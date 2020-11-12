27 Recipes That'll Bring Back Memories of Christmas at Grandma's

No one masters the holiday season was as much tradition, flair, and downright deliciousness as a Southern grandmother. It’s simply not up for debate. Who do you call when you’re trying to make cocktail meatballs for a Christmas party? Who knows just how much booze goes into the eggnog? And finally, whose kitchen are you raiding when in need of a sweet tooth fix of homemade sprinkle cookies? Exactly.

We don’t deserve our Southern grandmothers, but we sure would like to appreciate them extra during the holidays with an ode to all the nostalgic recipes they’ve made for decades. From holiday appetizers like cheese straws and ham delights to classic Christmas treats like ambrosia and fudge, these are the best-ever retro Christmas recipes that will remind you of holidays spent at Grandma’s.