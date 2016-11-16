Best Christmas Décor From Magnolia Market
Holiday Pillow
For a functional and cozy way to add a little more Christmas spirit to a room, these holiday pillows are just the fix. $24, magnoliamarket.com
Red Berry Wreath
Every home needs a good wreath, or three. Magnolia Market’s red berry wreath is festive but still subdued and natural. Hang on your front door for a traditional look, or mix it up indoors by hanging on windows and chair backs. Available in small or large. $58, magnoliamarket.com
Merry Christmas Garland
Perfect for parties, the Merry Christmas garland begs to be hung above a dessert table or cocktail station. $22, magnoliamarket.com
Metal Flower Wreath
It doesn’t get more darling than the metal flower wreath. Magnolia Market suggests using as a candle ring, or hanging them in your tree for a little extra sparkle and shine. $14, magnoliamarket.com
Tin Plaid Buckets
These tin plaid buckets call for a cookie swap. While not actually vintage, their smart plaid patterns call on design from decades ago. These are so versatile they can be used year-round too. (Hello, tailgating parties!) $14, magnoliamarket.com
"O Holy Night" Sign
This handmade “O Holy Night” sign is an elegant and subtle way to mix a little Christmas spirit into your gallery wall or preexisting decor. Note: If you want it by this Christmas, you’ll need to place your order by December 10. (But it’s never too early to start shopping for next Christmas, right?) $168, magnoliamarket.com
Felt Woodland Plaque Ornaments
How playful are these felt plaque ornaments? These woodland creatures are precious on the tree, but also would make great giftwrap toppers. $14, magnoliamarket.com
Velvet Mistletoe Wreath
The velvet mistletoe wreath adds whimsy and charm to any room, but we love it especially for children’s rooms. $34, magnoliamarket.com
Round "Merry Little Christmas" Sign
Vintage-inspired design and cheery text make this round sign perfect for any space that needs a little touch of Christmas charm. $22, magnoliamarket.com
Velvet Mistletoe
This velvet mistletoe bundle is a fresh (and reusable!) twist on the classic Christmas tradition. Hang in a doorway each year to inspire sweet moments. $8, magnoliamarket.com
Write with the World Ornament
Decorating the tree just got that much more fun (and personalized). The ornament comes blank, covered in chalkboard paint. Simply use a chalk pen to transform your blank ornament. $8, magnoliamarket.com
Decorative Paper Snowflakes
Save yourself the frustration (and paper cuts) and nab these pre-made decorative paper snowflakes. $14 gets you a set of 16, each uniquely detailed and designed to reflect the quality of real snowflakes. $14, magnoliamarket.com
Wood Bead Garland
Mix up traditional holiday garland with this funky wood bead version. Perfect for trees, mantles, or even in a vase. Available in red or white. $12, magnoliamarket.com
Christmas Memories Guest Book
This clever Christmas memories guest book catalogues warm holiday moments with loved ones. As Magnolia Market suggests, “Record favorite traditions, capture moments from friend gatherings or family reunions… It is a gift that can be passed down through the generations and keep the Christmas spirit alive.” $25, magnoliamarket.com
Tin "Merry Little Christmas" Sign
This tiny tin sign would be just charming hanging from interior doorknobs, but also on presents and trees. $8, magnoliamarket.com