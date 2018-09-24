65 Christmas Treats for the Holidays

By Mary Shannon Wells
September 24, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

The holidays are filled with sweet memories, gatherings, gifts, and of course, sweet Christmas treats. There are countless occasions when you’ll need to prepare something sweet for the holidays, and we’ve got you covered for all of them. Make these easy treats for kids to decorate on a cold Sunday afternoon. Prepare a batch of sweets as gifts for neighbors, teachers, and holiday guests. Need hostess gifts or homemade party favors? Look no further than our favorite recipes. With delicious ideas for chocolate lovers, lemon fanatics, salty-sweet cravers, and everyone in between, our Christmas confection ideas are the best. If you’re looking for a simple dessert that the kids can help out with, we’ve got plenty of crafty ideas that your little elves will love. From cookies to bars and trifles to truffles, these are the best Christmas treat recipes to make your holiday the sweetest yet. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 66

Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel

You do the baking but let them spoon on that delicious Whiskey Caramel—how much or how little will be entirely at their discretion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 66

Snowy Tree Cookies

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Snowy Tree Cookies

Use a set of star-shape cookie cutters (like this affordable one from Amazon) to make these stacked up cookies.

3 of 66

Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

This recipe makes about two dozen bourbon balls, so you’ll have plenty to set out at your party and send home with guests as a favor.

Advertisement

4 of 66

Red Velvet Fudge

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Red Velvet Fudge

Add a little holiday cheer to your usual fudge recipe.

5 of 66

Basic Butter Cookie Dough

Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Basic Butter Cookie Dough
Recipe: Easy Santa Cookies
Video: Easy Santa Cookies
Recipe: Pinwheel Cookies
Recipe: Cherry Chocolates
Recipe: Almond Brickle Treats

Ellender Mills of Raleigh, North Carolina, sent in this recipe, which ran in December, 1995. It’s a wonderful classic cookie dough recipe and the basis for the above recipes (pictured).

6 of 66

Mexican Hot Chocolate Mug Cake

Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Recipe: Mexican Hot Chocolate Mug Cake

This adorable mug cake would make a perfect stocking stuffer or holiday hostess gift.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 66

Red Velvet Santa Hat Meringues

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Red Velvet Santa Hat Meringues

Red food coloring gel, not liquid food coloring, will give you the brightest red to match Santa’s suit.

8 of 66

Almond Stars

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Almond Stars

These cookies made with almond flour and almond paste are unique among the same ole sugar cookies.

9 of 66

Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle

This trifle might look impressive on the dessert table, but it’s extremely easy to put together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 66

Potato Candy

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Potato Candy

Get nostalgic this Christmas with one of our favorite vintage recipes.

11 of 66

Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls

Christmas treats aren’t just for dessert. Start the day on a sweet note with homemade cinnamon rolls.

12 of 66

Reindeer Marshmallow Pops

Southern Living

Recipe: Reindeer Marshmallow Pops

These adorable treats are the perfect afternoon activity for your little ones.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 66

Hummingbird Oatmeal Cookies

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Hummingbird Oatmeal Cookies

These cookies are a more portable way to enjoy our most popular recipe of all tlime—the Hummingbird Cake.

14 of 66

Red Velvet Thumbprints

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Red Velvet Thumbprints

Santa will love these little cookies that match his suit perfectly.

15 of 66

Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies

String several of these cookies together for the cutest party favor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 66

Pecan Bourbon Balls

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Bourbon Balls

Spiced toasted pecans add a hint of saltiness to these sweet bites.

17 of 66

Caramel-Stuffed Ginger Cookies

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Caramel-Stuffed Ginger Cookies

Serve these cookies straight from the oven so the ooey-gooey caramel centers shine.

18 of 66

Chewy Ambrosia Biscotti

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chewy Ambrosia Biscotti

Enjoy a little holiday flavor with your morning coffee or afternoon tea.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 66

Chocolate Cutout Cookies

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chocolate Cutout Cookies

These dark chocolate cookies will stand out amongst their vanilla counterparts.

20 of 66

White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies

The creamy mint icing on these Christmas-y blondies is to die for.

21 of 66

Spiced Molasses Drops

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Spiced Molasses Drops

Our Test Kitchen Professionals said these are the best molasses cookies they’ve ever had, and you should take their word for it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 66

Cranberry Shortbread Bars

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cranberry Shortbread Bars

Try this new way to eat cranberries this holiday season.

23 of 66

Red Velvet Souffles with Whipped Sour Cream

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Red Velvet Soufflés with Whipped Sour Cream

These elegant souflés are ideal for a dressy Christmas dinner party.

24 of 66

Peppermint Pinwheels

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Peppermint Pinwheels

These cookies are just minty enough, but not too minty, if you’ve had peppermint overload this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 66

Eggnog Whoopie Pies

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Eggnog Whoopie Pies

Make the filling for these fluffy pies up to three days in advance to save time.

26 of 66

Mrs. Floyd’s Divinity

Southern Living

Recipe: Mrs. Floyd’s Divinity
Video: Mrs. Floyd’s Divinity

This classic holiday dessert lives up to its divine name.

27 of 66

Varied Thumbprint and Triple Mint Cookies

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Raspberry Jam Thumbprints
Recip: Chocolate Ganache Thumbprints with Crushed Peppermints
Recipe: Coconut Thumbprints with Dulce de Leche
Recipe: Triple Mint Cookies

These thumbprint recipes offer crisp cookies, creamy fillings, and fun toppings. Our brownie-like Triple Mint Cookies fall in line perfectly with the thumbprints. All recipes listed above are pictured.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 66

No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: No-Bake Fudge Toffee Bars

If you’re in a pinch this holiday season, no-bake is the way to go.

29 of 66

Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies

These whimsical cookies are packed with PB&J nostalgia.

30 of 66

Chocolate-Dipped Praline Pretzels

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chocolate-Dipped Praline Pretzels

These treats have the ideal amount of salty and sweet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 66

Walnut Crescents

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Walnut Crescents

Leave a bowl of these snowy cookies out whenever guests drop in.