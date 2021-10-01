Amazon Just Released Their Favorite Christmas Toys for 2021

We know that Christmas is still a few months away, but now is the best time to start shopping for toys for all the kiddos on your list. Lucky for you, Amazon just released their list of the 100 toys they love for Christmas 2021 to help you finish your gift shopping before you even put up your Christmas tree. Each year, they follow the latest trends and new releases to curate their annual list of toys that are sure to instantly bring a smile to any child's face.



From nostalgic toys that still deserve to be gifted to new classics that will become instant favorites, these are the toys Amazon loves for this holiday season. The list includes toys for kids of different ages, a variety of interests, and different price ranges. We recommend adding these top toys to your shopping cart immediately to make sure you get them before they're all sold out. We've rounded up our favorite toys below and you can see the full list of Amazon's 100 toys at amazon.com.