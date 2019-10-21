It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and all we want to do is sing Jingle Bells and eat our weight in seasonal cookies. We all love the holiday high, but Christmas shopping can be stressful. If you’re looking for unique gifts to give friends and family, we've found the picture-perfect presents: personalized photo gifts. Christmas photo gifts can be customized to anyone, from the kids to the grandparents. We collected thoughtful items that everyone will love. Showcase your admiration for your loved ones with a Christmas photo ornament or a seasonal photo candle. We also found one-of-a-kind gifts, like an extra cozy photo blanket and personalized photo label for wine bottles. These gifts are thoughtful and anything but cheesy. Bring out the true reason for the season, and give the gift of sentimentality with these personal keepsakes this Christmas.