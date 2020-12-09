30+ Mini Christmas Desserts That Have Massive Holiday Flavor

It’s the holidays, and for us at Southern Living, that means it’s baking season. While we can appreciate a towering layer cake or elaborate Bundt (if you couldn’t tell from our past 25 December covers), there’s something special about a cookie tin full of tiny treats. These mini Christmas desserts will make for beautiful presentation on your favorite cake plates and serving dishes. Plus, mini desserts make incredible homemade Christmas gifts for neighbors, friends, and family members. Instead of cutting uneven slices of cake or spreading a bunch of germs with a big-batch dessert, these small creations are an easy, safe way to serve dessert this season. And do we even have to mention that personal portions mean no sharing is required? Try out a vintage mini dessert like our Peppermint Divinity or Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls. Make a lasting impression with our beautiful mini desserts like White Christmas Pavlovas and Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes. Occupy the kids before your Christmas movie marathon and bake a mini desserts that they can help with, like our Christmas Tree Brownies or Red Velvet Cake Balls. These easy mini desserts will be even more of a hit than your complicated layer cake was last year.