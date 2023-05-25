Circle K Taking 40 Cents Off Per Gallon For A Few Hours This Evening

Fill up before Memorial Day!

Published on May 25, 2023
Circle K gas station
Photo:

JHVEPhoto/Getty Images

Circle K Fuel Day is back! For the second year in a row, Circle K is making it easier for Americans to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend by slashing gas prices.

Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. this evening (Thursday, May 25), drivers can save 40 cents per gallon on gas at more than 5,000 Circle K and Holiday Stationstores fuel locations across the U.S.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” Louise Warner, senior vice president of global fuels for Circle K, said in a news release. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

But wait, there’s more! During Fuel Day, customers will also have the chance to save all summer long. Most locations will be handing out a limited amount of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel throughout the summer season.

The price on the pump at Circle K stores reflects the discounted price during that time. The deal will be available as long as supplies last. 

To see if your local Circle K or Holiday Stationstores fuel location is offering this deal, visit circlek.com/fuel-day.

Happy fueling!

