This Christmas, we are drawing major décor inspiration from Magnolia Market , the brainchild and swoon-worthy shop of Chip and Joanna Gaines . (You may have heard of them from a little HGTV show called “Fixer Upper” or one of their many other enterprises ). Based in Waco, Texas this store has got it all, from shiny and sleek accessories to rustic and functional housewares. Luckily for us, and everyone outside Waco, they have quite the online shop as well. So we sorted through the charming Christmas section of the site and picked out the 15 things we will be dreaming of (sorry, sugarplums!) this holiday season. From clever felted mistletoe bundles and wreaths to quirky woodland creature ornaments, the shop does not disappoint. You can even save yourself the hassle and get premade paper snowflakes, perfect for giftwrapping. Plus, there are plenty of options that will seamlessly blend into any holiday décor style . Here are our picks for the best Christmas décor from Magnolia Market.