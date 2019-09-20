Christmas Cheesecake Recipes That Will Become Your New Holiday Tradition

By Mary Shannon Wells
September 20, 2019
Photo: Jim Franco
Every Southern cook has his or her go-to Christmas recipes, especially when it comes to holiday baking. With countless Christmas cookie swap recipes and of course the annual Southern Living white cake from the December cover, it’s easy to get into a routine with your holiday baking. And while we’re partial to a schedule, it’s nice to mix things up sometimes. That’s where these fun Christmas cheesecake recipes come in. If you’ve never thought about serving cheesecake on Christmas, we’ve got plenty of reasons you should. First of all, cheesecakes are wonderful make-ahead desserts, which is perfect for the bustling holiday season. Imagine having your Christmas dessert ready and chilling in the fridge on Christmas Eve—that’s one less thing for you to cook on the big day, and more time you can spend with your family. Plus, with festive Christmas cheesecake recipes like Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake, Gingerbread Cheesecake, and Red Velvet Cheesecake, your menu will stay holly jolly. Fresh winter citrus recipes like our Italian Ricotta Cheesecake and Grapefruit Cheesecake bring the best flavors of the season right to your table. Your family is going to love these cheesecake recipes so much, they’ll ask you to make them again year after year.
Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake

This festive cheesecake recipe taste like Christmas in a slice.

Italian Ricotta Cheesecake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Italian Ricotta Cheesecake

Instead of using classic cream cheese, this November 1995 recipe uses ricotta for a tangy twist that pairs well with wintery citrus.

Gingerbread Cheesecake with Lemon-Ginger Glaze

Southern Living

Recipe: Gingerbread Cheesecake with Lemon-Ginger Glaze

Holiday favorite gingerbread gets a beautiful and bright makeover with cheesecake and lemon.

Cheesecake Cookies

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies

Mama has been bringing this favorite vintage recipe to the Christmas cookie swap for years.

Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

INSTANT POT®

Recipe: Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

You’re bound to have several chocolate lovers at your holiday table, and this easy, hands-off recipe will delight them.

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Red Velvet Cheesecake

What’s more festive than a beautiful dessert that matches your Christmas decorations?

Oreo Cheesecake

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Oreo Cheesecake

This kid-friendly cheesecake recipe uses Oreos in the crust, the filling, and the topping to ensure you get a little Oreo goodness in every bite.

Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Crème Brûlée Cheesecake

The marriage of crème brûlée and classic vanilla bean cheesecake is a to-die-for combination with presentation worthy of a holiday spread.

Lemon Cheesecake Bars with Gingersnap Crust

Alison Miksch; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Cheesecake Bars with Gingersnap Crust

These vibrant bars brighten up the dessert table and the flavor palette with fresh ginger and lemon juice.

Grapefruit Cheesecake

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Grapefruit Cheesecake

In-season grapefruit makes for a gorgeously Instagram-worthy topping on this cheesecake recipe.

Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

This stunning layer cake is one of our most popular Christmas cakes of all time, and once you try the combination of red velvet cheesecake and soft vanilla cake, you’ll understand why.

Coconut Cheesecake Squares

Southern Living

Recipe: Coconut Cheesecake Squares

Add a snowy treat to the dessert lineup with these pretty bars that were made for feeding a crowd.

Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie

Swap out your usual pecan pie recipe for one that’s layered with cheesecake—yum.

Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Photo: Jim Franco

Recipe: Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

This decadent chocolate cheesecake is topped with a White Chocolate Snowflake Garnish for a festive touch.

By Mary Shannon Wells