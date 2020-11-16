Show Your Family's Christmas Spirit with These Cornflake Wreath Cookies

Claim your title as the most festive house on the block with these seasonal stunners.

If you're the first family on the block to hang your Christmas decorations (we're talking November 1), then this festive recipe is for you. This holiday season, Cornflake Wreath Cookies are the perfect way to show your Christmas spirit.

In this family-friendly recipe, a simple box of cereal and a bag of marshmallows completely transform into sweet, colorful Christmas treats that add a touch of whimsy to any holiday dessert spread. This activity may make a bit of a mess, but it's relatively straightforward. It promises fun for kids of all ages, from little tikes to teens. We've rounded up a few pro tips to help you stay organized and confident making these Cornflake Wreath Cookies with the kids.

Get the Recipe: Cornflake Wreath Cookies

Step 1: Melt Butter and Marshmallows

Our technique for melting the butter and marshmallows is quite simple (no stovetop required: just the microwave). However, it is important to keep an eye on the mixture as it melts since the microwave time does vary. Microwaving in smaller intervals prevents any gooey, sugary explosions. Start with 2 minutes, mix it up, and microwave for another 2 minutes. After that, microwave in 30-second intervals until both the butter and marshmallows are completely melted. To expedite the process, use mini marshmallows, which will melt faster than the jet-puffed variety.

Be sure to use a large, microwave-safe bowl, as this is the same dish you'll use to mix in the cereal. Older kids can help execute this step, but you might want to wait to call the young ones into the kitchen until it's time to combine the remaining ingredients.

Step 2: Add Some Color

Once your marshmallow mixture is melted, ask the kids to mix in the remaining ingredients: green food coloring, vanilla, and almond extract. Stir until this mixture is completely homogenous and a lovely bright green color, then fold in your cereal.

Pro tip: While your kids are mixing, add small amounts of cereal at a time, which will help to evenly coat the cereal in the marshmallow mixture. Stir gently to avoid breaking up the cereal too much.

Step 3: Shape and Decorate

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper to avoid sticking. You'll shape your cornflake wreaths around a round cookie cutter, but if you don't have one on hand, a mason jar lid or biscuit cutter will do the trick.

To keep the gooey cornflake mixture from sticking to the cookie cutter, spray the exterior of the cookie cutter with a non-stick cooking spray, such as PAM. Use a spoon to spread an even amount of cornflake mixture around the circumference of the cookie cutter, pat it down slightly, then remove the cutter and repeat.