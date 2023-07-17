These 6 Neck Fans Are The Key To Stay Cool All Summer Long, And They’re Under $25

As much as you may love the summertime and all of its offerings, like fun summer patio decor and weekends spent at the lake, there is no denying that it gets hot—like, extremely hot. Summers in the South are no joke, and if you’re not blasting the AC or sitting directly in front of a fan, it can get so sweltering and muggy that it’s almost unbearable. Luckily, Amazon is a treasure trove of what’s about to become your saving grace: cooling neck fans.

We’ve rounded up some top options in the category, all of which cost $25 or less. Check out these great fans that will keep you cool for the rest of the dog days of summer.

Rightwell Portable Neck Fan

Amazon

With a soundless motor and three adjustable speeds, the Rightwell Portable Neck Fan is a favorite among reviewers that enjoy using it during outdoor activities and while traveling. One reviewer, who took the fan on vacation says, “it kept me cool,” and “it was not very heavy on the neck.” They also added that, “the airflow is excellent, and lasted all day on the lowest setting.” Another said that it’s “great for working in the yard,” using it “on the mower,” “sitting on the porch,” and “watching baseball games.”

Watcendy Wearable Neck Fan

Amazon

Reviewers rate the Watcendy Wearable Neck Fan a five out of five stars in value for the money, 4.9 in ease of use, 4.7 in comfort, and 4.7 specifically for how lightweight it is. It definitely stands apart from most other neck fans, aesthetically, as it looks more like headphones in appearance. It also has LED lights in seven changing colors and a twistable cord that changes the width as much as 360 degrees for more personalized comfort.

Scurry Upgraded Version Portable Neck Fan

Amazon

For less than $10, the Scurry Upgraded Version Portable Neck Fan comes with aromatherapy tablets for a more soothing, cooling experience. One shopper said they ordered two of them, writing, “Great product—[it] keeps me cool while I am walking my big dog around the neighborhood.” They also added that the fan is “adjustable” and “not difficult to [adjust] on the go.”

Sweetfull Portable Neck Fan Bladeless Personal Fan

Amazon

Nearly 2,400 shoppers appreciate this bladeless neck fan with 360 degree airflow, rating it 4.8 stars in value for money and a 4.4 in comfort. When fully charged, it goes anywhere from four to 10 working hours, depending on speeds used. One reviewer said, “It bends, it blows, it’s quiet, it lasts, and most of all, it cooled me.”

Amacool Wearable Neck Fan

Amazon

The Amacool Wearable Neck Fan has amassed more than 8,400 five-star ratings, with most shoppers loving it for use during flights, hot flashes, and while working. In fact, our very own Editorial Director, Commerce, Brittney Morgan, calls this fan “a lifesaver.” “I’m super sensitive to heat, so I bought this fan after a stranger on the NYC subway recommended it to me,” Morgan says. “I love that it has multiple fan speeds, and it comes in a little zippered carrying pouch, so it’s easy to toss in my bag when I think I might need it on hot days.”

UseeShine Portable Neck Fan

Amazon

Shoppers give the UseeShine portable necj fan 4.8 stars for ease of use, 4.5 in comfort, and 4.4 stars for how lightweight it is. One reviewer said it, “does the job,” and “has air vents running along the top, which blow cool air upwards all around the neck.” Another reviewer said they’ve worn it for everything from “BBQs,” “cooking in the kitchen,” and “doing yard chores” during hot summers in the South

Frsara Neck Fan

Amazon

Amazon is running a 15-percent-off deal on the Frsara Neck Fan right now, so if you’re looking for an inexpensive neck fan with a long-lasting battery life of up to 16 hours, you can grab this one in just about every color there is—including two patterned options.

Gulaki Bladeless Portable Neck Fan

Amazon

With more than 9,000 five-star ratings, the Gulaki Bladeless Portable Neck Fan is a standout for its LED lights that change colors. One user said it “helped a ton with the heat” while at a festival. “It was in the 90s and having to walk around a lot to see different bands” left them “severely overheated,” they shared, adding that the neck fan “helped with [their] sweat.” The same reviewer added, “It was super cool to turn the lights on at night to walk back to the campsite.”