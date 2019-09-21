Slow-Cooker Christmas Recipes for the Busy Holiday Season

By Southern Living Editors
Updated November 13, 2020
Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

It’s no secret that Southerners cherish the holiday season. Christmas lights embellish our homes, Mama breaks out her best-ever recipes, and friends and family members come from near and far to spend quality time with loved ones. But even if Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, it’s also the busiest. Our schedules fill up months in advance with holiday parties, church potlucks, and community service projects… the list goes on and on. How are we to keep up with our ever-growing agendas and also find the time to prepare praiseworthy meals for guests? The answer is easy: break out the slow-cooker.That’s right! Slow-cooker Christmas recipes are going to be your holiday superheroes. Whether you’re looking for a hearty beef soup, flavorful casserole, or indulgent breakfast treat, there’s something here for everyone. Give these Christmas crockpot meals a try next time you’re in a pinch for time.

Peppered Beef Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Peppered Beef Soup

Peppered beef soup is the ideal recipe to make ahead. Freeze it up to three months in advance of your Christmas occasion for an already-prepared meal.

Crawfish Dip

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Crawfish Dip

With only 15 minutes of hands-on time, you’ll be out of the kitchen and visiting with friends and family members in jiffy.

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Nothing says Christmas like a casserole. And green bean casserole has never been easier than with this dump-it-and-forget-it method.

Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Hosting holiday guests this year? Serve them an early morning treat. This cinnamon roll casserole is a foolproof crowd-pleaser.

Beer-Braised Pot Roast

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Beer-Braised Pot Roast

Stout beer and dark roast coffee come together in this holiday recipe to great a deliciously tender pot roast with a rich gravy topping.

Tomato and Feta Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tomato and Feta Dip

Serve this creamy starter recipe with any bread you have on hand at your Christmas dinner. It’s the perfect addition to a festive meal.

Slow Cooker Barbacoa Brisket

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Slow Cooker Barbacoa Brisket

Let the slow cooker prepare an incredibly tender brisket for your next holiday taco party.

Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs

Searching for a quick and easy holiday appetizer? Frozen meatballs and bottled barbecue sauce are the shining starts of this potluck-style recipe.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili

This hearty and comforting sweet potato-black bean chili is a great choice for a chilly winter night.

Fresh Corn and Potato Soup with Sautéed Shrimp

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Fresh Corn and Potato Soup with Sautéed Shrimp

Robust potato soup is a fan favorite for the holiday season. Complete with fresh corn and sautéed shrimp, you’ll want to make this recipe again and again.

Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip

There’s nothing quite like a timeless artichoke and crabmeat dip to kick of a Christmas party. And this mouthwatering recipe includes a touch of hot sauce for extra fiery flavor.

Herbed Beef Ragu

Recipe: Herbed Beef Ragu

Top this mouthwatering pasta dish off with Parmesan cheese and fresh basil for a simply outstanding Christmas dinner recipe.

Slow-Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Lower

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Garlic lovers, rejoice! This lemony chicken dinner is complete with slow-cooked potatoes and an abundance of garlic. It’s a flavorful recipe fit for a crowd.

Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs

These tasty whiskey short ribs deserve a spot on your holiday dining table. Made with ginger and sweet tea, the flavors are spectacular.

Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

Throw a fiesta this holiday season with slow-cooker pork tacos and fresh tomato salsa. It’s sure to be a hit.

Corn and Jalapeño Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Sweet corn and spicy jalapeños come together in this crowd-pleasing dip to create an appetizer worthy of all your holiday parties.

Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce

Meatball sliders are a go-to recipe you should always have on hand to feed a crowd. When hearty meals like pot roast and baked chicken sound too heavy, whip out this kid-friendly cuisine to get the holiday party started.

Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

Credit: Photo Jennifer Davick, Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford, Food stylist: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Baked Pimiento Cheese Dip

Every Southerner knows the beauty of pimiento cheese, and this tasty dip takes the classic cuisine up a notch with the addition of Worcestershire sauce and crumbled bacon.

Soulful Chicken Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup

With Christmas comes chilly weather, and there’s nothing cozier than a bowl of homemade chicken noodle soup when the temperature drops.

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Get your greens the easiest way this holiday season with this recipe that tastes like Mama’s.

Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

This old-school appetizer is always the first thing to disappear at a Christmas party.

Uncle Jack’s Mac-and-Cheese

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Uncle Jack’s Mac-and-Cheese

Instead of stirring at the stovetop, make this favorite holiday side dish in the slow cooker.

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Green beans and bacon are the perfect pair in this side dish recipe.

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

Recipe: Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

Bring the festive flavor of cranberries to your holiday table with a sweet treat from the slow cooker.

Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

When you’re unsure what to serve for guests or on any Tuesday night, you can always rely on pot roast.

Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole

Recipe: Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole

This layered breakfast casserole is a beautiful centerpiece for your Christmas brunch.

Shepherd’s Pie

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shepherd’s Pie

Our version of this traditional comfort food recipe starts with tender lamb from the slow cooker.

Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce

The best part about this sauce (aside from the fact that it’s incredibly delicious) is that it can be made well in advance to help you out during the holiday hustle and bustle.

Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate

Take a break from microwaveable mixes and treat yourself to something rich that makes a big enough batch for the whole family.

Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

Recipe: Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

When the kids wake up on Christmas morning, they’ll be almost as excited about this deliciously sweet breakfast as they are for presents from Santa.

Slow-Cooker Cranberry-Pear Butter

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cranberry-Pear Butter

Not only is this festive homemade condiment the perfect addition to your Christmas breakfast spread, it makes an adorable gift for friends and neighbors.

