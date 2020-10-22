Vintage Holiday Pyrex Finds That'll Bring Back Memories of Grandma's House
Known for their nostalgic designs and ever-lasting durability, it's no wonder Pyrex dishes hold a place of high honor in Southern kitchens. In the 100-plus years since its founding by Corning Glass Works in 1915, Pyrex has made everything from Christmas casserole dishes to simple serve ware out of the durable glass the company is known for and offers their wares in all kinds of colors, patterns, and sizes. Thanks to their long-lasting and hard-working nature, many vintage Pyrex pieces are still around today, a century later. If you're lucky, you just might snag a rare one, like some of the holiday editions. In some circles, the right piece can go for thousands of dollars. Luckily for the entry-level collector, there are plenty of finds that don't feature such a high price tag. Whether you've got your grandmother's collection on display or are new to collecting, these vintage Christmas Pyrex dishes deserve a spot in the mix.
Divided Pyrex Casserole Dish in Aqua Snowflake
BUY IT: $44; etsy.com
Use this dish to dress up chips and dip, or set it out with sweet treats. Either way, it'll be right at home among your holiday decor.
Vintage Pyrex Holiday Casserole Pine Cone Bowl
BUY IT: $44.50; etsy.com
Simple but statement-making, this 2-quart bowl boasts bold color paired with a classic design.
Gold Pyrex Casserole Dish
BUY IT: $22.95; etsy.com
Gold adds undeniable festive flair, but this casserole dish will feel right at home on the table all year round.
Vintage Pyrex Snowflake Garland Fridgie - Set of 4
BUY IT: $182; etsy.com
Banish leftovers-night blues with storage containers that really bring the cheer to even the darkest corners of your fridge.
Pyrex Snowflake Divided Casserole Serving Dish in Blue Aqua
BUY IT: $24; etsy.com
Was the icy blue version a bit too bold? Inverse it! Aqua-blue snowflakes on a crisp white background blend into any kitchen's scheme.
Vintage Pyrex Snowflake Blue Garland Mixing Bowl
BUY IT: $30; etsy.com
Make your holiday baking a festive affair, down to the mixing bowl.
Pyrex Golden Leaf 4-Quart Mixing Bowl
BUY IT: $125; etsy.com
This 4-quart serving/mixing bowl is part of a series Pyrex released in 1960 for the holidays. Sixty years later, it's still just as charming.
Vintage Snowflake Dish
BUY IT: $29.50; etsy.com
Who says Christmas colors have to be red and green? This 1.5-quart dish proves black makes for a stately but stylish play on Pyrex's snowflake design.
Golden Pine Cone Casserole / Space Saver
BUY IT: $39.95; etsy.com
Need something that can seamlessly transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas? This piece is a powerhouse for all holiday entertaining.
Season's Greetings Bowl
BUY IT: $139.99; etsy.com
Whether for Christmas morning cereal or chili on a cold, cozy night, this is the bowl for the job this winter.