for everything from “BBQs,” “cooking in the kitchen,” and “doing yard chores” during hot summers in the South

Frsara Neck Fan 

Amazon FrSara Neck Fan, Portable Fan Strong Wind

Amazon

Amazon is running a 15-percent-off deal on the Frsara Neck Fan right now, so if you’re looking for an inexpensive neck fan with a long-lasting battery life of up to 16 hours, you can grab this one in just about every color there is—including two patterned options.

Gulaki Bladeless Portable Neck Fan 

Amazon GULAKI Bladeless Portable Neck Fan - Rechargeable Hands Free USB Personal Fan Battery Operated with LED lights

Amazon

With more than 9,000 five-star ratings, the Gulaki Bladeless Portable Neck Fan is a standout for its LED lights that change colors. One user said it “helped a ton with the heat” while at a festival. “It was in the 90s and having to walk around a lot to see different bands” left them “severely overheated,” they shared, adding that the neck fan “helped with [their] sweat.” The same reviewer added, “It was super cool to turn the lights on at night to walk back to the campsite.”

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Miss Mouth's Stain Treater
The “Messy Eater” Stain-Removing Spray I Swear By Gets Almost Any Stain Out
Spanx Sale Basics Tout
Spanx Totally Took Shoppers By Surprise With This Impromptu Sale, And We’re Living For These Wardrobe Staples
Simply Genius (6 pack) Large and Tall 17x17 Pop-Up Mesh Food Covers Tout
Protect Your Summer BBQ And Picnic Spreads From Pests With These Best-Selling $15 Mesh Food Covers
Related Articles
One of the best fans, the Vornado, on a blue leaf patterned background.
The 9 Best Fans Of 2023, Tested And Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: Cooling Tower Fan
This Mini Tower Fan Is The Lowest Price It’s Ever Been, Ahead Of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Oileus X-Large 4 Person Beach Tent Sun Shelter
Amazon Prime Day Continues, And These Are The 30 Best Under-$100 Deals You Can Score
Editor-Loved Prime Day Deal Roundup Tout
From Satin Pillowcases To Pickleball Paddles, Here’s What Our Editors Are Buying This Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Tout
The 67 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping This Year
Best Cooling Sheets
The 12 Best Cooling Sheets Of 2023, Tested And Reviewed
Deal Roundup: Vacuum Cleaners Tout
Quick! Amazon Slashed Prices On Vacuums Ahead Of Prime Day 2023—And Here Are 39 You’ll Love
Prime Day Announcement + 30 Early Deals to Shop
​​Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023, And These Are The 30 Best Deals You Can Already Shop
The Best Sun Hats
The 19 Best Sun Hats Of 2023
Best Electric Fireplaces
The 9 Best Electric Fireplaces for Cozy Ambiance
rolling pins
The Best Rolling Pins on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews
Steam Iron
The 13 Best Clothes Irons to Keep You Looking Crisp and Polished
Match Cloche
47 Thoughtful Gifts For Your Best Friend
beach chairs
The 10 Best Beach Chairs For Every Kind Of Beachgoer
Breville the Bakery Chef stand mixer in black
The 8 Best Stand Mixers Of 2023, Tested And Reviewed
Steel Charcoal Smoker
The 10 Best Barbecue Smokers for Pitmaster-Quality Meals at Home