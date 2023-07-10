Conjoined Twins Headed Home Separately From Texas Hospital After Successful Surgery

After months of planning and preparation, a Texas hospital is celebrating the homecoming of formerly conjoined twin girls.

Doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston successfully completed the complex, six-hour procedure to separate Ella and Eliza Fuller on June 14. The surgery was performed by a team of 17 clinicians who worked together to separate the girls who were conjoined at the abdomen and shared liver tissues.

Texas Children's Hospital

The effort was led by Dr. Alice King, a pediatric surgeon at Texas Children's Hospital and Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Pediatric Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine.

“Our team began planning and preparing for this operation before these babies were even born,” King said in a news release. “From conducting simulations of the procedure, to collaborating extensively with our colleagues in anesthesiology, maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology and radiology, we have all been working together to achieve one common goal: the best outcome for Ella and Eliza.”

Texas Children's Hospital

Ella and Eliza were born at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women on March 1, 2023, at 35-weeks’ gestation via Cesarean section. Estimated to weigh 5 pounds, 10 ounces each, the babies spent the first four months of their lives in the NICU.

Both babies were extubated three days after surgery, giving their parents, Sandy and Jesse, the opportunity to hold their daughters separately for the first time.

Texas Children's Hospital

Today, roughly four weeks after their separation, Ella and Eliza prepare to join big sister Emilia home. The family said they are “thrilled” to begin this new chapter of their lives with all three of their daughters.

“Texas Children’s Hospital was a place of comfort and hope for our family,” mom Sandy said in a statement. “From the beginning to the end, we were guided, informed and comforted. We are so grateful God put some of the best doctors and nurses in our lives to give our girls the best chance at life. We truly love Texas Children’s.”

Congrats, y’all!

