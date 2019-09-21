Slow-Cooker Christmas Recipes for the Busy Holiday Season
It’s no secret that Southerners cherish the holiday season. Christmas lights embellish our homes, Mama breaks out her best-ever recipes, and friends and family members come from near and far to spend quality time with loved ones. But even if Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, it’s also the busiest. Our schedules fill up months in advance with holiday parties, church potlucks, and community service projects… the list goes on and on. How are we to keep up with our ever-growing agendas and also find the time to prepare praiseworthy meals for guests? The answer is easy: break out the slow-cooker.That’s right! Slow-cooker Christmas recipes are going to be your holiday superheroes. Whether you’re looking for a hearty beef soup, flavorful casserole, or indulgent breakfast treat, there’s something here for everyone. Give these Christmas crockpot meals a try next time you’re in a pinch for time.
Peppered Beef Soup
Peppered beef soup is the ideal recipe to make ahead. Freeze it up to three months in advance of your Christmas occasion for an already-prepared meal.
Crawfish Dip
With only 15 minutes of hands-on time, you’ll be out of the kitchen and visiting with friends and family members in jiffy.
Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole
Nothing says Christmas like a casserole. And green bean casserole has never been easier than with this dump-it-and-forget-it method.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Hosting holiday guests this year? Serve them an early morning treat. This cinnamon roll casserole is a foolproof crowd-pleaser.
Beer-Braised Pot Roast
Stout beer and dark roast coffee come together in this holiday recipe to great a deliciously tender pot roast with a rich gravy topping.
Tomato and Feta Dip
Serve this creamy starter recipe with any bread you have on hand at your Christmas dinner. It’s the perfect addition to a festive meal.
Slow Cooker Barbacoa Brisket
Let the slow cooker prepare an incredibly tender brisket for your next holiday taco party.
Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs
Searching for a quick and easy holiday appetizer? Frozen meatballs and bottled barbecue sauce are the shining starts of this potluck-style recipe.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili
This hearty and comforting sweet potato-black bean chili is a great choice for a chilly winter night.
Fresh Corn and Potato Soup with Sautéed Shrimp
Robust potato soup is a fan favorite for the holiday season. Complete with fresh corn and sautéed shrimp, you’ll want to make this recipe again and again.
Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip
There’s nothing quite like a timeless artichoke and crabmeat dip to kick of a Christmas party. And this mouthwatering recipe includes a touch of hot sauce for extra fiery flavor.
Herbed Beef Ragu
Top this mouthwatering pasta dish off with Parmesan cheese and fresh basil for a simply outstanding Christmas dinner recipe.
Slow-Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
Garlic lovers, rejoice! This lemony chicken dinner is complete with slow-cooked potatoes and an abundance of garlic. It’s a flavorful recipe fit for a crowd.
Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs
These tasty whiskey short ribs deserve a spot on your holiday dining table. Made with ginger and sweet tea, the flavors are spectacular.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
Throw a fiesta this holiday season with slow-cooker pork tacos and fresh tomato salsa. It’s sure to be a hit.
Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Sweet corn and spicy jalapeños come together in this crowd-pleasing dip to create an appetizer worthy of all your holiday parties.
Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
Meatball sliders are a go-to recipe you should always have on hand to feed a crowd. When hearty meals like pot roast and baked chicken sound too heavy, whip out this kid-friendly cuisine to get the holiday party started.
Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip
Every Southerner knows the beauty of pimiento cheese, and this tasty dip takes the classic cuisine up a notch with the addition of Worcestershire sauce and crumbled bacon.
Soulful Chicken Soup
With Christmas comes chilly weather, and there’s nothing cozier than a bowl of homemade chicken noodle soup when the temperature drops.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Get your greens the easiest way this holiday season with this recipe that tastes like Mama’s.
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
This old-school appetizer is always the first thing to disappear at a Christmas party.
Uncle Jack’s Mac-and-Cheese
Instead of stirring at the stovetop, make this favorite holiday side dish in the slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Green beans and bacon are the perfect pair in this side dish recipe.
Cranberry Upside-Down Cake
Bring the festive flavor of cranberries to your holiday table with a sweet treat from the slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
When you’re unsure what to serve for guests or on any Tuesday night, you can always rely on pot roast.
Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole
This layered breakfast casserole is a beautiful centerpiece for your Christmas brunch.
Shepherd’s Pie
Our version of this traditional comfort food recipe starts with tender lamb from the slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce
The best part about this sauce (aside from the fact that it’s incredibly delicious) is that it can be made well in advance to help you out during the holiday hustle and bustle.
Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate
Take a break from microwaveable mixes and treat yourself to something rich that makes a big enough batch for the whole family.
Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding
When the kids wake up on Christmas morning, they’ll be almost as excited about this deliciously sweet breakfast as they are for presents from Santa.
Slow-Cooker Cranberry-Pear Butter
Not only is this festive homemade condiment the perfect addition to your Christmas breakfast spread, it makes an adorable gift for friends and neighbors.