Amazon Just Released Their Favorite Christmas Toys for 2021

Add these top toys to your shopping cart now before they sell out. 
By Jenna Sims
September 30, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We know that Christmas is still a few months away, but now is the best time to start shopping for toys for all the kiddos on your list. Lucky for you, Amazon just released their list of the 100 toys they love for Christmas 2021 to help you finish your gift shopping before you even put up your Christmas tree. Each year, they follow the latest trends and new releases to curate their annual list of toys that are sure to instantly bring a smile to any child's face.

From nostalgic toys that still deserve to be gifted to new classics that will become instant favorites, these are the toys Amazon loves for this holiday season. The list includes toys for kids of different ages, a variety of interests, and different price ranges. We recommend adding these top toys to your shopping cart immediately to make sure you get them before they're all sold out. We've rounded up our favorite toys below and you can see the full list of Amazon's 100 toys at amazon.com.

Credit: Amazon

Disney Wooden Toys Winnie the Pooh Balance Blocks

BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com

Exclusive to Amazon, this set uses friends from the 100 Acre Woods to help develop imagination and fine motor skills during playtime. For ages 18 months and up.

Credit: Amazon

Yahtzee Jr. Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com

This take on the classic game allows kids to score points with Spidey, Miles Morales, Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, and more. For ages 3 and up. 

Credit: Amazon

Craftabelle Art Easel and Canvas Set with Paint Supplies

BUY IT: $69.95; amazon.com

Everything a budding young artist needs to create their own masterpiece is included in this 34-piece set. For ages 14 and up. 

Credit: Amazon

Little Tikes T-Ball Set

BUY IT: $26.26; amazon.com

This indoor/outdoor set will help them start practicing their hand-eye coordination at an early age. For ages 1 to 6.

Credit: Amazon

Play-Doh Ultimate Color Collection 65-Pack

BUY IT: $20.99, amazon.com

The ultimate gift for kids to express their creativity, this pack comes with 65 small cans of the classic Play-Doh that we all know and love. For ages 2 and up.

Credit: Amazon

KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen

BUY IT: $184.99; amazon.com

Everything they need to create a farm to table meal during playtime will come with this kitchen play set including veggies, planters, and pots and pans. For ages 3 and up. 

Credit: Amazon

PJ Masks PJ Launching Submarine and Rovers Preschool Toy

BUY IT: $57.99; amazon.com

Exclusively available on Amazon, this set will allow them to launch the included Sub Rover vehicles with the push of a button. For ages 3 and up. 

Credit: Amazon

GUND Philbin Teddy Bear Stuffed Animal Plush

BUY IT: $29.05; amazon.com

Philbin has a plush coat that makes him perfect for hugging and cuddling. He'll be their new best friend. For ages 3 and up. 

Credit: Amazon

Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack and Baby's First Blocks Bundle

BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com

Fisher-Price's Baby's First Blocks and iconic Rock-a-Stack will provide hours of fun. For ages 1 to 3. 

Credit: Amazon

Toysmith Beetle & Bee Build & Paint A Birdie B&B DIY Outdoor Birdhouse

BUY IT: $17.79; amazon.com
Everything needed to build and decorate a one-of-a-kind birdhouse is included in this set. For ages 5 and up.

Credit: Amazon

Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Motorized Track

BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com

Over 16 feet of track provides plenty of space for competitive racing. For ages 5 to 9.

Credit: Amazon

Melissa & Doug Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter

BUY IT: $42.09; amazon.com

This 28-piece set has everything they'll need to recreate the experience of their favorite ice cream shop. For ages 3 and up. 

Credit: Amazon

Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk

BUY IT: $31.72; amazon.com

She'll have hours of enchanted fun dressing up as her favorite Disney princesses. For ages 3 and up. 

Credit: Amazon

Radio Flyer Retro Toy Wagon

BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com

A toy version of the classic wagon will allow your kids or grandkids to have just as much fun with Radio Flyer as you did as a child. For ages 1 1/2 and up. 

Credit: Amazon

Paw Patrol, True Metal Adventure City Movie Play Mat Set

BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com

An Adventure City mat is the perfect backdrop to play with cars and accessories, plus it folds up to serve as a storage box once playtime is over. For ages 3 and up. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com