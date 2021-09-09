Exclusive: Hallmark Reveals Details of New Christmas Movie Staring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes

We have moved past Labor Day, the white shoes have been stored, the pumpkin spice is brewing, so that must mean we are turning all our attention to planning for the holidays. Right?

The most magical time of the year is almost here—Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas, of course! While we don't have the full schedule just yet, the beloved television network is giving us a few little morsels of holiday delight by releasing some of the titles that we can soon expect to be gracing our TV screens. We found out back in July that American Idol alum Jordin Sparks will star in A Christmas Treasure.

Today, we were given the details to another film in the coveted holiday line up. An Unexpected Christmas will also debut as part of the annual celebration of all things tinsel, jolly, and bright and will star two network favorites, Bethany Joy Lenz, whom we saw last year in Five Star Christmas, and Tyler Hynes who recently starred in It Was Always You, and last year's On the 12th Date of Christmas.

In a release given to Southern Living first, the storyline is described as:

"Jamie (Hynes) hasn't told his family that he and his now ex-girlfriend Emily (Lenz) broke up. After an inopportune run-in with Emily at the train station in his hometown, Jamie convinces her to pretend they're still a couple to avoid ruining Christmas for his family. Jamie and Emily engage in a week-long ruse of engaging in his family's holiday activities together. While they're stuck in his family's home together, the pair discovers their relationship might still have some potential, resulting in a very unexpected Christmas."

bethany-joy-lenz-tyler-hynes Credit: Crown Media