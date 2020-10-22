Vintage Holiday Pyrex Finds That'll Bring Back Memories of Grandma's House

Known for their nostalgic designs and ever-lasting durability, it's no wonder Pyrex dishes hold a place of high honor in Southern kitchens. In the 100-plus years since its founding by Corning Glass Works in 1915, Pyrex has made everything from Christmas casserole dishes to simple serve ware out of the durable glass the company is known for and offers their wares in all kinds of colors, patterns, and sizes. Thanks to their long-lasting and hard-working nature, many vintage Pyrex pieces are still around today, a century later. If you're lucky, you just might snag a rare one, like some of the holiday editions. In some circles, the right piece can go for thousands of dollars. Luckily for the entry-level collector, there are plenty of finds that don't feature such a high price tag. Whether you've got your grandmother's collection on display or are new to collecting, these vintage Christmas Pyrex dishes deserve a spot in the mix.