The Best Christmas Gifts Under $100

By Betsy Cribb
December 01, 2017
Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

We've gathered 75 fabulous finds for just about everyone on your list. When it comes to finding the perfect gift for someone, things can get a little tricky. If you think about putting them in a category, the decision gets a tad easier. We’ve broken this year’s gift guide into 5 categories: Nature Lover, Green Thumb, Family Cook, Homebody, and Stylish Friend. Figure out who’s who on your list and get shopping

Y'all Mittens

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $28; draperjames.com

Give winter a warm welcome with wool-blend mittens.

Ello Campy Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto: Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $17.99; amazon.com

Keep his warm beverages hot for 5 hours and his water ice-cold for 10 while on the road.

Cold Creek Creations Co. Fly Box

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: from $42.95; etsy.com

Crafted in Pendleton, South Carolina, this intricately carved storage box for lures is a fly-fisher's dream.

Steampunk Coffee Grinder Crank

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $65; uncommongoods.com

Crank out flavorful freshly ground coffee with this old-fashioned mill.

Canoe Mug Set

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $20; izola.com

Yes, Virginia, you can go camping and have a cup of coffee too.

Cast Iron 3.5- and 5-inch Mini Skillets

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: from $6.75; lodgemfg.com

Pack tried-and-true quality cooking tools in portable, backpacking-perfect sizes for the next weekend spent in the woods.

Hand Twisted Roasting Forks

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $35 each; seaislandforge.com

Step up his campfire game with steel forks crafted in Georgia.

Marshmallows

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $8.95/box; wondermade.com

Elevate s'mores with Florida-made marshmallows in festive flavors such as peppermint and eggnog.

Whiskey Knife & Sheath in Dash Pattern

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $64; sonofasailor.co

A leather case that's hand stitched and hand painted in Austin, Texas, makes a super-sleek home for a classic Opinel pocketknife.

Marbled Monogram Cheese Board

Credit: Anthropologie

Buy It: $38; anthropologie.com

Dress up stay-at-home date nights with appetizers on a one-of-a-kind cheese board.

Seed Keeper

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $19; uncommongoods.com

Give an avid gardener a book with pockets to organize his seed collection.

Saltwater Current Rain Boot

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $74.95; sperry.com

Treat her feet to a pair of fleece-lined lace-ups.

Beebom and Butterflybom

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $8 each; shopterrain.com

Invite butterflies and bees to the yard with alluring wildflower-sprouting seed bombs.

Sneeboer Transplanting Trowel

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $42.39; gardentoolcompany.com

Add a personalized message to a handy tool that's got style in spades.

Jewel Garden

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $35; lulasgarden.com

For novice gardeners, easy-to-care-for succulents are always a safe and beautiful choice.

Market Backpack

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $68; greigedesign.com

Ferry around fresh-cut greenery in this handmade palm-leaf tote.

Waxed Canvas Collection Farm-to-Table Garden Apron

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto: Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $35; heirloomedcollection.com

It's a durable choice for keeping tools organized on the go, plus it can be monogrammed.

Cast Herb Plant Markers

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $50 for set; arianaost.com

Plant Mister by Haws

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $39.50; gardentoolcompany.com

Keep this brass watering can on the porch for quickly spritzing small houseplants.

Winter Creek Woodworks Dumpling Cutter

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $70; etsy.com

This wooden tool simplifies prep for chicken and dumplings.

Retro Magnetic Kitchen Timer

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto: Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $14.95; surlatable.com

Count down the seconds to enjoying a batch of piping hot biscuits.

Southern Living Wine Club

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: from $39.95; southernlivingwineclub.com

Present budding sommeliers with a selection of thoughtfully curated wines to enjoy.

Pineapple Cocktail Shaker

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $80; wandpdesign.com

Wrap this for the hostess who's as glamorous as she is gracious.

Holiday Duo Coffee Set

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $25 for two bags; kingbean.com

Wake them up with seasonal coffee roasted in Charleston, South Carolina.

Odette Williams Kids Apron Set

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $49; owbrooklyn.com

Pint-size chefs can join the cookie-baking fun with their own set of kitchen gear.

The Charleston Butt Grabber

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $40; charlestonspecialtyfoods.com

Safely move meat from grill to table with this cheeky, brass-and-oak fork made in South Carolina.

Five Quart Dutch Oven

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $100, available in mid-December; dillards.com

Brighten up suppertime with bold cast-iron cookware.

Do Us All a Flavor Shaker Set

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $11.99; modcloth.com

A pair of cute ceramic saguaros will add a pinch of Texas flair to the table.

Citrus Floral Recipe Box and Charcoal Spoon Recipe Cards

Credit: Photo: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Buy It: $34; riflepaperco.com

Write a few of your best recipes on the included cards before gifting.

