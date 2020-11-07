The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets of 2020

We know the best gifts aren’t typically found under the tree, but let’s make what is tucked under those branches count anyway, what do you say? We scoured the offerings from our favorite beauty brands to bring a team of beauty gift set all-stars that’ll shine like twinkling lights this year. From a pedi system the likes of which we have never seen, to an at-home facial set that will finally convince her to slow down and soak it all in, these beauty gift sets are bound to dazzle.