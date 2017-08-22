Personalized Gifts You Should Order Now
There is no such thing as planning too early for the busy Christmas season, especially when it comes to finding the perfect gift for all of your family and friends. Since personalized items often take more time to be delivered, ordering early will ensure that you get all of your gifts in-time for the holiday giving season. Even though they take more planning and time, the recipient of the gift will be pleased to know that you ordered this gift specifically with them in mind.
Personalized Family Name Embroidery
The perfect Kentucky-made artwork for new homeowners or newlyweds.
The Original Rainbow Crayon Name Sets
These recycled crayons are a must-have for every kid on your Christmas shopping list.
Monogrammed Acrylic Coaster Set
Set of four monogrammed coasters in the color of your choice.
Personalized M Is for Me Book
This book includes a personalized cover, a message from you, and positive personality traits for every letter of the alphabet.
Leather Charger Roll Up
Gift this to your favorite traveler: It’s a pretty way to keep all of her tech cords untangled.
Custom Family Portrait
Send the artist photos of each family member and pet and in return you will get a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork.
Pewter Wine Stopper
Gift this personalized stopper alongside a bottle, or two, of their favorite wine.
Personalized Garden Tools
Personalized Glass Keepsake Box
A beautiful box to display special jewelry or mementos while keeping them safe.
Extra Large Natural Zip Top Canvas Tote Bag
There’s no such thing as having too many totes, and this oversized canvas pick is the best of the best. Plus, it zips closed so you won’t lose precious cargo.
Stripe Apron
Steer clear of messes with an apron especially designed for the grill-master of the house.
Luigi Bormioli Magnifico White Wine Glass
The front and back of each glass can be customized with a different design.
Madewell Small Transport Crossbody
This beautiful leather bag boasts an outside pocket, an interior zipper pocket, crossbody straps, and top handles.
Nightshirt In End-On-End Cotton
Personalized PJs (that are also super soft!) guarantee the sweetest dreams.
White Porcelain Ornament
Available in multiple colors and font styles. Perfect to use on the outside of a gift in substitute of a gift tag.
Recipe as a Foil Art Print
Turn Grammy’s handwritten recipe for cream cheese biscuits into a special keepsake.