Regional Gifts for the Holidays
Tis the season to celebrate your home state with gifts themed around Southern locales. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we’ve spent more time at home this year than in any in recent memory, and while we miss traveling, we’ve found that we’re fonder than ever of our home states. To commemorate the places that raised us, buy a state-themed gift for yourself or for a loved one this season. For those people who are constantly singing the praises of their favorite states, this year there’s no better gift than a state-focused present emblazoned with the name of their forever-favorite place. For regional food gifts to give this year, which are always a hit to send to homesick Southerners, check out this round-up of great presents that are both edible and sourced from Southern states. For more Southern-made gifts—which are always our favorite to give and to get—browse here.
Alabama Cutting Board
Buy it: $29.99, bedbathandbeyond.com
This cutting board will quickly become a favorite for all Alabama fans. It features cities and towns across the landscape and a few memorable symbols of the state.
Arkansas Cap
Buy it: $17.99, etsy.com
This understated cap featuring the shape of Arkansas is a subtle nod to a favorite state—when you know, you know.
Florida Socks
Buy it: $7, hotsox.com
Cozy socks for Florida fans make a great holiday gift. These feature a coastal sunset, complete with palm trees and alligators.
Georgia Dish Towel
Buy it: $20, uncommongoods.com
Georgia will be on their mind and in their kitchen with this Georgia-themed dish towel featuring some of the Peach State's greatest hits.
Kentucky Coasters
Buy it: $6.95, etsy.com
Your old Kentucky home is never far away with a stack of beautifully crafted coasters made from cherry or maple wood.
Louisiana Ice Bucket
Buy it: $88, katiekime.com
We look forward to entertaining in style in the future (once it's safe to do so!), and this New Orleans toile ice bucket is a perfect accessory for that plan.
Maryland Dish
Buy it: $85, smythjewelers.com
This fun dish is a periodic table design featuring the calling cards of Maryland (including Old Bay, of course).
Mississippi Ornament
Buy it: $7.75, etsy.com
Mississippi’s state bird and flower are featured on this collectible Christmas tree ornament that will look beautiful on an evergreen strung with lights.
Missouri Necklace
Buy it: $19.99, etsy.com
Hang this delicate necklace around your neck for a reminder of Missouri that will accompany you wherever you go.
North Carolina Tote
Buy it: $98, belk.com
It's easy to take your love of North Carolina with you thanks to this state-themed tote featuring an illustration of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
South Carolina Rocks Glasses
Buy it: $24, etsy.com
South Carolina’s classic designs are emblazoned on these rocks glasses that are destined for a bar cart near you. Pair with a bottle of whiskey for an easy and thoughtful gift.
Tennessee Candle
Buy it: $34, homesick.com
Light this candle and you'll find yourself transported straight to sweet home Tennessee. The comforting scent has notes of whiskey, magnolia, and musk.
Texas Ornament
Buy it: $13.50, etsy.com
Hang a memory of Texas on your Christmas tree with this simple ornament that's a sweet reminder of the Lone Star state.
Virginia Print
Buy it: $15.30, etsy.com
For Virginians, no gallery wall is complete without a celebration of the commonwealth. This one features the latitude and longitude coordinates of the state.
West Virginia Duffle Bag
Buy it: $125, verabradley.com
As a travel bag with a West Virginia-themed design, this Vera Bradley tote is perfect for fervent WV fans.