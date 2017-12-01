The Best Christmas Gifts Under $100

We've gathered 75 fabulous finds for just about everyone on your list. When it comes to finding the perfect gift for someone, things can get a little tricky. If you think about putting them in a category, the decision gets a tad easier. We’ve broken this year’s gift guide into 5 categories: Nature Lover, Green Thumb, Family Cook, Homebody, and Stylish Friend. Figure out who’s who on your list and get shopping