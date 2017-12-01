The Best Christmas Gifts Under $100
We've gathered 75 fabulous finds for just about everyone on your list. When it comes to finding the perfect gift for someone, things can get a little tricky. If you think about putting them in a category, the decision gets a tad easier. We’ve broken this year’s gift guide into 5 categories: Nature Lover, Green Thumb, Family Cook, Homebody, and Stylish Friend. Figure out who’s who on your list and get shopping
Y'all Mittens
Buy It: $28; draperjames.com
Give winter a warm welcome with wool-blend mittens.
Ello Campy Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Buy It: $17.99; amazon.com
Keep his warm beverages hot for 5 hours and his water ice-cold for 10 while on the road.
Cold Creek Creations Co. Fly Box
Buy It: from $42.95; etsy.com
Crafted in Pendleton, South Carolina, this intricately carved storage box for lures is a fly-fisher's dream.
Steampunk Coffee Grinder Crank
Buy It: $65; uncommongoods.com
Crank out flavorful freshly ground coffee with this old-fashioned mill.
Canoe Mug Set
Buy It: $20; izola.com
Yes, Virginia, you can go camping and have a cup of coffee too.
Cast Iron 3.5- and 5-inch Mini Skillets
Buy It: from $6.75; lodgemfg.com
Pack tried-and-true quality cooking tools in portable, backpacking-perfect sizes for the next weekend spent in the woods.
Hand Twisted Roasting Forks
Buy It: $35 each; seaislandforge.com
Step up his campfire game with steel forks crafted in Georgia.
Marshmallows
Buy It: $8.95/box; wondermade.com
Elevate s'mores with Florida-made marshmallows in festive flavors such as peppermint and eggnog.
Whiskey Knife & Sheath in Dash Pattern
Buy It: $64; sonofasailor.co
A leather case that's hand stitched and hand painted in Austin, Texas, makes a super-sleek home for a classic Opinel pocketknife.
Marbled Monogram Cheese Board
Buy It: $38; anthropologie.com
Dress up stay-at-home date nights with appetizers on a one-of-a-kind cheese board.
Seed Keeper
Buy It: $19; uncommongoods.com
Give an avid gardener a book with pockets to organize his seed collection.
Saltwater Current Rain Boot
Buy It: $74.95; sperry.com
Treat her feet to a pair of fleece-lined lace-ups.
Beebom and Butterflybom
Buy It: $8 each; shopterrain.com
Invite butterflies and bees to the yard with alluring wildflower-sprouting seed bombs.
Sneeboer Transplanting Trowel
Buy It: $42.39; gardentoolcompany.com
Add a personalized message to a handy tool that's got style in spades.
Jewel Garden
Buy It: $35; lulasgarden.com
For novice gardeners, easy-to-care-for succulents are always a safe and beautiful choice.
Market Backpack
Buy It: $68; greigedesign.com
Ferry around fresh-cut greenery in this handmade palm-leaf tote.
Waxed Canvas Collection Farm-to-Table Garden Apron
Buy It: $35; heirloomedcollection.com
It's a durable choice for keeping tools organized on the go, plus it can be monogrammed.
Cast Herb Plant Markers
Buy It: $50 for set; arianaost.com
Plant Mister by Haws
Buy It: $39.50; gardentoolcompany.com
Keep this brass watering can on the porch for quickly spritzing small houseplants.
Winter Creek Woodworks Dumpling Cutter
Buy It: $70; etsy.com
This wooden tool simplifies prep for chicken and dumplings.
Retro Magnetic Kitchen Timer
Buy It: $14.95; surlatable.com
Count down the seconds to enjoying a batch of piping hot biscuits.
Southern Living Wine Club
Buy It: from $39.95; southernlivingwineclub.com
Present budding sommeliers with a selection of thoughtfully curated wines to enjoy.
Pineapple Cocktail Shaker
Buy It: $80; wandpdesign.com
Wrap this for the hostess who's as glamorous as she is gracious.
Holiday Duo Coffee Set
Buy It: $25 for two bags; kingbean.com
Wake them up with seasonal coffee roasted in Charleston, South Carolina.
Odette Williams Kids Apron Set
Buy It: $49; owbrooklyn.com
Pint-size chefs can join the cookie-baking fun with their own set of kitchen gear.
The Charleston Butt Grabber
Buy It: $40; charlestonspecialtyfoods.com
Safely move meat from grill to table with this cheeky, brass-and-oak fork made in South Carolina.
Five Quart Dutch Oven
Buy It: $100, available in mid-December; dillards.com
Brighten up suppertime with bold cast-iron cookware.
Do Us All a Flavor Shaker Set
Buy It: $11.99; modcloth.com
A pair of cute ceramic saguaros will add a pinch of Texas flair to the table.
Citrus Floral Recipe Box and Charcoal Spoon Recipe Cards
Buy It: $34; riflepaperco.com
Write a few of your best recipes on the included cards before gifting.