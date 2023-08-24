Cole Hauser And His Wife Send Son Off To Freshman Year At TCU

Last week was a big one for the "Yellowstone" star and his family.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on August 24, 2023
Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cole Hauser is one of the millions of Americans who experienced the complicated emotions of dropping a child off at college this month.

The Yellowstone actor’s wife, Cynthia Daniel, shared a series of photos from the day the couple moved their oldest son Ryland into his dorm at Texas Christian University on Instagram last week. 

“And just like that my baby boy is starting his life,” she captioned the sweet pics. “Dad and I are so proud of you Ryland!! We know you’ll touch so many lives! Thank you for being open to learning from us, sharing your enormous heart, and making Steely and Colt feel so special. We’ll miss you very much honey.”

Hauser chimed in shortly after, commenting on his wife’s post celebrating his lookalike son: “Have the time of your life son! U deserve it.”

Hauser’s real life is much more relatable than the one he portrays on Yellowstone. When he isn’t playing tough-as-nails Rip Wheeler, he's busy raising his three kids with Daniel in Florida. In addition to Ryland, the couple also share 14-year-old son Colt and 10-year-old daughter Steely Rose.

Ryland, 18, first made headlines last year when he received an offer to play football at Mississippi State. The 6'5", 225-pound athlete ultimately decided to forgo SEC football to focus on his studies at TCU.  

Have a great year, Ryland!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cole Hauser
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Son Receives Football Offer From Mississippi State
Cole Hauser
Did You Know 'Yellowstone's' Cole Hauser is Part of This Famous Hollywood Family?
Standing Along Cinnamon Shore Texas
50 Undiscovered Places You'll Love In The South
MM quotes
15 Reasons Matthew McConaughey Is a Mama's Boy and We Love It
Jeremy Jordan in Hanukkah on Rye
Jeremy Jordan Is Proud To Shine A Light On His Heritage In “Hanukkah on Rye”
Arnaudâs Restaurant Jazz Brunch
The 40 Best Restaurants In New Orleans For Every Price Point
Tootsie Tomanetz Snow’s BBQ Lexington, TX
The Most Influential Women in Southern Barbecue Now
Jackson Square, New Orleans
The 40 Best Things To Do In New Orleans
Elvis Wedding tout image
The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time
Cole Hauser
Cole Hauser Has Been Quietly Helping Families Of Fallen Service Members For 20 Years
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Buxton Hall in Asheville, NC
The South's Best New Restaurants
Otis Redding
Remembering Otis Redding: How His Family Keeps His Legacy Alive In Georgia and Beyond
First Christian Church of Mayfield after 2021 Tornado
2022 Southerners of the Year: Citizens of Mayfield, Kentucky
The Peabody Memphis
The South's Best Historic Hotels 2020
Kenny Chesney
Kenny Chesney's Mother Joined Him Onstage During Duet With Kelsea Ballerini