17 Christmas Photo Gifts That Add a Personal Touch to Gift Giving

By Rachel Mulcahy
October 21, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Amazon

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and all we want to do is sing Jingle Bells and eat our weight in seasonal cookies. We all love the holiday high, but Christmas shopping can be stressful. If you’re looking for unique gifts to give friends and family, we've found the picture-perfect presents: personalized photo gifts. Christmas photo gifts can be customized to anyone, from the kids to the grandparents. We collected thoughtful items that everyone will love. Showcase your admiration for your loved ones with a Christmas photo ornament or a seasonal photo candle. We also found one-of-a-kind gifts, like an extra cozy photo blanket and personalized photo label for wine bottles. These gifts are thoughtful and anything but cheesy. Bring out the true reason for the season, and give the gift of sentimentality with these personal keepsakes this Christmas.

Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Christmas Ornament

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com

Mark each Christmas by hanging a personalized photo ornament on your tree.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Our Christmas Story Memory Book

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com

Keep your Christmas memories all together with this story keepsake. Write down holiday traditions, glue down pictures, and have guests write their fond holiday memories all in on place.

3 of 25

Locket Necklace

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $37.71; amazon.com

This picture locket is the perfect gift for the leading lady in your life.

Advertisement

4 of 25

Personalized Socks

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $15.99; amazon.com

This extra cozy gift is a great stocking stuffer that kids will love.

5 of 25

Christmas Pot Holder

Credit: Shutterfly

BUY IT: $12.99; <strong>shutterfly.com</strong>

There’s no such thing as too many potholders. These adorable oven mitts will come in handy when preparing Christmas dinner.

6 of 25

Personalized Throw Pillow

Credit: Personalization Mall

BUY IT: $26.99; personalizationmall.com

Gift these seasonal pillows to your family or keep them for yourself. Prop these custom-made pillows by the fireplace to serve as gorgeous holiday décor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Photo Snow Globe Christmas Ornament

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $12; amazon.com

Start the holiday tradition of adding a new ornament to the tree every year with this snow globe ornament.

8 of 25

Creative Christmas Stockings with Photo Frame Holder

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com

Let this holiday season be extra special with a personalized stocking. This is the perfect gift for a growing family.

9 of 25

Nutcracker Picture Frame

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com

Seeing the nutcracker live is on the top of our holiday bucket list. If you see it this season, snap a picture with your company and gift them this unique souvenir.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Personalized Holiday Candle

Credit: Personalization Mall

BUY IT: $13.99; personalizationmall.com

Light up someone’s Christmas with a personalized seasonal candle.

11 of 25

Personalized Wrapping Paper

Credit: Personalization Mall

BUY IT: $9.99; personalizationmall.com

Family will be able to easily spot their gifts with this customized wrapping paper.

12 of 25

Christmas Photo Message Personalized Coffee Mug

Credit: Personalization Mall

BUY IT: $11.99; personalizationmall.com

For all the coffee lovers in your life, gift them this thoughtful mug.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Photo Wine Bottle Label

Credit: Personalization Mall

BUY IT: $4.89; personalizationmall.com

Gift the adults in the group their own personalized wine bottles—no sharing necessary.

14 of 25

Personalized Photo Stocking Holder

Credit: Personalization Mall

BUY IT: $24.49; <strong>personalizationmall.com</strong>

Hang your family Christmas stockings with these photo stocking holders.

15 of 25

Personalized Fleece Photo Blanket

Credit: Personalization Mall

BUY IT: $36.99; personalizationmall.com

Cozy up in the cold winter months with this extra warm blanket.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Photo Wall Calendar

Credit: Personalization Mall

BUY IT: $19.99; personalizationmall.com

Start out the new year on the right foot with this custom-made photo album.

17 of 25

Personalized Frosted Mason Jar

Credit: Personalization Mall

BUY IT: $13.99; personalizationmall.com

This gift can be used year-round for a glass of sweet tea or a seasonal cocktail.

18 of 25

Photo Playing Cards

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $16.96; walmart.com

Family game night will be even more fun with a set of playing cards that's one of a kind. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Classic Textured Leather Journal

Credit: Shutterfly

BUY IT: $23.98; shutterfly.com

The front, back, and spine of this 150-page journal can be personalized. 

20 of 25

Photo Puzzle

BUY IT: from $32.98; shutterfly.com

Puzzles range in size from 60 pieces to over 1,000.

21 of 25

Photo Cotton Tea Towel

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $17; etsy.com

Add a picture and special message to this cotton tea towel that's sure to become their new favorite in their collection. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Photo Cufflinks

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $28.99; etsy.com

23 of 25

Photo Coasters

Credit: Shutterfly

BUY IT: $24.98; shutterfly.com

24 of 25

Stemless Travel Tumbler

Credit: Shutterfly

BUY IT: $39.99; shutterfly.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Etched Photo Pint Glass

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $45; etsy.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rachel Mulcahy