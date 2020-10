Christmas Cheesecake Recipes That Will Become Your New Holiday Tradition

Every Southern cook has his or her go-to Christmas recipes, especially when it comes to holiday baking. With countless Christmas cookie swap recipes and of course the annual Southern Living white cake from the December cover, it’s easy to get into a routine with your holiday baking. And while we’re partial to a schedule, it’s nice to mix things up sometimes. That’s where these fun Christmas cheesecake recipes come in. If you’ve never thought about serving cheesecake on Christmas, we’ve got plenty of reasons you should. First of all, cheesecakes are wonderful make-ahead desserts, which is perfect for the bustling holiday season. Imagine having your Christmas dessert ready and chilling in the fridge on Christmas Eve—that’s one less thing for you to cook on the big day, and more time you can spend with your family. Plus, with festive Christmas cheesecake recipes like Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake, Gingerbread Cheesecake, and Red Velvet Cheesecake, your menu will stay holly jolly. Fresh winter citrus recipes like our Italian Ricotta Cheesecake and Grapefruit Cheesecake bring the best flavors of the season right to your table. Your family is going to love these cheesecake recipes so much, they’ll ask you to make them again year after year.