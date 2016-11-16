Best Christmas Décor From Magnolia Market

By Katherine Owen
November 16, 2016
Courtesy of Magnolia Market
This Christmas, we are drawing major décor inspiration from Magnolia Market, the brainchild and swoon-worthy shop of Chip and Joanna Gaines. (You may have heard of them from a little HGTV show called “Fixer Upper” or one of their many other enterprises). Based in Waco, Texas this store has got it all, from shiny and sleek accessories to rustic and functional housewares. Luckily for us, and everyone outside Waco, they have quite the online shop as well. So we sorted through the charming Christmas section of the site and picked out the 15 things we will be dreaming of (sorry, sugarplums!) this holiday season. From clever felted mistletoe bundles and wreaths to quirky woodland creature ornaments, the shop does not disappoint. You can even save yourself the hassle and get premade paper snowflakes, perfect for giftwrapping. Plus, there are plenty of options that will seamlessly blend into any holiday décor style. Here are our picks for the best Christmas décor from Magnolia Market.
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Holiday Pillow

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

For a functional and cozy way to add a little more Christmas spirit to a room, these holiday pillows are just the fix. $24, magnoliamarket.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Red Berry Wreath

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

Every home needs a good wreath, or three. Magnolia Market’s red berry wreath is festive but still subdued and natural. Hang on your front door for a traditional look, or mix it up indoors by hanging on windows and chair backs. Available in small or large. $58, magnoliamarket.com

3 of 15

Merry Christmas Garland

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

Perfect for parties, the Merry Christmas garland begs to be hung above a dessert table or cocktail station. $22, magnoliamarket.com

Advertisement

4 of 15

Metal Flower Wreath

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

It doesn’t get more darling than the metal flower wreath. Magnolia Market suggests using as a candle ring, or hanging them in your tree for a little extra sparkle and shine. $14, magnoliamarket.com

5 of 15

Tin Plaid Buckets

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

These tin plaid buckets call for a cookie swap. While not actually vintage, their smart plaid patterns call on design from decades ago. These are so versatile they can be used year-round too. (Hello, tailgating parties!) $14, magnoliamarket.com

6 of 15

"O Holy Night" Sign

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

This handmade “O Holy Night” sign is an elegant and subtle way to mix a little Christmas spirit into your gallery wall or preexisting decor. Note: If you want it by this Christmas, you’ll need to place your order by December 10. (But it’s never too early to start shopping for next Christmas, right?) $168, magnoliamarket.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Felt Woodland Plaque Ornaments

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

How playful are these felt plaque ornaments? These woodland creatures are precious on the tree, but also would make great giftwrap toppers. $14, magnoliamarket.com

8 of 15

Velvet Mistletoe Wreath

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

The velvet mistletoe wreath adds whimsy and charm to any room, but we love it especially for children’s rooms. $34, magnoliamarket.com

9 of 15

Round "Merry Little Christmas" Sign

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

Vintage-inspired design and cheery text make this round sign perfect for any space that needs a little touch of Christmas charm. $22, magnoliamarket.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Velvet Mistletoe

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

This velvet mistletoe bundle is a fresh (and reusable!) twist on the classic Christmas tradition. Hang in a doorway each year to inspire sweet moments. $8, magnoliamarket.com

11 of 15

Write with the World Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

Decorating the tree just got that much more fun (and personalized). The ornament comes blank, covered in chalkboard paint. Simply use a chalk pen to transform your blank ornament. $8, magnoliamarket.com

12 of 15

Decorative Paper Snowflakes

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

Save yourself the frustration (and paper cuts) and nab these pre-made decorative paper snowflakes. $14 gets you a set of 16, each uniquely detailed and designed to reflect the quality of real snowflakes. $14, magnoliamarket.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Wood Bead Garland

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

Mix up traditional holiday garland with this funky wood bead version. Perfect for trees, mantles, or even in a vase. Available in red or white. $12, magnoliamarket.com

14 of 15

Christmas Memories Guest Book

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

This clever Christmas memories guest book catalogues warm holiday moments with loved ones. As Magnolia Market suggests, “Record favorite traditions, capture moments from friend gatherings or family reunions… It is a gift that can be passed down through the generations and keep the Christmas spirit alive.” $25, magnoliamarket.com

15 of 15

Tin "Merry Little Christmas" Sign

Credit: Courtesy of Magnolia Market

This tiny tin sign would be just charming hanging from interior doorknobs, but also on presents and trees. $8, magnoliamarket.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Katherine Owen