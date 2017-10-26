Our 70 Easiest Ever Christmas Cookie Recipes

Updated November 15, 2019
Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall
Christmas means cookies. Lots of cookies. When the season is upon us, it’s time to start thinking what cookies to bake for our family, fill up our cookie tins with for gifts, serve at our potlucks, and munch on as we start wrapping yet another present. Are you going for a festive cookie to decorate with icing and candies or a more subdued cookie that evokes the season with flavors like cinnamon, peppermint, ginger, and—of course—chocolate? Well, sometimes our schedules dictate what treats we’re baking. We just don’t always have the time to make batches of complicated masterpieces. Sometimes, we want a delicious, simple cookie that, if we’re being honest, tastes just as good but with half the hassle. That’s where these scrumptious yet easy holiday cookie recipes come in—they give you all of the Christmas cheer with a little less effort. (And we are all for it). Check out these 25 easy Christmas cookies you’ll be making all season long.
Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies

With sprinkes on the inside and on the outside, these colorful funfetti-like cookies are sure to bring joy to any holiday party.

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Classic, easy, and always a hit, there's a reason you baked these cookies with Grandma every year.

Wreath Cookie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cornflake Wreath Cookies

Perfect as an afternoon activity for the kids, these Christmas wreath cookies are festive, delicious and require no baking.

Cheesecake Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies

‘Tis the season for sugar, and these bite-sized Cheesecake Cookies are ready in just one hour.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Always a hit, no matter the season, these brown butter cookies are especially hard to resist when they're reserved for Santa.

Pecan Snowball Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Snowball Cookies

Decadently nutty and utterly Southern, these snowballs will bring the winter spirit to any holiday party...even if it's anything but a winter wonderland outside.

Chocolate-Peppermint Crackle Cookies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Crackle Cookies

You can’t beat the pretty, unfussy look of a crackle cookie. This dough requires chilling, which you can do up to five days in advance or just an hour before baking. Other than that, you’ll get these ready to bake in 15 minutes!

Spritz Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Spritz Cookies

Pro trip: You have to break the baking rules to get a proper spritz. Use an ungreased baking sheet and do not use parchment paper. The dough has to stick to the baking sheet when it’s extruded from the cookie press.

Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

These vibrant cookies start with a box of red velvet cake mix. It can be our little secret.

Red Velvet Thumbprints

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Red Velvet Thumbprints

You don’t even need a pastry bag or crazy-good baking skills to frost these festive cookies—just fill a Ziploc and snip the corner! These look just lovely set on a holiday platter.

Snickerdoodles

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Snickerdoodles

Snickerdoodles highlight the spice of the season: cinnamon.

Spiced Molasses Drops

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Spiced Molasses Drops

These traditional spiced holiday cookies are made a little special with just a hint of black pepper for heat. Get these ready in less than an hour.

Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Victori Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies

Crisp chocolate cookies with fresh peppermint filling make for a winning combination in these seasonal sandwich cookies. Though they they may take longer to make than some of our other easy holiday cookies, the sandwich cookies freeze well. Make them in advance, and your preparation come party time will be easier than ever.

Chocolate Sugar Cookies

Credit: Victori Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate Sugar Cookies

A twist on the classic sugar cookie, this chewy, brownie-flavored confection upps the ante by adding a dose of cocoa.

Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies

Video: Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies

These festive sandwich cookies are the perfect mini treats. Red velvet crackle cookies with some sweet cream cheese filling will be the star of any holiday show without too much time and effort on your part.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies

Credit: Victori Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies

Melted chocolate chips and cocoa add a double dose of chocolate in this festive confection.

Easy Santa Cookies

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Easy Santa Cookies 

This recipe uses our basic butter cookie dough that can be made ahead. With a little imagination and Christmas cheer, you can use coconut flakes, cinnamon candies, and chocolate morsels to whip up some cute Santas!

Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies

Festive notes of cranberry and orange are the ultimate upgrade to a classic butter cookie.

Cathedral Window Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg, Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Cathedral Window Cookies

With multicolored marshmallows and lots of chocolate pieces, these simple, no-bake cookies are perfect for the kids.

Snowy Tree Cookies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Snowy Tree Cookies

A stack of star-shaped cookies has never looked so jolly. All you need is a cookie cutter and some creativity to create this crowd-favorite dessert.

Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies with Praline Filling

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies with Praline Filling

Your favorite New Orleans candy in a cookie form, these crisp, buttery cookies are pretty enough to package and give as gifts.

Almond Snowballs

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Almond Snowballs

These look festive without taking so much time icing and decorating. Toasting the almonds is the secret touch to a perfect nutty flavor.

Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies

Credit: Katie Strasberg Rousso

Recipe: Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies

These cake-like cookies are a chocolate lover's dream. To drop the cookies evenly, try using a tablespoon cookie scoop.

Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies

Festive and sweet, these decorated sugar cookies are sure to be a hit on the dessert table.

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside, these sugar-dusted cookies are a chocolate lover's delight. Better yet, they only take 40 minutes to pull together.

Brown Sugar Cookie Stars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Brown Sugar Cookie Stars

Looking for the star of your holiday dessert spread? Bake these sparkly treats in advance, and all you'll have left before the party is a little decorating.

Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

These classic cookies combine the tart flavors of raspberry and lemon, while making a whopping seven-dozen batch you can use for a party or gifts.

Chocolate Cutout Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chocolate Cutout Cookies

Meet the dark chocolate cookie addition to your holiday dessert table. Top this rich cookie recipe off with frosted red and green Christmas tree icing for seasonal flair.

Snow Flurries

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Snow Flurries 

These may look time-intensive, but don’t you worry. Star-shaped cookie cutters, raspberry jam, and powdered sugar do the trick without being complicated at all.

No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Stylist: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Short on time? You can still give Pecan Pralines a run for their money. These no-bake cookies only take 10 minutes of hands-on time.

Snowflake Sugar Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Snowflake Sugar Cookies

They may look complicated, but you can make these seasonal sugar cookies as intricate or easy as you'd like. It's the decorator's choice.

