The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets of 2020
We know the best gifts aren’t typically found under the tree, but let’s make what is tucked under those branches count anyway, what do you say? We scoured the offerings from our favorite beauty brands to bring a team of beauty gift set all-stars that’ll shine like twinkling lights this year. From a pedi system the likes of which we have never seen, to an at-home facial set that will finally convince her to slow down and soak it all in, these beauty gift sets are bound to dazzle.
Target Best of Box Giftset – Mascara Edition
BUY: $14.99; target.com
She'll flip for this collection of six of Target’s best-selling mascaras: Milani Highly Rated Mascara, W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Mascara Mini, Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, COVERGIRL LashBlast Volume Mascara, Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara.
Olive and June Pedi System
BUY: $100; oliveandjune.com
Everything she needs to get a salon-quality pedicure at home—and with half the hassle thanks to smart tools like a patent-pending foot rest for perfect polish application, silicone toe separators, cuticle remover, nail polish remover pot, and a cuticle pusher. The kit also includes a mini buffer, foot moisturizing serum, foot file, large nail clippers, nail file, clean up brush, top coat, and six best-selling polishes.
Klei Calm & Nourish Facial Set
BUY: $58; etsy.com
This self-care set starts with a blend of refreshing herbs and florals that come alive when they hit hot water. Use as a facial steam or bath soak before following with the Nourish Coconut Milk & Chamomile Pink Clay Mask.
L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Waterproof Bold Eye Mascara Gift Set
BUY: $11.49; target.com
You know the one: cult-favorite, lashes for days, and a price that clocks in far below this cosmetic wonder’s power. Now it comes in a duo that’s perfect for gifting, whether wrapped in a bow or tucked in a stocking.
Target Best of Box – Skincare Essentials
BUY: $14.99; target.com
Here’s a no-brainer, a grab bag of nine full- and miniature-sized versions of Target’s best skin-care products. She’s about to have her best skin ever—and you’ll be the one to thank.
Mario Badescu Dewy Skin Collection
BUY: $35; sephora.com
If she’s ever complained about dry or dull skin, this skin-care set from Mario Badescu will have her squealing in delight. It comes with Enzyme Cleansing Gel, Hyaluronic Dew Cream, Lip Balm, Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner, and Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater. In a word, it’ll be her new secret for the dewiest skin ever.
Lancome Cleanse & Hydrate Trio
BUY: $24; sephora.com
Upgrade her nightly skin-care routine with three of Lancome’s most effective cleansing and hydrating products: Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover, Tonique Confort Re-Hydrating Toner with Acacia Honey, and Hydra Zen Anti-Stress Moisturizing Gel Cream.
Clinique Great Skin, Great Deal Set for Combination Oily Skin
BUY: $29.50; sephora.com
For teens and tweens looking to get in on the skin-care scene, this is the perfect introductory gift set. It comes with the brand’s cult-favorite Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, Clarifying Lotion, and Liquid Facial Soap.
Soon Skincare Get Handsy Hand Mask & Manicure Kit Set
BUY: $38; nordstrom.com
A pretty little manicure set meant for on-the-go comes with a tidy zippered case, set of three hand masks, and petite nail tools.
NCLA Pink Champagne Lip Care Duo
BUY: $24; nordstrom.com
It’s time to pop the bubbly because this vegan lip treatment power couple is meant for celebrating. The pink-champagne-scented scrub and balm are designed to soften, smooth, and hydrate.
IT Cosmetics Celebrate Confidence In Your Skincare Set
BUY: $55; sephora.com
She’s bound to find new favorites from this set of IT Cosmetics’ Confidence best sellers that will smooth fine lines and reduce dark circles, all while managing to pack in a hit of hydration.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
BUY: $45; nordstrom.com
Give the gift of her best pout yet with the ultimate lineup of Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk essentials. A full-size Matte Revolution Lipstick and a travel-sized Lip Cheat Pencil, Collagen Lip Bath, and Jewel Gloss will become her new holy grail.
Clinique The Chubettes Mini Chubby Stick Lip Color Set
BUY: $42.08; nordstrom.com
It's a brand new lip wardrobe. The set of 20 travel-size Chubby Stick Lip Colors will keep 2021’s look anything but boring.
Kiehl’s Since 1851 Kiss Me With Kiehl’s Full Size Lip Balm #1 Set
BUY: $21.25; nordstrom.com
Mark our words: She will buy this balm on repeat after you get her hooked. This trio comes with three full-size versions of the vitamin E-infused formula, including both Mint- and Cranberry-scented.
Estee Lauder Radiant Skin Repair + Renew
BUY: $78; sephora.com
Three Advanced Night Repair essentials make the perfect gift for the skin-care enthusiast—especially if she hasn’t yet splurged on Estee Lauder’s covetable antiaging lineup.
Drunk Elephant Softly The Baby Kit
BUY: $88; sephora.com
Baby soft skin is achieved with this team of pint-sized products that deliver big results.
Makeup Eraser 10-Day Cloth Set
BUY: $30; nordstrom.com
She’ll ditch the disposable wipes in favor of these washable cloths and never look back. They promise to remove every last hint of makeup—even the most stubborn waterproof mascara—while removing impurities that can clog pores.
Moroccanoil All-Stars Set
BUY: $20; nordstrom.com
Twinkle, twinkle, little star, this little set shows what a friend you are. It comes with the fan-favorite Moroccanoil Treatment and a Signature Scented Candle.