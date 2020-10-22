Vintage Holiday Pyrex Finds That'll Bring Back Memories of Grandma's House

By Katherine Owen
October 22, 2020
Known for their nostalgic designs and ever-lasting durability, it's no wonder Pyrex dishes hold a place of high honor in Southern kitchens. In the 100-plus years since its founding by Corning Glass Works in 1915, Pyrex has made everything from Christmas casserole dishes to simple serve ware out of the durable glass the company is known for and offers their wares in all kinds of colors, patterns, and sizes. Thanks to their long-lasting and hard-working nature, many vintage Pyrex pieces are still around today, a century later. If you're lucky, you just might snag a rare one, like some of the holiday editions. In some circles, the right piece can go for thousands of dollars. Luckily for the entry-level collector, there are plenty of finds that don't feature such a high price tag. Whether you've got your grandmother's collection on display or are new to collecting, these vintage Christmas Pyrex dishes deserve a spot in the mix.

1 of 10

Divided Pyrex Casserole Dish in Aqua Snowflake

BUY IT: $44; etsy.com

Use this dish to dress up chips and dip, or set it out with sweet treats. Either way, it'll be right at home among your holiday decor.

2 of 10

Vintage Pyrex Holiday Casserole Pine Cone Bowl

BUY IT: $44.50; etsy.com

Simple but statement-making, this 2-quart bowl boasts bold color paired with a classic design.

3 of 10

Gold Pyrex Casserole Dish

BUY IT: $22.95; etsy.com

Gold adds undeniable festive flair, but this casserole dish will feel right at home on the table all year round.

4 of 10

Vintage Pyrex Snowflake Garland Fridgie - Set of 4

BUY IT: $182; etsy.com

Banish leftovers-night blues with storage containers that really bring the cheer to even the darkest corners of your fridge.

5 of 10

Pyrex Snowflake Divided Casserole Serving Dish in Blue Aqua

BUY IT: $24; etsy.com

Was the icy blue version a bit too bold? Inverse it! Aqua-blue snowflakes on a crisp white background blend into any kitchen's scheme.

6 of 10

Vintage Pyrex Snowflake Blue Garland Mixing Bowl

BUY IT: $30; etsy.com

Make your holiday baking a festive affair, down to the mixing bowl.

7 of 10

Pyrex Golden Leaf 4-Quart Mixing Bowl

BUY IT: $125; etsy.com

This 4-quart serving/mixing bowl is part of a series Pyrex released in 1960 for the holidays. Sixty years later, it's still just as charming.

8 of 10

Vintage Snowflake Dish

BUY IT: $29.50; etsy.com

Who says Christmas colors have to be red and green? This 1.5-quart dish proves black makes for a stately but stylish play on Pyrex's snowflake design.

9 of 10

Golden Pine Cone Casserole / Space Saver

BUY IT: $39.95; etsy.com

Need something that can seamlessly transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas? This piece is a powerhouse for all holiday entertaining.

10 of 10

Season's Greetings Bowl

BUY IT: $139.99; etsy.com

Whether for Christmas morning cereal or chili on a cold, cozy night, this is the bowl for the job this winter.

By Katherine Owen