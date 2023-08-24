Cole Hauser is one of the millions of Americans who experienced the complicated emotions of dropping a child off at college this month.

The Yellowstone actor’s wife, Cynthia Daniel, shared a series of photos from the day the couple moved their oldest son Ryland into his dorm at Texas Christian University on Instagram last week.

“And just like that my baby boy is starting his life,” she captioned the sweet pics. “Dad and I are so proud of you Ryland!! We know you’ll touch so many lives! Thank you for being open to learning from us, sharing your enormous heart, and making Steely and Colt feel so special. We’ll miss you very much honey.”

Hauser chimed in shortly after, commenting on his wife’s post celebrating his lookalike son: “Have the time of your life son! U deserve it.”

Hauser’s real life is much more relatable than the one he portrays on Yellowstone. When he isn’t playing tough-as-nails Rip Wheeler, he's busy raising his three kids with Daniel in Florida. In addition to Ryland, the couple also share 14-year-old son Colt and 10-year-old daughter Steely Rose.

Ryland, 18, first made headlines last year when he received an offer to play football at Mississippi State. The 6'5", 225-pound athlete ultimately decided to forgo SEC football to focus on his studies at TCU.

Have a great year, Ryland!

