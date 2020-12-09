Regional Gifts for the Holidays

Tis the season to celebrate your home state with gifts themed around Southern locales. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we’ve spent more time at home this year than in any in recent memory, and while we miss traveling, we’ve found that we’re fonder than ever of our home states. To commemorate the places that raised us, buy a state-themed gift for yourself or for a loved one this season. For those people who are constantly singing the praises of their favorite states, this year there’s no better gift than a state-focused present emblazoned with the name of their forever-favorite place. For regional food gifts to give this year, which are always a hit to send to homesick Southerners, check out this round-up of great presents that are both edible and sourced from Southern states. For more Southern-made gifts—which are always our favorite to give and to get—browse here.