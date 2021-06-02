Hear Those Sleigh Bells, Y'all? Hallmark’s Christmas In July Is Coming–And Here Is All We Know!

The sun is shining bright and the temps are heating up down South, but we also know that with beach trips and pool time, the summer brings one of our favorite events of the year: Hallmark's Christmas in July! The feel-good all the time network announced today that their annual programming event, Christmas in July 2021, will once again take place on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the fun begins even before we get to July!! As you'll see on the schedule below, the merriment will begin on Hallmark Channel Friday, July 9 but over on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, you can get into spirit as early as June 25! Oh My Santa, we can hardly believe it!

But that's not even the best news. The best news is, along with the usual array of our yuletide favorites from years past, we are getting a brand-new original holiday movie in July! That's right, the premiere of Crashing Through the Snow will be Saturday night, July 10. This new festive flick stars Amy Acker, Kristian Bruun, Brooke Nevin, Warren Christie and promises spirited sibling rivalry, holiday themed antics, and a modern love story. In addition to a premiere, this July we can expect theme nights, marathons, and even a brand-new collection of products to liven up your home and usher in the spirit of the season. The Christmas in July collection will be available mid-July online and in Hallmark Crown stores by mid-July and will include drinkware, t-shirts, socks and more.

In a statement, Hallmark has gifted us with some highlights of what is coming for us when the summertime sleigh bells ring. See below!

Hallmark Channel (Friday, July 9-Saturday, July 31):

2020 Movie Marathon (Saturday, July 10-Sunday, July 11)

Popular Christmas movies from 2020 will air from morning till night, including the all-new original movie premiere of Crashing Through the Snow, (Saturday, July 10, 9 p.m., ET/PT).

Soap Sunday (Sunday, July 18)

Holiday films featuring some of your favorite soap stars will air throughout the day and into the night, including Cameron Mathison, Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, Alison Sweeney, Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann, Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster, and more.

Countdown to Christmas Greatest Hits (Saturday, July 24-Sunday, July 25)

Celebrate some of Hallmark Channel's greatest Christmas hit films of the past. Highlights include:

Crown for Christmas (Saturday, July 24, 7 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Danica McKellar (Matchmaker Mysteries, Love and Sunshine, The Wonder Years), Rupert Penry-Jones (MI-5)

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Saturday, July 24, 9 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Brooke Burns (Christmas Connection, Melrose Place), Henry Winkler (Barry, Happy Days), Warren Christie (If I Only Had Christmas, Motive)

Christmas Under Wraps (Sunday, July 25, 7 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (If I only had Christmas, Full/Fuller House,) David O'Donnell (A Christmas in Vermont)

The Nine Lives of Christmas (Sunday, July 25, 10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Brandon Routh (The Rookie, DC's Legends of Tomorrow,), Kimberley Sustad (Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, Morning Show Mysteries)

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (Friday, June 25-Thursday, July 8):

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries presents a Christmas gift of themed nights of Yuletide favorites to enjoy:

Blake Shelton Night! (Monday, June 28)

Blake Shelton proves that he's more than just an award-winning musician by showing his skills at executive producing the following:

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Megan Park (My Christmas Love, The Secret Life of the American Teenager), Josh Henderson (Dallas, Desperate Housewives)

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Alison Sweeney (Murder, She Baked, Days of Our Lives), Lucas Bryant (The Angel Tree, Love Song)

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Lacey Chabert (The Christmas Waltz, Party of Five), Stephen Huszar (A Homecoming for the Holidays, My One & Only)

Holiday Jam Session! (Friday, July 2)

What would Christmas be without music? These films will have you singing along! Some of these movies include:

Our Christmas Love Song (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Alicia Witt (Cybill, Nashville), Brendan Hines (Scandal)

The Christmas Bow (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Lucia Micarelli (Treme), Michael Rady (Two Turtle Doves, Love to the Rescue)

Christmas at Graceland (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Kellie Pickler (singer/songwriter), Wes Brown (Check Inn to Christmas, 90210)

Salute to Christmas! (Saturday, July 3)

A Yuletide salute to those who bravely serve our country. Some of these films include:

"The Christmas Doctor" (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete (Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy, American Housewife), Adrian Holmes (Arrow)

"USS Christmas" (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Jen Lilley (Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday, Days of Our Lives), Trevor Donovan (Nostalgic Christmas, 90210)

Deliver by Christmas (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Alvina August (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Nancy Drew), Eion Bailey (Switched for Christmas, Once Upon a Time)

Family on the 4th! (Sunday, July 4)

The most important part of everyone's lives are family. And family is who gathers around the table to celebrate not only Christmas, but other major holidays and life events. Some of these films set to air are:

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (6 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Rachael Lee Cook (Cross Country Christmas, Perception), Benjamin Ayres (Cranberry Christmas, Saving Hope)

Holly & Ivy (8 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl), Marisol Nichols (Riverdale)

The Christmas Ring (10 p.m., ET/PT)

Stars: Nazneen Contractor (Star Wars Resistance), David Alpay (The Vampire Diaries)

