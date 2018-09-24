65 Christmas Treats for the Holidays
The holidays are filled with sweet memories, gatherings, gifts, and of course, sweet Christmas treats. There are countless occasions when you’ll need to prepare something sweet for the holidays, and we’ve got you covered for all of them. Make these easy treats for kids to decorate on a cold Sunday afternoon. Prepare a batch of sweets as gifts for neighbors, teachers, and holiday guests. Need hostess gifts or homemade party favors? Look no further than our favorite recipes. With delicious ideas for chocolate lovers, lemon fanatics, salty-sweet cravers, and everyone in between, our Christmas confection ideas are the best. If you’re looking for a simple dessert that the kids can help out with, we’ve got plenty of crafty ideas that your little elves will love. From cookies to bars and trifles to truffles, these are the best Christmas treat recipes to make your holiday the sweetest yet.
Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel
You do the baking but let them spoon on that delicious Whiskey Caramel—how much or how little will be entirely at their discretion.
Snowy Tree Cookies
Use a set of star-shape cookie cutters (like this affordable one from Amazon) to make these stacked up cookies.
Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
This recipe makes about two dozen bourbon balls, so you’ll have plenty to set out at your party and send home with guests as a favor.
Red Velvet Fudge
Add a little holiday cheer to your usual fudge recipe.
Basic Butter Cookie Dough
Ellender Mills of Raleigh, North Carolina, sent in this recipe, which ran in December, 1995. It’s a wonderful classic cookie dough recipe and the basis for the above recipes (pictured).
Mexican Hot Chocolate Mug Cake
This adorable mug cake would make a perfect stocking stuffer or holiday hostess gift.
Red Velvet Santa Hat Meringues
Red food coloring gel, not liquid food coloring, will give you the brightest red to match Santa’s suit.
Almond Stars
These cookies made with almond flour and almond paste are unique among the same ole sugar cookies.
Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle
This trifle might look impressive on the dessert table, but it’s extremely easy to put together.
Potato Candy
Get nostalgic this Christmas with one of our favorite vintage recipes.
Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls
Christmas treats aren’t just for dessert. Start the day on a sweet note with homemade cinnamon rolls.
Reindeer Marshmallow Pops
These adorable treats are the perfect afternoon activity for your little ones.
Hummingbird Oatmeal Cookies
These cookies are a more portable way to enjoy our most popular recipe of all tlime—the Hummingbird Cake.
Red Velvet Thumbprints
Santa will love these little cookies that match his suit perfectly.
Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies
String several of these cookies together for the cutest party favor.
Pecan Bourbon Balls
Spiced toasted pecans add a hint of saltiness to these sweet bites.
Caramel-Stuffed Ginger Cookies
Serve these cookies straight from the oven so the ooey-gooey caramel centers shine.
Chewy Ambrosia Biscotti
Enjoy a little holiday flavor with your morning coffee or afternoon tea.
Chocolate Cutout Cookies
These dark chocolate cookies will stand out amongst their vanilla counterparts.
White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies
The creamy mint icing on these Christmas-y blondies is to die for.
Spiced Molasses Drops
Our Test Kitchen Professionals said these are the best molasses cookies they’ve ever had, and you should take their word for it.
Cranberry Shortbread Bars
Try this new way to eat cranberries this holiday season.
Red Velvet Souffles with Whipped Sour Cream
These elegant souflés are ideal for a dressy Christmas dinner party.
Peppermint Pinwheels
These cookies are just minty enough, but not too minty, if you’ve had peppermint overload this season.
Eggnog Whoopie Pies
Make the filling for these fluffy pies up to three days in advance to save time.
Mrs. Floyd’s Divinity
This classic holiday dessert lives up to its divine name.
Varied Thumbprint and Triple Mint Cookies
These thumbprint recipes offer crisp cookies, creamy fillings, and fun toppings. Our brownie-like Triple Mint Cookies fall in line perfectly with the thumbprints. All recipes listed above are pictured.
No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars
If you’re in a pinch this holiday season, no-bake is the way to go.
Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies
These whimsical cookies are packed with PB&J nostalgia.
Chocolate-Dipped Praline Pretzels
These treats have the ideal amount of salty and sweet.
Walnut Crescents
Leave a bowl of these snowy cookies out whenever guests drop in.