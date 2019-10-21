17 Christmas Photo Gifts That Add a Personal Touch to Gift Giving
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and all we want to do is sing Jingle Bells and eat our weight in seasonal cookies. We all love the holiday high, but Christmas shopping can be stressful. If you’re looking for unique gifts to give friends and family, we've found the picture-perfect presents: personalized photo gifts. Christmas photo gifts can be customized to anyone, from the kids to the grandparents. We collected thoughtful items that everyone will love. Showcase your admiration for your loved ones with a Christmas photo ornament or a seasonal photo candle. We also found one-of-a-kind gifts, like an extra cozy photo blanket and personalized photo label for wine bottles. These gifts are thoughtful and anything but cheesy. Bring out the true reason for the season, and give the gift of sentimentality with these personal keepsakes this Christmas.
Christmas Ornament
BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com
Mark each Christmas by hanging a personalized photo ornament on your tree.
Our Christmas Story Memory Book
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
Keep your Christmas memories all together with this story keepsake. Write down holiday traditions, glue down pictures, and have guests write their fond holiday memories all in on place.
Locket Necklace
BUY IT: $37.71; amazon.com
This picture locket is the perfect gift for the leading lady in your life.
Personalized Socks
BUY IT: $15.99; amazon.com
This extra cozy gift is a great stocking stuffer that kids will love.
Christmas Pot Holder
BUY IT: $12.99; <strong>shutterfly.com</strong>
There’s no such thing as too many potholders. These adorable oven mitts will come in handy when preparing Christmas dinner.
Personalized Throw Pillow
BUY IT: $26.99; personalizationmall.com
Gift these seasonal pillows to your family or keep them for yourself. Prop these custom-made pillows by the fireplace to serve as gorgeous holiday décor.
Photo Snow Globe Christmas Ornament
BUY IT: $12; amazon.com
Start the holiday tradition of adding a new ornament to the tree every year with this snow globe ornament.
Creative Christmas Stockings with Photo Frame Holder
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
Let this holiday season be extra special with a personalized stocking. This is the perfect gift for a growing family.
Nutcracker Picture Frame
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
Seeing the nutcracker live is on the top of our holiday bucket list. If you see it this season, snap a picture with your company and gift them this unique souvenir.
Personalized Holiday Candle
BUY IT: $13.99; personalizationmall.com
Light up someone’s Christmas with a personalized seasonal candle.
Personalized Wrapping Paper
BUY IT: $9.99; personalizationmall.com
Family will be able to easily spot their gifts with this customized wrapping paper.
Christmas Photo Message Personalized Coffee Mug
BUY IT: $11.99; personalizationmall.com
For all the coffee lovers in your life, gift them this thoughtful mug.
Photo Wine Bottle Label
BUY IT: $4.89; personalizationmall.com
Gift the adults in the group their own personalized wine bottles—no sharing necessary.
Personalized Photo Stocking Holder
BUY IT: $24.49; <strong>personalizationmall.com</strong>
Hang your family Christmas stockings with these photo stocking holders.
Personalized Fleece Photo Blanket
BUY IT: $36.99; personalizationmall.com
Cozy up in the cold winter months with this extra warm blanket.
Photo Wall Calendar
BUY IT: $19.99; personalizationmall.com
Start out the new year on the right foot with this custom-made photo album.
Personalized Frosted Mason Jar
BUY IT: $13.99; personalizationmall.com
This gift can be used year-round for a glass of sweet tea or a seasonal cocktail.
Photo Playing Cards
BUY IT: $16.96; walmart.com
Family game night will be even more fun with a set of playing cards that's one of a kind.
Classic Textured Leather Journal
BUY IT: $23.98; shutterfly.com
The front, back, and spine of this 150-page journal can be personalized.
Photo Puzzle
BUY IT: from $32.98; shutterfly.com
Puzzles range in size from 60 pieces to over 1,000.
Photo Cotton Tea Towel
BUY IT: $17; etsy.com
Add a picture and special message to this cotton tea towel that's sure to become their new favorite in their collection.
Photo Cufflinks
BUY IT: from $28.99; etsy.com
Photo Coasters
BUY IT: $24.98; shutterfly.com
Stemless Travel Tumbler
BUY IT: $39.99; shutterfly.com
Etched Photo Pint Glass
BUY IT: from $45; etsy.com