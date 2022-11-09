Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, And Reba McEntire Will Open Tonight’s CMA Awards With A Tribute To Loretta Lynn

Published on November 9, 2022
The CMA Awards will open with a star-studded tribute to Loretta Lynn tonight. 

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire will kick off the night with a musical performance honoring Lynn’s pioneering six-decade career.

Lynn, who died last month at the age of 90, was inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female recording artist in history. She was also the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 1972. It's safe to say that Lynn blazed a trail for all women in country music.

"Loretta was a woman whose contributions and impact inspired countless artists and transformed the country genre into a universal art form,” Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO, said in a statement. “She was a Country Music Hall of Fame member and the first woman to receive a CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. As a trailblazing songwriter, she bravely wrote about socially and culturally relevant topics that came to define a generation. I'll personally remember Loretta for her spirit, artistry, and genius that rivaled contemporaries like Bob Dylan, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney."

Underwood, Lambert, and McEntire—who have a combined 30 CMA wins between them—will open the 56th Annual CMA Awards. The show, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena tonight, Wednesday, November 9 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

Get ready y'all!

