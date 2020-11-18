Our Favorite Gifts for Southerners Who Can't Make It Home This Year
Know a Southerner who's embarking on a Christmas season far away from home? Now, more than ever, their homesick heartstrings might be making them a little blue, so make your momma proud and send them a gift that harkens to their home sweet Southern home. These gifts will help them have a merry little Christmas no matter their locale or how small their celebration might be. There's comfort found in each and every one of these thoughtful gifts sure to put smiles on faces near and far.
The Harper Lee Collection
For your literary lover, it doesn’t get much better than Harper Lee. Give the gift of imagination and let your friend slip back in time and relive the adventures of Scout, Jem, and Dill. Paired with Lee’s follow-up, Go Set a Watchmen, this set will instantly earn a treasured spot on any bookshelf.
Buy It: $26.68; amazon.com
Red Clay Hot Sauce & Hot Honey
Good Southern cooking is all about flavor. Impress your friend who fancies herself a culinary queen by giving this delicious set of hot sauce and honey, named for the beautiful red clay that clings to the bottom of our footwear and tires.
Buy It: $28; amazon.com
What Would Dolly Do Mug
When in doubt, look to Dolly. Dolly Parton has transcended generations and become an unequivocal calling card for beauty and wit. Perfect for sipping coffee (or maybe a Hot Toddy—we won’t judge), this mug will dazzle your sassiest Southern friend.
Buy It: $10; draperjames.com
Orvis Dog Breed Christmas Ornaments
Down South, we believe our four-legged furry friends deserve a mention on the Christmas tree. For this reason, we love these hand-painted dog breed Christmas ornaments from Orvis. Make your friend’s holiday extra special by putting their favorite pooch on a beautifully made ornament.
Buy It: $39; orvis.com
"Will the Circle Be Unbroken?: A Memoir of Learning to Believe You’re Gonna Be Okay"
Celebrated Southern storyteller Sean Dietrich—or “Sean of the South”—knows how to tell a good story. His latest memoir shares tales of his beloved home and the lessons learned from both heartache and joy. Even if your homesick friend can’t make it down South, we have a feeling they’ll find a little bit of themselves in one of Sean’s stories.
Buy It: $16.59; amazon.com
Homesick City Candle
It’s been argued that smell is the strongest of the senses. If your pal can’t be home for the holidays, then send their Southern city to them in candle form.
Buy It: from $28.98; amazon.com
Bobbi Brown Illuminating Blush and Bronzer
Pay tribute to Shelby, our favorite Louisiana bride, and give your homesick friend the prettiest kind of blush and bashful.
Buy It: $48; nordstrom.com
Round Acrylic Coasters
Our list wouldn’t be complete without something monogrammed. For your favorite hostess, these acrylic coasters are the perfect gift.
Buy It: $59; markandgraham.com
Woodford Reserve 2020 Holiday Bottle
Barrels of perfectly aged Kentucky bourbon covered in snow isn’t the most classic Christmas scene, but we can’t deny that it makes us crave an Old Fashioned. Available in stores for a limited time, the Woodford Reserve 2020 Holiday Bottle is the perfect gift for your Southern friend who loves to raise a glass.
For Retailers: woodfordreserve.com
Full Moon Bar-B-Que Half Moon Cookie Tins
Scratch-made with Southern pecans and decadent chocolate chips, Full Moon’s half-moon cookies are a sweet staple among countless Southerners. (Plus, they’re much easier to mail than barbecue!)
Buy It: $21.99; fullmoonbbq.com
GooGoo Collector’s Tin
First debuting in 1912, the GooGoo Cluster’s Southern roots run deep. The chocolaty treat, created by Nashville-based Standard Candy Company, was one of the first food products advertised at the Grand Ole Opry. Today, it’s hard not to find this classic sold in countless gift shops and candy stores throughout the region.
Buy It: $18.95; shopmadeintn.com
Hand-Crafted Fishing Lure by WSE Lures
Sometimes all you need is the peaceful feeling of casting a line to capture a Southern state of mind. We love these hand-crafted fishing lures, made in Alabama. Equal parts tool and artwork, they’re the perfect gift for any outdoor enthusiast.
Buy It: starting at $40; wselures.crd.co
Priester’s Pecans Cheese Straws Gift Box Assortment
Any Southerner worth their salt knows the holiday snacking scene isn’t complete without this classic, crunchy treat. And when it comes to gifting the cheese straw, you can’t go wrong with Priester’s gift box assortment, which comes with a blend of classic cheese straws, hot cheese straws, and pecan cheese straws.
Buy It: $29.99; priesters.com
Fine Art Print by MADS Studio & Co.
If Santa were Southern, we have no doubt he would have a pack of white tail deer leading his sleigh. Give the gift of Southern scenery and check out MADS Studio & Co.’s beautiful selection of fine art prints featuring mallards, largemouth bass, bob white quail, and more.
Buy It: from $28; madsstudioco.com
Willie Nelson Ornament
From “City of New Orleans” to “Georgia on My Mind,” no long-haired crooner sings about the South better than Willie. Give your friend a smile by sending them this quirky—yet, oh so lovable—Willie Nelson ornament.
Buy It: $15; shopamanogifts.com
Jim ‘N Nicks Cheese Biscuit Mix
If there’s one thing we love, it’s biscuits. Usually paired with a heaping plate of barbecue and fixin’s, Jim ‘N Nicks Cheese Biscuits are a beloved Southern staple.
Buy It: $5.99; jimnnicks.com
Gingham Can Jacket
Whether enjoying a cold one at a tailgate or sipping on something strong on the back porch, these gingham koozies—ahem, “can jackets”—will instantly cloak your friend’s beverage of choice in class.
Buy It: $16; southofhampton.com
Baby Bogg Bag (Small Tote)
Incentivize your faraway pal to make a trip to Dixie’s Southern shores by gifting them a Bogg Bag. We love this durable and functional tote, perfect for the beach, tailgating, outdoor picnic, or any other adventure her Southern heart desires.
Buy It: $54.95; boggbag.com
Café Du Monde Beignet Mix
For when the Crescent City feels oh so far away, Café Du Monde’s Beignet Mix checks the box. Include some Mardi Gras beads and Moon Pies to complete the gift.
Buy It: $4.06; shop.cafedumonde.com