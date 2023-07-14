Tennis Star Christopher Eubanks Lets Faith Drive Him

Christopher Eubanks just introduced himself to tennis fans around the world. In his first appearance at Wimbledon, the 27-year-old Atlanta native made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the most prestigious tennis competitions in the world. While he wasn’t quite able to topple the No. 3 player in the world, Daniil Mededev, Eubanks put in an incredible performance in a thrilling five-set match that put the tennis world on notice—there’s a new player in town.

While he’s just getting started on the global stage, Eubanks has been a beloved Southern athlete for years. He played college tennis for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets where he was a two-time All-American and was named ACC Player of the Year twice.

While losing in the quarter-finals can be tough, as the son of a minister, Eubanks relies on his faith to help keep his spirits up. “There's a lot of tough times, there's a lot of ups and downs, ups and downs,” Eubanks said when he stopped by Today between matches. “It’s not always easy, having faith isn’t always easy, but it definitely gets tested in those times and I think I was able to have strong faith and now I'm standing here talking to you guys.”

Eubanks entered Wimbledon as the 77th-ranked tennis player in the world and while that ranking might go up thanks to his incredible performance, Eubanks is letting faith guide him. “It’s amazing when I just take a step back and just allow my faith in it, and in the process, and just my faith in general to just take over, good things started to happen,” he told Today.

Good things indeed. We can't wait to watch what this Southerner does next. We'll be rooting for you, Christopher!