Amazon Just Released Their Favorite Christmas Toys for 2021
We know that Christmas is still a few months away, but now is the best time to start shopping for toys for all the kiddos on your list. Lucky for you, Amazon just released their list of the 100 toys they love for Christmas 2021 to help you finish your gift shopping before you even put up your Christmas tree. Each year, they follow the latest trends and new releases to curate their annual list of toys that are sure to instantly bring a smile to any child's face.
From nostalgic toys that still deserve to be gifted to new classics that will become instant favorites, these are the toys Amazon loves for this holiday season. The list includes toys for kids of different ages, a variety of interests, and different price ranges. We recommend adding these top toys to your shopping cart immediately to make sure you get them before they're all sold out. We've rounded up our favorite toys below and you can see the full list of Amazon's 100 toys at amazon.com.
Disney Wooden Toys Winnie the Pooh Balance Blocks
Exclusive to Amazon, this set uses friends from the 100 Acre Woods to help develop imagination and fine motor skills during playtime. For ages 18 months and up.
Yahtzee Jr. Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
This take on the classic game allows kids to score points with Spidey, Miles Morales, Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, and more. For ages 3 and up.
Craftabelle Art Easel and Canvas Set with Paint Supplies
Everything a budding young artist needs to create their own masterpiece is included in this 34-piece set. For ages 14 and up.
Little Tikes T-Ball Set
This indoor/outdoor set will help them start practicing their hand-eye coordination at an early age. For ages 1 to 6.
Play-Doh Ultimate Color Collection 65-Pack
The ultimate gift for kids to express their creativity, this pack comes with 65 small cans of the classic Play-Doh that we all know and love. For ages 2 and up.
KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen
Everything they need to create a farm to table meal during playtime will come with this kitchen play set including veggies, planters, and pots and pans. For ages 3 and up.
PJ Masks PJ Launching Submarine and Rovers Preschool Toy
Exclusively available on Amazon, this set will allow them to launch the included Sub Rover vehicles with the push of a button. For ages 3 and up.
GUND Philbin Teddy Bear Stuffed Animal Plush
Philbin has a plush coat that makes him perfect for hugging and cuddling. He'll be their new best friend. For ages 3 and up.
Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack and Baby's First Blocks Bundle
Fisher-Price's Baby's First Blocks and iconic Rock-a-Stack will provide hours of fun. For ages 1 to 3.
Toysmith Beetle & Bee Build & Paint A Birdie B&B DIY Outdoor Birdhouse
Everything needed to build and decorate a one-of-a-kind birdhouse is included in this set. For ages 5 and up.
Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Motorized Track
Over 16 feet of track provides plenty of space for competitive racing. For ages 5 to 9.
Melissa & Doug Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter
This 28-piece set has everything they'll need to recreate the experience of their favorite ice cream shop. For ages 3 and up.
Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk
She'll have hours of enchanted fun dressing up as her favorite Disney princesses. For ages 3 and up.
Radio Flyer Retro Toy Wagon
A toy version of the classic wagon will allow your kids or grandkids to have just as much fun with Radio Flyer as you did as a child. For ages 1 1/2 and up.
Paw Patrol, True Metal Adventure City Movie Play Mat Set
An Adventure City mat is the perfect backdrop to play with cars and accessories, plus it folds up to serve as a storage box once playtime is over. For ages 3 and up.