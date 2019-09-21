Slow-Cooker Christmas Recipes for the Busy Holiday Season

It’s no secret that Southerners cherish the holiday season. Christmas lights embellish our homes, Mama breaks out her best-ever recipes, and friends and family members come from near and far to spend quality time with loved ones. But even if Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, it’s also the busiest. Our schedules fill up months in advance with holiday parties, church potlucks, and community service projects… the list goes on and on. How are we to keep up with our ever-growing agendas and also find the time to prepare praiseworthy meals for guests? The answer is easy: break out the slow-cooker.That’s right! Slow-cooker Christmas recipes are going to be your holiday superheroes. Whether you’re looking for a hearty beef soup, flavorful casserole, or indulgent breakfast treat, there’s something here for everyone. Give these Christmas crockpot meals a try next time you’re in a pinch for time.