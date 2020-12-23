Loretta Lynn Reciting 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Is the Chicken Soup for the Soul We All Need

This holiday season, new traditions at home have replaced many of our favorite rituals that we could enjoy before the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. To that point, this December we'll definitely be streaming English author Neil Gaiman's reading of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol at the New York Public Library. We'll also be enjoying a little virtual Christmas cookies bake-off with our loved ones. And plenty of quality time curled up with a Christmas novel. (If you've got any new activities you're starting at home this year, we'd love to hear your plans!)

To draw on comfort during this difficult time, we're also thrilled to have unearthed this audio video on YouTube of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" from Loretta Lynn's 2016 Christmas album, White Christmas Blue. In the track, listen to Lynn in her soothing and warmth-tinged drawl read the classic Christmastime poem. Whether you're using Lynn's reading of the classic poem published in 1823 by Clement Clarke Moore to lull a baby to sleep or serve as the backdrop to a moment of reflection before digging into Christmas supper for one, we love hearing the beautiful tale unfold in Lynn's unmistakable warble with some gentle guitar strumming in the background. Listen below.

Do you have any favorite holiday carols, poems, or country music tunes that you listen to each year? We keep coming back to the Christmas albums of our good friends Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Willie Nelson. (And how about this amazing animated Dolly and Willie in a horse-drawn cart prancing around Fort Worth, Texas in the new "Pretty Paper" music video?)

