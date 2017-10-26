Our 70 Easiest Ever Christmas Cookie Recipes
Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies
Recipe: Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies
With sprinkes on the inside and on the outside, these colorful funfetti-like cookies are sure to bring joy to any holiday party.
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
Recipe: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
Classic, easy, and always a hit, there's a reason you baked these cookies with Grandma every year.
Wreath Cookie
Recipe: Cornflake Wreath Cookies
Perfect as an afternoon activity for the kids, these Christmas wreath cookies are festive, delicious and require no baking.
Cheesecake Cookies
Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies
‘Tis the season for sugar, and these bite-sized Cheesecake Cookies are ready in just one hour.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Always a hit, no matter the season, these brown butter cookies are especially hard to resist when they're reserved for Santa.
Pecan Snowball Cookies
Recipe: Pecan Snowball Cookies
Decadently nutty and utterly Southern, these snowballs will bring the winter spirit to any holiday party...even if it's anything but a winter wonderland outside.
Chocolate-Peppermint Crackle Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Crackle Cookies
You can’t beat the pretty, unfussy look of a crackle cookie. This dough requires chilling, which you can do up to five days in advance or just an hour before baking. Other than that, you’ll get these ready to bake in 15 minutes!
Spritz Cookies
Recipe: Spritz Cookies
Pro trip: You have to break the baking rules to get a proper spritz. Use an ungreased baking sheet and do not use parchment paper. The dough has to stick to the baking sheet when it’s extruded from the cookie press.
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
These vibrant cookies start with a box of red velvet cake mix. It can be our little secret.
Red Velvet Thumbprints
Recipe: Red Velvet Thumbprints
You don’t even need a pastry bag or crazy-good baking skills to frost these festive cookies—just fill a Ziploc and snip the corner! These look just lovely set on a holiday platter.
Snickerdoodles
Recipe: Snickerdoodles
Snickerdoodles highlight the spice of the season: cinnamon.
Spiced Molasses Drops
Recipe: Spiced Molasses Drops
These traditional spiced holiday cookies are made a little special with just a hint of black pepper for heat. Get these ready in less than an hour.
Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies
Crisp chocolate cookies with fresh peppermint filling make for a winning combination in these seasonal sandwich cookies. Though they they may take longer to make than some of our other easy holiday cookies, the sandwich cookies freeze well. Make them in advance, and your preparation come party time will be easier than ever.
Chocolate Sugar Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate Sugar Cookies
A twist on the classic sugar cookie, this chewy, brownie-flavored confection upps the ante by adding a dose of cocoa.
Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
Recipe: Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
Video: Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
These festive sandwich cookies are the perfect mini treats. Red velvet crackle cookies with some sweet cream cheese filling will be the star of any holiday show without too much time and effort on your part.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies
Recipe: Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies
Melted chocolate chips and cocoa add a double dose of chocolate in this festive confection.
Easy Santa Cookies
Recipe: Easy Santa Cookies
This recipe uses our basic butter cookie dough that can be made ahead. With a little imagination and Christmas cheer, you can use coconut flakes, cinnamon candies, and chocolate morsels to whip up some cute Santas!
Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies
Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies
Festive notes of cranberry and orange are the ultimate upgrade to a classic butter cookie.
Cathedral Window Cookies
Recipe: Cathedral Window Cookies
With multicolored marshmallows and lots of chocolate pieces, these simple, no-bake cookies are perfect for the kids.
Snowy Tree Cookies
Recipe: Snowy Tree Cookies
A stack of star-shaped cookies has never looked so jolly. All you need is a cookie cutter and some creativity to create this crowd-favorite dessert.
Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies with Praline Filling
Recipe: Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies with Praline Filling
Your favorite New Orleans candy in a cookie form, these crisp, buttery cookies are pretty enough to package and give as gifts.
Almond Snowballs
Recipe: Almond Snowballs
These look festive without taking so much time icing and decorating. Toasting the almonds is the secret touch to a perfect nutty flavor.
Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies
Recipe: Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies
These cake-like cookies are a chocolate lover's dream. To drop the cookies evenly, try using a tablespoon cookie scoop.
Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies
Recipe: Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies
Festive and sweet, these decorated sugar cookies are sure to be a hit on the dessert table.
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside, these sugar-dusted cookies are a chocolate lover's delight. Better yet, they only take 40 minutes to pull together.
Brown Sugar Cookie Stars
Recipe: Brown Sugar Cookie Stars
Looking for the star of your holiday dessert spread? Bake these sparkly treats in advance, and all you'll have left before the party is a little decorating.
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
Recipe: Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
These classic cookies combine the tart flavors of raspberry and lemon, while making a whopping seven-dozen batch you can use for a party or gifts.
Chocolate Cutout Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate Cutout Cookies
Meet the dark chocolate cookie addition to your holiday dessert table. Top this rich cookie recipe off with frosted red and green Christmas tree icing for seasonal flair.
Snow Flurries
Recipe: Snow Flurries
These may look time-intensive, but don’t you worry. Star-shaped cookie cutters, raspberry jam, and powdered sugar do the trick without being complicated at all.
No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Short on time? You can still give Pecan Pralines a run for their money. These no-bake cookies only take 10 minutes of hands-on time.
Snowflake Sugar Cookies
Recipe: Snowflake Sugar Cookies
They may look complicated, but you can make these seasonal sugar cookies as intricate or easy as you'd like. It's the decorator's choice.