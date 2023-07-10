Conjoined Twins Headed Home Separately From Texas Hospital After Successful Surgery

The twin girls spent the first four months of their lives in the hospital.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023
Conjoined twins
Photo:

Texas Children's Hospital

After months of planning and preparation, a Texas hospital is celebrating the homecoming of formerly conjoined twin girls

Doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston successfully completed the complex, six-hour procedure to separate Ella and Eliza Fuller on June 14. The surgery was performed by a team of 17 clinicians who worked together to separate the girls who were conjoined at the abdomen and shared liver tissues.

Conjoined Twins Surgery

Texas Children's Hospital

The effort was led by Dr. Alice King, a pediatric surgeon at Texas Children's Hospital and Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Pediatric Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine.

“Our team began planning and preparing for this operation before these babies were even born,” King said in a news release. “From conducting simulations of the procedure, to collaborating extensively with our colleagues in anesthesiology, maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology and radiology, we have all been working together to achieve one common goal: the best outcome for Ella and Eliza.”

Conjoined twins surgery

Texas Children's Hospital

Ella and Eliza were born at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women on March 1, 2023, at 35-weeks’ gestation via Cesarean section. Estimated to weigh 5 pounds, 10 ounces each, the babies spent the first four months of their lives in the NICU. 

Both babies were extubated three days after surgery, giving their parents, Sandy and Jesse, the opportunity to hold their daughters separately for the first time. 

conjoined twins

Texas Children's Hospital

Today, roughly four weeks after their separation, Ella and Eliza prepare to join big sister Emilia home. The family said they are “thrilled” to begin this new chapter of their lives with all three of their daughters.

“Texas Children’s Hospital was a place of comfort and hope for our family,” mom Sandy said in a statement. “From the beginning to the end, we were guided, informed and comforted. We are so grateful God put some of the best doctors and nurses in our lives to give our girls the best chance at life. We truly love Texas Children’s.”

Congrats, y’all!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley
Texas Hospital Separates Conjoined Twins In “Historic” 11-Hour Surgery
mother's day story header with images of women and their mother's
Meet The Matriarchs Behind Some Of Your Favorite Southern Restaurants
Elvis Wedding tout image
The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time
50 Books from the Past 50 Years
50 Books From The Past 50 Years Everyone Should Read At Least Once
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Melba Mebane
Texas Woman Retires From Dillard’s After Nearly 74 Years
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Injured soldier
Fisher House Provides “Home Away From Home” For Families Of Hospitalized Veterans And Service Members
Most Haunted Places King's Tavern
12 of The South's Most Haunted Places
Rolling Fork Tornado
Storm Chaser Volunteers To Rebuild Mississippi Family’s Home For Free After Rescuing Them From Deadly Tornado
Roman Bust Goodwill
2,000-Year-Old Roman Bust Purchased For $34.99 At Texas Goodwill Headed Home
John Osborne And Wife Lucie Silvas
Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne And Wife Lucie Silvas Bring Newborn Twins Home From NICU
2020 Tastemakers Tout Video Card
Meet Our 2020 Southern Tastemakers
2021 Cooks of the Year
Southern Living 2021 Cooks of the Year
2021 Cook of the Year: Tara Jensen
2021 Cook of the Year: Tara Jensen