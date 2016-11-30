25 Years of Southern Living's White Cake Covers

Christmas traditions are precious things. Whether it’s placing the Nativity set in its rightful spot on the mantel or watching It’s a Wonderful Life after trimming the tree, these rituals give the season meaning. For Southern Living, it wouldn’t be the holidays without a white cake on the cover of our December issue. Over the years, we’ve tried just about everything—gift-shaped desserts, cookies, candy that looked a bit too much like glass (oops), and more. “All of the cakes you develop become your special ‘babies,’ ” says Test Kitchen Professional Pam Lolley. “You love them for different reasons.”