35 Vintage Christmas Desserts We’ll Never Stop Making

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Updated November 22, 2019
Alison Miksch
Tradition is something Southerners love to keep around, no matter how much everything else changes, and many of our dearest memories are tied to time-honored traditions we share with our family during the Christmas season. It's all about spending time together, whether you're singing carols with your neighbors, going Black Friday holiday shopping with your mother and sister, volunteering at the soup kitchen on Christmas Eve, or picking out the ugliest Christmas tree on the lot. (Don't get us started on "A Charlie Brown Christmas!")But mostly Southerners love to spend time together in the kitchen. We're making batches and batches of Christmas cookies, spiced pound cakes that are sometimes soaked in rum, old-fashioned candies like divinity and pralines, and even a congealed salad or two—really, who doesn't love that come-hither jiggle?These vintage Christmas desserts make an appearance year after year, decade after decade. Because when the kitchen smells like these pecan-studded, cinnamon-swirled, powdered sugar-covered treats, we know it's finally Christmastime in the South.Here are 35 traditional Christmas desserts we'll never stop making.
Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines

Thanks to a super creamy finishing touch (buttermilk really is something!), these classic Southern candies stand out from your basic recipe.

Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

These bite-sized bourbon-soaked treats might be the ultimate holiday treat. This recipe is extra fudgy, super nutty, and totally delicious.

Cassandra's "Light" Fruitcake

Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Cassandra's "Light" Fruitcake

Cassandra, some Southerners love you—and some not so much. Fruitcake might be an acquired taste, but this recipe is as close as it gets to universally beloved. It'll turn even the staunchest of fruitcake-hating folks.

Marbled Pecan Pound Cake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Marbled Pecan Pound Cake 

What makes this old-fashioned pound cake a holiday classic is the festive touch of chocolate marbling on the inside. A slice of this cake is perfect for late nights spent wrapping gifts.

Peppermint Divinity

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Peppermint Divinity

These airy confections have been showing up at Southern cookie swaps for generations. Akin to meringues, these candies are made with a base of whipped egg whites and then baked into perfection.

Potato Candy

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Potato Candy

One of the most nostalgic of Southern confections, potato candy is a real-deal vintage recipe worth making at least once.

Ambrosia Pudding Pie

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Ambrosia Pudding Pie

Following British tradition, the earliest custard pies were referenced as puddings in antebellum cookbooks. Ambrosia makes for a delicious take on the classic Christmas dessert.

Auntie's Apple Cake

Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Auntie's Apple Cake

Would you look at that thing? It's practically dripping with cozy, comforting caramel flavor.

Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle

A trifle makes the ultimate show-stopping holiday centerpiece. Fresh or frozen cranberries lend a traditional Christmas flair, while sprigs of fresh rosemary make for a festive garnish.

Rum Balls

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Rum Balls 

It's not a Christmas party in the South without some form of tipsy treat, and rum balls just happen to be Aunt Birdie's favorite. Originally from our December 1993 issue, this boozy confection recipe is Christmas food gift-material.

Japanese Fruitcake with Lemon-Coconut Frosting

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Japanese Fruitcake with Lemon-Coconut Frosting 

"It was the signal that Christmas really was coming when this heavenly smell filled the kitchen," said Susan Houston of Tucker, Georgia. She submitted this family recipe almost 30 years ago, and we just couldn't resist the fluffy (and more crowd-pleasing!) take on holiday fruitcake.

Buche De Noel

Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Buche De Noel

The name of this recipe translates to "yule log." It's flavored with rich chocolate and coffee and topped with candied cherries. Hint: That's how you know this recipe is really, really old-fashioned.

Christmas Buttermints

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Christmas Buttermints

These'll blow those storebought candies right out of the water. Expect this homemade recipe to deliver crisp, buttery richness and a refreshing minty flavor. Use whichever holiday colors you please.

Belgian Spice Cookies

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Belgian Spice Cookies

These cozy cookies, also known as Speculoos, will be a favorite of guests young and old. Switch up the powdered sugar design to suit your holiday mood.

Hot Cranberry Bake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Hot Cranberry Bake 

Put that bowl of decorative Christmas cranberries to work! This simple, crisp-like dessert was sent to us by Sue-Sue Harstern of Louisville, Kentucky, over 25 years ago.

Molasses Crinkles

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Molasses Crinkles

You couldn't fit more Christmas spirit into these cookies if you tried. The recipe is loaded with classic holiday spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. Definitely cookie swap-worthy!

Christmas Snow Salad

Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Christmas Snow Salad

We pulled this colorful, gelatinous recipe from our November 1982 issue. The more maraschino cherries, the better, right?

Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel

Photo: Brian Woodcock

Recipe: Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel

In the South, it's been a long-held tradition to use leftover cornbread for recipes like cornbread pudding and cornbread with sweet milk. This recipe makes it decadent enough to serve at the holiday party or Christmas feast. Tip: Drizzle leftover Whiskey Caramel over pies and ice cream.

Pecan Tea Cakes

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Tea Cakes

Whether you're taking these nutty cookies with hot tea or hot cocoa, they make quite the addition to your Christmas cookie lineup.

Sliced Sweet Potato Pie

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sliced Sweet Potato Pie with Molasses Whipped Cream

This lost pie of the South was once one of the most popular desserts served in states like Alabama and Georgia. This sliced recipe is a classic version, while our Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie recipe will look and taste more akin to your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

If it's ever appropriate to eat cake at breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, it has to be during the holidays. This cinnamon-filled recipe is a crowd-pleaser.

Classic Gingerbread

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Gingerbread

Get ready for the most heavenly holiday scent to fill your home when baking this dessert. This might not look like your typical hard-iced gingerbread man cookie, but this traditional recipe will win you over with its perfectly spiced batter, fluffy cake-like texture, and ginger-laced whipped cream topping.

Green Tomato Mincemeat Pie

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Green Tomato Mincemeat Pie

You're looking at a Southern delicacy stemming back to the 1800s. This Christmas pie is spiced, boozy, and filled with robust ingredients like green tomatoes, apples, pecans, and cranberries.

Pecan Linzer Cookies

Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pecan Linzer Cookies

These beauties are surprisingly simple to make and will instantly be the hit of the cookie swap or holiday party. Mix and match your presentation by using several jams to fill the batch.

Pecan Snowball Cookies

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Snowball Cookies

Coated in powdered sugar and studded with buttery pecans, these shortbread "snowballs" definitely make the short list for "most Southern Christmas cookie."

Molded Cranberry Salad

Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Molded Cranberry Salad

'Tis true: Once there was a time when Southerners favored their gelatinous cranberry in a mold rather than a can. This delicacy is retro, fruity, and oh-so jiggly.

Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies

Southern Living

Recipe: Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies

Dress up easy cream cheese cookies for the holidays by coating the rolls in festive red or green sugar crystals. In true Southern fashion, a pecan makes the perfect garnish.

Milk Punch Frozen Custards

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Milk Punch Frozen Custards

We recommend making these personal milk punch treats for the most festive of holiday occasions. Freeze the custards in wine glasses, brandy snifters, or even small old-fashioned milkshake glasses depending on your style.

Christmas Pudding

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Christmas Pudding

Originally a British holiday favorite, this festive dessert is known for its density. It's packed with Christmas spices, dried fruit, and brandy—and we gave it a Southern touch by brushing it with a bourbon simple syrup.

