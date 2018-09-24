65 Christmas Treats for the Holidays

The holidays are filled with sweet memories, gatherings, gifts, and of course, sweet Christmas treats. There are countless occasions when you’ll need to prepare something sweet for the holidays, and we’ve got you covered for all of them. Make these easy treats for kids to decorate on a cold Sunday afternoon. Prepare a batch of sweets as gifts for neighbors, teachers, and holiday guests. Need hostess gifts or homemade party favors? Look no further than our favorite recipes. With delicious ideas for chocolate lovers, lemon fanatics, salty-sweet cravers, and everyone in between, our Christmas confection ideas are the best. If you’re looking for a simple dessert that the kids can help out with, we’ve got plenty of crafty ideas that your little elves will love. From cookies to bars and trifles to truffles, these are the best Christmas treat recipes to make your holiday the sweetest yet.