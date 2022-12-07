Holidays & Occasions Keep Wrapping Paper Neat And Tidy With This Holiday Storage Organizer That's On Sale With A Hidden Coupon Make the gift-giving season as seamless as possible. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on December 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon The holidays are right around the corner, and while you might be finalizing your shopping list, it’s time to start wrapping those gifts that you’ve been collecting. You may notice your space becoming cluttered as you reach for the wrapping paper, tape, ribbons, and greeting cards. That’s where the Clozzers Wrapping Paper Organizer comes in handy. Whether you’re a gift-wrapping connoisseur or gearing up for special occasions, this durable storage solution will be a key player in keeping your gift bags, scissors, tissue paper and more tidy and protected. The box is crafted with water-resistant materials and can hold up to 24 rolls of wrapping paper up to 40 inches long and features two large designated pockets to store accessories. With a limited-time double discount with a click-on-page coupon, you can score Clozzers’ uncomplicated Wrapping Paper Organizer for under $14. Amazon BUY IT: $13.65 with coupon (orig. $27.97); amazon.com The solid design has earned it high ratings among shoppers. One reviewer noted that the two internal elastic straps “hold down the wrapping paper so it doesn’t roll around inside.” They also appreciated that the container could be “stored without taking tons of room.” It is also easy to transport thanks to its reinforced handles. This Trusted Retailer Has Everything You Need To Enjoy The Great Outdoors, And It's All On Sale Another customer was happy to find a "sturdy" storage solution to tidy up their home for the holidays. "The corner of my room is now clean and the organizer is tucked neatly under my bed," they explained. With this affordable storage solution, you don't have to break the bank to get organized for the holidays. Shop the Clozzers Wrapping Paper Organizer at Amazon for $14 while you still can. Shop More Below These Farm-Fresh Bouquets And Plants Make Thoughtful Gifts For The Holiday Season—And We Have A 25%-Off Code Big News! LAKE Pajamas And Mi Golondrina Just Launched A Holiday Collaboration CeraVe’s Budget-Friendly Face Wash Is Hands-Down The Best For Dry, Winter Skin Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit