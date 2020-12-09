30+ Mini Christmas Desserts That Have Massive Holiday Flavor
It’s the holidays, and for us at Southern Living, that means it’s baking season. While we can appreciate a towering layer cake or elaborate Bundt (if you couldn’t tell from our past 25 December covers), there’s something special about a cookie tin full of tiny treats. These mini Christmas desserts will make for beautiful presentation on your favorite cake plates and serving dishes. Plus, mini desserts make incredible homemade Christmas gifts for neighbors, friends, and family members. Instead of cutting uneven slices of cake or spreading a bunch of germs with a big-batch dessert, these small creations are an easy, safe way to serve dessert this season. And do we even have to mention that personal portions mean no sharing is required? Try out a vintage mini dessert like our Peppermint Divinity or Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls. Make a lasting impression with our beautiful mini desserts like White Christmas Pavlovas and Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes. Occupy the kids before your Christmas movie marathon and bake a mini desserts that they can help with, like our Christmas Tree Brownies or Red Velvet Cake Balls. These easy mini desserts will be even more of a hit than your complicated layer cake was last year.
Red Velvet Santa Hat Meringues
Recipe: Red Velvet Santa Hat Meringues
We’re not sure if there’s a cuter Christmas treat than these mini meringues! Our Test Kitchen recommends using concentrated red food coloring gel (not liquid food coloring) for the brightest results.
Mini Cranberry-Cheesecake Pies
Recipe: Mini Cranberry-Cheesecake Pies
Sugared cranberries and orange zest make the most festive topping for these mini cheesecakes.
Christmas Tree Brownies
Recipe: Christmas Tree Brownies
These Christmas Tree Brownies aren’t just delicious, but they’re the perfect baking project for your kids to help you bake. Get our guide for actually doing so without making a mess here.
Candy Cane Cake Bars
Recipe: Candy Cane Cake Bars
These bright and cheerful cake bars start with a box of mix, so they come together quickly and easily.
Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
This adorable mini dessert actually comes together with pantry staples you probably already have.
Homemade Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
Recipe: Homemade Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes
Looking for a baking project that will delight the littlest helpers in your house? Try a homemade version of this store-bought favorite this season.
Mini Red Velvet Cakes
Recipe: Mini Red Velvet Cakes
Instead of decorating and cutting an elaborate cake, give each family member a personal mini layer cake.
Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
Bourbon balls are an old-fashioned favorite for the holidays, and this recipe makes two dozen of them to fill those pretty Christmas cookie tins.
Peppermint Divinity
Recipe: Peppermint Divinity
We gave this old-fashioned candy a holiday makeover with peppermint flavor and a crushed candy topping.
Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites
Recipe: Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites
Get all the flavor of your favorite pecan pie in this one-bite dessert that uses phyllo shells from your freezer.
Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
Recipe: Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
Everything you love about red velvet cake, including the cream cheese frosting, is packed into these soft sandwich cookies.
Key Lime Tassies
Recipe: Key Lime Tassies
Brighten up your Christmas spread with tart mini Key lime pies.
Triple Chocolate-Brownie Mousse Stacks
Recipe: Triple Chocolate-Brownie Mousse Stacks
This delightfully layered dessert is the ultimate make-ahead treat to finish your holiday meal.
Snowy Tree Cookies
Recipe: Snowy Tree Cookies
Take your cutout Christmas cookies to new heights with this oh-so-fun stacked treat.
Christmas Fudge
Recipe: Christmas Fudge
Fudge is the ultimate cookie-tin treat, and red, green, and white sprinkles make it holiday-ready.
Snowball Cake
Recipe: Snowball Cake
These snowy treats are actually a sheet cake that’s cut into mini snowballs using your biscuit cutter.
Peppermint Truffles
Recipe: Peppermint Truffles
These adorable no-bake treats are so fun for the kids to help you make while they’re waiting for Santa.
Molten Red Velvet Cakes
Recipe: Molten Red Velvet Cakes
Ultra-decadent and just the right size, these cakes are topped with cream cheese whipped cream.
White Christmas Pavlovas
Recipe: White Christmas Pavlovas
Test Kitchen Professional Ivy Odom created this fluffy pavlova recipe with an interactive toppings bar in mind.
Hot Chocolate Brownies
Recipe: Hot Chocolate Brownies
Your go-to winter drink is now your go-to holiday dessert, too!
Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings
Recipe: Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings
These tiny trifles look adorable in mini Mason jars for easy grab-and-go presentation from the dessert table.
Cheesecake Cookies
Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies
These oh-so-tender cookies bring us back to holidays at Grandma’s.
Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes
Recipe: Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes
Butterscotch and bourbon? Now those are two flavors that are absolutely meant to be together.
Holiday Mocha Coffee Fudge
Recipe: Holiday Mocha Coffee Fudge
Make your usual fudge Christmas-ready with coffee flavor and a bright cherry topping.
Chocolate Cookie Cups with Caramel Filling
Recipe: Chocolate Cookie Cups with Caramel Filling
These cookie cups add so much more to your dessert table than a stack of flat cookies, and they have the perfect balance of sweet and salty.
Lemon Cheesecake Bars with Gingersnap Crust
Recipe: Lemon Cheesecake Bars with Gingersnap Crust
For something different than your usual cookies, try these beautiful bars that are full of holiday pizazz.
Chocolate-Pecan Tassies
Recipe: Chocolate-Pecan Tassies
A shortbread cookie crust, gooey pecan pie filling, and ribbons of chocolate make the ideal bite after dinner.
Red Velvet Cake Balls
Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Balls
We used boxed cake mix to make these tiny treats even easier to make.
Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters
Recipe: Triple-Chocolate-Covered Peanut Clusters
These chocolatey bites come together with the help of your slow cooker to free up oven space for your holiday sides.
No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars
Recipe: No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars
Anything that has the words “no-bake” in the recipe title has our attention, and this sweet and salty creation has everything you need.
Candy Cane Cookies
Recipe: Candy Cane Cookies
Santa will be wowed by these festive treats.