Clinique And Kate Spade Just Launched A New Collaboration, And It Includes The Viral Black Honey Shade

Don’t wait to shop the limited edition lip glosses.

Published on June 1, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

When you think of classic brands, some that probably immediately come to mind are Clinique and Kate Spade—and the two iconic brands just launched their first-ever collaboration. Shop the limited edition Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss collection now before it’s gone.

The tubes feature brightly-colored Kate Spade patterns on the tops, including floral, kisses, polkadot, and stripe prints. The best-selling lip gloss comes in four shades to flatter a variety of skin tones: Airkiss (pale pink), Rosewater (peachy pink), Juicy Apple (bright red), and the internet-famous Black Honey (deep burgundy). Airkiss and Rosewater have a shimmery appearance, while Black Honey and Juicy Apple have a high-shine finish.

BUY IT: $21; clinique.com, belk.com, and macys.com 


Not only will you love how your lips look, but you’ll also appreciate how they feel after applying the gloss. It contains hyaluronic acid for moisture and plumpness, and aloe, avocado, and shea butters to condition. The formula is allergy-tested and free from parabens, phthalates, and fragrances. The hourglass-shaped doe foot applicator glides smoothly on your lips for quick touch-ups on the go.

BUY IT: $21; clinique.com, belk.com, and macys.com

According to Clinique, the new collection is intended to provide a “fresh” take on the popular Pop Plush Glosses for summer, while bringing together fans of Clinique and Kate Spade. With the combination of vibrant shades and colorful tube patterns, the new limited edition glosses will look good on your lips and on your vanity.

Shop the new Clinique x Kate Spade New York collaboration at Clinique, Macy’s, and Belk now while it lasts.

