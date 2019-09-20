Christmas Cheesecake Recipes That Will Become Your New Holiday Tradition
Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake
This festive cheesecake recipe taste like Christmas in a slice.
Italian Ricotta Cheesecake
Instead of using classic cream cheese, this November 1995 recipe uses ricotta for a tangy twist that pairs well with wintery citrus.
Gingerbread Cheesecake with Lemon-Ginger Glaze
Holiday favorite gingerbread gets a beautiful and bright makeover with cheesecake and lemon.
Cheesecake Cookies
Mama has been bringing this favorite vintage recipe to the Christmas cookie swap for years.
Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake
You’re bound to have several chocolate lovers at your holiday table, and this easy, hands-off recipe will delight them.
Red Velvet Cheesecake
What’s more festive than a beautiful dessert that matches your Christmas decorations?
Oreo Cheesecake
This kid-friendly cheesecake recipe uses Oreos in the crust, the filling, and the topping to ensure you get a little Oreo goodness in every bite.
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
The marriage of crème brûlée and classic vanilla bean cheesecake is a to-die-for combination with presentation worthy of a holiday spread.
Lemon Cheesecake Bars with Gingersnap Crust
These vibrant bars brighten up the dessert table and the flavor palette with fresh ginger and lemon juice.
Grapefruit Cheesecake
In-season grapefruit makes for a gorgeously Instagram-worthy topping on this cheesecake recipe.
Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
This stunning layer cake is one of our most popular Christmas cakes of all time, and once you try the combination of red velvet cheesecake and soft vanilla cake, you’ll understand why.
Coconut Cheesecake Squares
Add a snowy treat to the dessert lineup with these pretty bars that were made for feeding a crowd.
Double-Decker Pecan Cheesecake Pie
Swap out your usual pecan pie recipe for one that’s layered with cheesecake—yum.
Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake
This decadent chocolate cheesecake is topped with a White Chocolate Snowflake Garnish for a festive touch.