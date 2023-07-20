Streamline All Your Recipes This Season With These Clever Kitchen Gadgets That Start at $10

Whether you're hosting several dinner parties in the next couple of months or simply want to streamline your dinners, Amazon is jam-packed with hidden gems that will make a world of difference in your kitchen. You might be worried about your overstocked kitchen cabinets and drawers, but the good news is that most of these little helpers won't take up much room. And you'll certainly want to keep them close by, since you'll be reaching for them again and again.

We found 10 clever culinary accessories that will save you time and headaches to make meal prepping easier and simplify your daily cooking routines, and they're all under $32. Get ready to create quick, cheerful spreads with these handy picks below.

Choxila Watermelon Cutter

Carving into melons for delicious fruit salads is a breeze with this slicer by your side. The stainless steel cutter was designed with precision guides to give you cubed fruit slices in just minutes with minimum effort—plus, it's even dishwasher safe.

Oxo Good Grips Strawberry Huller

Not only is this strawberry huller super useful, but it's also incredibly charming to look at. With just the push of a button, this device will cleanly pop out your strawberry's hull and stem without wasting your fresh fruit. Additionally, you can use it to core tomatoes.

Oxo Good Grips Cherry & Olive Pitter

With this tool, you can easily pit cherries and olives for various recipes, whether they're large or small. It's constructed with a splash guard to keep your counters clean, and the non-slip grip was designed to absorb pressure so your hands won't get sore. It even locks closed for convenient storage.

Oxo Good Grips Corn Prep Peeler

Enjoy sweet corn fresh off the cob with this ergonomic peeler, specially made to work in a swift swipe. There are countless uses for this, whether you want to peel potatoes, carrots, squash, or so on. Your dishwasher can handle the rust-proof tool after you're done with it.

Jibolat Egg Slicer

This simple slicer was intended for eggs but can be put to use for so much more. Just about anything, from kiwis and strawberries to butter and mushrooms, can be evenly sliced, so don't be afraid to get creative and go beyond a standard Cobb salad with this gadget.

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

Avocados are a flavorful and nutritious addition to salads, sandwiches, and side dishes, but they're also notoriously annoying to cut. Well, not anymore thanks this Oxo Good Grips slicer. This tool will help you seamlessly split open, pit, slice, and scoop out your fruit.

Cuisinart Large Salad Spinner

This salad spinner is useful for far more than removing excess moisture from your leafy greens. Use it to spin-dry your strawberries, blueberries, broccoli, leeks, and more in a fraction of the time. Its 5-quart capacity will let you quickly and easily spin-dry large batches at a time.

Spiralizer Ultimate

The possibilities are endless with the Spiralizer Ultimate; the heavy-duty slicer comes equipped with 10 stainless steel blades to spiralize thick and thin noodles and ribbons of not just homemade pasta but also zucchini, carrots, beets, potatoes, and more.

Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press

Fresh garlic is just a press away. The large chamber allows for multiple cloves to be pressed simultaneously, so you'll always have plenty of premium crushed garlic and ginger on demand. Even better, you can use it for freshly cracked pepper or coarse cumin seeds.

Zulay Metal 2-In-1 Lemon Lime Squeezer

There's nothing quite as savory as a dish with freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice to accompany it. Leave hand pressing your citrus in the past with this easy-to-use device. It features tiny holes allowing the juices to trickle out without worrying about pulp or seeds escaping.

