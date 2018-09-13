Fun and Festive Christmas Cookie Cutters To See You Through the Holiday Baking Season
Few things trigger nostalgic holiday memories quite like the taste and smell of Christmas cookies. The aroma of warm molasses cookies might call to mind sitting in Grandma’s kitchen as a child, listening to the grownups tell stories. The chewy goodness of oatmeal raisin cookies reminds you of afternoon snacks during school holiday breaks. Baking Christmas cookies has long been an enjoyable holiday tradition for many families, and using heirloom cookie cutters just adds to the festive spirit. Whether decorating the humble gingerbread man or getting fancy with Linzer cookies, a holiday cookie cutter can turn a spoonful of cookie dough into something magical, colorful, and exciting. There is a Christmas cookie cutter for everyone; big easy-to-handle cutters for little toddler hands, and cutters with cushioned grips for those who are churning out batch-after-batch. If you are searching for a traditional snowflake cookie cutter or something more unique, such as a North Pole penguin cookie cutter or a mini gingerbread village cookie cutter, take a look through this selection. We promise you will find a cookie cutter that will bring smiles to the faces of your family for years to come. So pull out those well-worn and time-tested recipes, tie on the apron, and reach for the flour canister and cookie cutters. Let’s get baking.
Wilton Round Linzer Cookie Cutter Set
Buy It: $10.99; amazon.com
Making beautiful, traditional Linzer cookies is a snap with this set of fluted cutters that will allow the filling to show through.
Giant Tree Cookie Cutter
Buy It: $14.95; williams-sonoma.com
Bake gorgeous tree cookies with cutout ornaments and lights using this oversized cutter. Decorate your treats with colorful icings, sugars, and sprinkles.
Wilton Holiday 18 pc Metal Cookie Cutter Set
Buy It: $8.97; amazon.com
Any shape cookie cutter you could ever want comes in this 18-piece collection at a bargain price.
Gingerbread Man Copper Cookie Cutter Set
Buy It: $14.95; williams-sonoma.com
This set of copper cutters is pretty enough to display on the wall in the kitchen, and a handy ring keeps them all together.
Holly Dolly Cookie Baking Kit
Buy It: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com
In addition to eight cookie cutters inspired by the life of Dolly Parton, this kit also includes twelve icing bags, four decorating tips, and a storage box.
Wilton Christmas Tree Comfort Grip Cookie Cutter
Buy it: $4.99; amazon.com
The comfortable rubber cushion on this cookie cutter protects hands so you can make a big batch of cookies with ease.
Starpack Premium Christmas Cookie Stamp Set
Buy It: $11.95; amazon.com
Little bakers will have fun creating Christmas cookies using these festive stamps.
Mini 3-D Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter
Buy It: $14.99; worldmarket.com
With this innovative cookie cutter, you can create an entire edible miniature gingerbread village.
Penguin Cookie Cutter
Buy It: $6.35; amazon.com
This North Pole penguin cookie cutter comes with a card that gives you decorating ideas as well as a recipe for cookies.
Snowflake Krasenkake Cutters, Set of 10
Buy It: $14.95; williams-sonoma.com
Bake a winter wonderland of snowflakes with these stainless-steel cookie cutters. The 10 different sizes allow you to stack them to create a tiered cake called a kransekake.
Mud Pie Christmas Cookie Cutter Set
Buy It: $19.95; amazon.com
This nostalgic looking set includes three aluminum traditional cookie cutters—a tree, a candy cane, and a gingerbread man. Plus, the wooden rolling pen is an added bonus.
R&M International Snowflake with Cutouts Cookie Cutter Set
Buy It: $15.11; amazon.com
These high-quality cutters have three distinctive designs. The beautiful lacy cutout effect enables you to decorate the cookie in detail.
Nordic Ware Yuletide Cookie Stamp Set
Buy It: $25.99; kohls.com
The trusted Nordic Ware quality is found in these festive cookie stamps. The set includes three designs: a sprig of holly, a leaping deer, and classic holiday ornaments
The Grinch Christmas Cookie Kit
Buy It: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com
This cookie cutter set will help recreate your favorite characters from Whoville from the classic Christmas movie The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.
Reindeer Metal Cookie Cutter Set
Buy It: $5.99; amazon.com
Four different shapes of cookie cutters will allow you to bake and decorate cookies for all of Santa's reindeer, dashing, dancing, and prancing away.