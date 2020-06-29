It’s beautiful, sophisticated, and unfussy, just like our favorite beach houses. See why we’re obsessed.

Coastal Living Has a New Furniture Line (You're Going to Want It All!)

Nothing wipes away stress like stepping into a sunny beach house packed with sea views and vacation vibes. Of course, proximity to the water—nature’s balm for frayed nerves—plays a large part. But there’s something special about what’s inside beach houses, as well. From wall finishes to furnishings, the design of a great beach house is as relaxing as it is beautiful.

That laid-back but luxurious sensibility is exactly what our editors sought to capture in Escape, our new collection of living, dining, and bedroom furnishings with Universal Furniture. Every piece has coastal style in spades—even the names come from our editors' favorite seaside spots—making them a perfect fit for homes on the shore, or anywhere you crave a bit of beach house magic in your daily life.

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Image zoom Universal Furniture

The new line features soft colors and earthy materials inspired by our favorite coastal places. The neutral palette of finishes calls to mind coastal elements: weather-worn wood, tawny sand, and nautical blues; while natural textures like raffia, rattan, and wicker, which adorn accent pieces, ground the collection.

Upholstered pieces—sofas, gliders, ottomans, and more—are outfitted in stain-resistant Crypton Home Fabric, an essential in spaces where sandy feet and wet swimsuits rule.

You can shop the entire line at universalfurniture.com, and take a peek at some of our favorites from the more than 60-piece collection here:

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Long Key Queen Bed

The warm honey tones of the rattan- and raffia-wrapped Long Key bed anchors a coastal bedroom. It's available in king and queen sizes.

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Escape Bar Cabinet

With room for bottles, glass wear, muddlers, and more, the Escape Bar Cabinet may be the new must-have for hosts on the coast. Bartending duty is made even easier with the cabinet’s extendable tabletop.

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Pebble Accent Chair

Curvaceous in its frame shape and weave, the Pebble Accent Chair makes a great addition to a bedroom. Pictured here with the Escape Dressing Chest.

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Newport Accent Chair

Warm wicker, clean lines, and woven rattan make this chair an excellent pick for dining rooms, breakfast nooks, and game rooms.

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Pull Up Bench

We love this wicker bench at the foot of a bed or at a farmhouse table.

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Stone Harbor Loveseat

An intricate basket weave inlay is framed by a pure white body and single plush cushion.

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Rattan Scatter Table

Add boho flair and an infusion of texture to living areas with the Rattan Scatter Table. The top is level for easy everyday use and looks great with a tray.

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Long Key Etagere

Beach reads and keepsakes look elegant on this wrapped rattan shelf.

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Escape Dining Table

With its smooth circular top, carved pedestal, and subtly curved feet in a Sandbar finish, the Escape Dining Table is beautiful in a breakfast nook.

Image zoom Universal Furniture

Ventura Sectional Sofa