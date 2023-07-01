Tampa Restaurant Closing Doors After 40 Years

A Florida restaurant known for the “steak bomb” is closing its doors Friday after 40 years in business.

Chubby’s Super Subs & Pizza in Tampa announced their plans to close in a Facebook post on June 22.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closing of Chubby’s Super Subs & Pizza . . . A staple of Ballast point [sic] for over 40 years, it will be sad to see it go.”

Siblings Michael Dickinson and Christi O'Malley are co-owners of Chubby’s. They told WFTS there were a few “heated discussions” between them on whether or not to sell the restaurant.

They ultimately did and had a cash offer within one day, according to WFTS.

Dickinson said owning a restaurant is a “hard job” especially in the last few years. He cited supply chain issues and employee retention as catalysts for closing.

Plus, he said, “nobody’s getting any younger.”

O’Malley said she’s heartbroken to see the restaurant close, but sees it as a sign “it’s time to do something else or take it a little bit easier.”

Maybe work a 40-hour a week job instead of putting the 80 hours in at Chubby’s, O’Malley wondered.

Patrons began sharing their memories and reactions to the closing on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“This breaks my heart. I’ve been a loyal customer since 1986 and now bring my own kid,” one person wrote.

“This is so sad! I have been coming since I could eat solid food (1985) and will not be the same without y’all! Will have to figure out how to make a steak bomb on my own now,” another said.

After patrons of Chubby’s expressed their concern that their beloved restaurant would become condos or apartments, Chubby’s owners took to Facebook again to put their minds at ease about what the future holds.

“It is still going to be a pizzeria!”

The post went on to say that the restaurant’s new owners are from Tampa and have big plans to give it a “nice shot in the arm. A new and improved version of Chubbys.”

No word, however, on whether or not the new restaurant will include Chubby’s famous steak bombs on their menu - a cheesesteak that includes salami and steak, cheese, onions, and mushrooms on a fresh roll.

Here’s hoping!