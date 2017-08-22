Personalized Gifts You Should Order Now

By Jenna Sims
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Baublebar

There is no such thing as planning too early for the busy Christmas season, especially when it comes to finding the perfect gift for all of your family and friends. Since personalized items often take more time to be delivered, ordering early will ensure that you get all of your gifts in-time for the holiday giving season. Even though they take more planning and time, the recipient of the gift will be pleased to know that you ordered this gift specifically with them in mind.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Personalized Family Name Embroidery

UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $56; uncommongoods.com

The perfect Kentucky-made artwork for new homeowners or newlyweds. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

The Original Rainbow Crayon Name Sets

Etsy

BUY IT: from $19.95; etsy.com

These recycled crayons are a must-have for every kid on your Christmas shopping list. 

3 of 16

Monogrammed Acrylic Coaster Set

Mark & Graham

BUY IT: $59; markandgraham.com

Set of four monogrammed coasters in the color of your choice.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Personalized M Is for Me Book

UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $35; uncommongoods.com

This book includes a personalized cover, a message from you, and positive personality traits for every letter of the alphabet. 

5 of 16

Leather Charger Roll Up

Mark & Graham

BUY IT HERE: $49; markandgraham.com

Gift this to your favorite traveler: It’s a pretty way to keep all of her tech cords untangled.

6 of 16

Custom Family Portrait

Etsy

BUY IT: from $70; etsy.com

Send the artist photos of each family member and pet and in return you will get a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Pewter Wine Stopper

Land's End

BUY IT: $27.95; landsend.com

Gift this personalized stopper alongside a bottle, or two, of their favorite wine. 

8 of 16

Personalized Garden Tools

Etsy

BUY IT: $26; etsy.com

 

9 of 16

Personalized Glass Keepsake Box

Etsy

BUY IT: from $33; etsy.com

A beautiful box to display special jewelry or mementos while keeping them safe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Extra Large Natural Zip Top Canvas Tote Bag

Lands' End

BUY IT: from $46; landsend.com

There’s no such thing as having too many totes, and this oversized canvas pick is the best of the best. Plus, it zips closed so you won’t lose precious cargo.

11 of 16

Stripe Apron

Williams-Sonoma

BUY IT: $39.45; williams-sonoma.com

Steer clear of messes with an apron especially designed for the grill-master of the house.

12 of 16

Luigi Bormioli Magnifico White Wine Glass

Things Remembered

BUY IT: $10 each; thingsremembered.com

The front and back of each glass can be customized with a different design. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Madewell Small Transport Crossbody

Madewell

BUY IT: $138; madewell.com

This beautiful leather bag boasts an outside pocket, an interior zipper pocket, crossbody straps, and top handles. 

14 of 16

Nightshirt In End-On-End Cotton

J. Crew

BUY IT: $78; jcrew.com

Personalized PJs (that are also super soft!) guarantee the sweetest dreams.

15 of 16

White Porcelain Ornament

White Elephant Designs

BUY IT: $12; thewhiteelephantdesigns.com

Available in multiple colors and font styles. Perfect to use on the outside of a gift in substitute of a gift tag.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Recipe as a Foil Art Print

Minted

BUY IT: from $95; minted.com

Turn Grammy’s handwritten recipe for cream cheese biscuits into a special keepsake.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com