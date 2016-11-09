Gifts Your Mother-in-Law Will Love (Really!)
Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum
BUY IT: from $59, nordstrom.com
One of our favorite scents of 2019, she’ll love the subtle notes of rose, jasmine, and vanilla in this unique bottle that was designed to lay flat.
Vinglacé Wine Bottle Insulator
BUY IT: $89.95; amazon.com
This stainless steel, double-walled wine cooler will keep a bottle chilled for hours. Pair with her favorite wine to complete the gift.
Delicate Flowers Personalized Stationery
BUY IT: from $35.80; papersource.com
All Southern women appreciate personalized stationery, and there is no such thing as having too much.
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
BUY IT: $85; nordstrom.com
This luxurious pillowcase will take care of her skin and hair while she sleeps to help her get quality beauty sleep every night.
Stila Stay All Day Lipstick Set Mini
BUY IT: $20, sephora.com
Makeup-loving mother-in-law alert. This set of liquid lipsticks will easily become a daily purse staple.
Cathy's Concepts Monogram Aerating Wine Decanter
BUY IT: $43.95; nordstrom.com
A personalized and stylish decanter will instantly upgrade her bar cart.
Kendra Scott Uma Cuff Bracelet
BUY IT: $60; kendrascott.com
Available in gold, rose gold, and silver, this timeless cuff bracelet will match almost everything in her closet.
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker
BUY IT: $99; walmart.com
She can use her favorite coffee pods to brew a single cup or grounds to make a pot all with one versatile machine.
Loft Fringe Wrap
BUY IY: $69.50; loft.com
This one-size-fits-all wrap is warm, on-trend, and comes in four pretty colors.
OPI Sheers Collection Gift Set
BUY IT: $23; amazon.com
Four OPI Infinite Shine polishes will allow her to achieve a barely there manicure that will last up to 11 days.
Seedlings Blume 2020 Wall Calendar
BUY IT: $24, anthropologie.com
Help her keep things neat and pretty next year with this pastel and petal-filled calendar.
Fortnum & Mason Large Tea Selection
BUY IT: $79.95, williams-sonoma.com
Set the stage for a cozy winter season with a 120 bag selection of teas fit for a queen. Fortnum & Mason has been a supplier of the royal houses for more than 300 years.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
BUY IT: $147;<strong><em>nordstrom.com</em></strong>
Every time she curls up next to the fire under this cozy cable knit blanket, she’ll think of you and be warm—both inside and out.
Haws Indoor Watering Can
BUY IT: $129.95; williams-sonoma.com
One part utility, one part luxury, this copper watering can will get the job done and look good doing it.
Monogrammed Blanket Scarf
BUY IT: $49; markandgraham.com
The oversized scarf is a staple in the Southern wardrobe and no girl can have too many. We recommend monogramming for a personal touch.
Southern Living Nordic Ware Anniversary Bundt Pan
BUY IT: $36, dillards.com
If your mother-in-law loves to bake, this beautiful pan is sure to be right up her alley.
Sephora Collection Tools of The Trade Brush Set
BUY IT: $62; sephora.com
Like gourmet olive oil or a cashmere sweater, a good makeup brush set is something every gal would surely enjoy but might not splurge on. Give her this little luxury, she hasn’t given herself.
Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cube Discovery Kit
BUY IT: $12, anthropologie.com
A sampling of each signature scent, including peach, apricot, blue raspberry, lemon, tangerine, and coconut, this gift set is sure to sooth, exfoliate, and rejuvenate.
Agrarian Tool Basket
BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com
She’ll be the envy of her garden club.
Iphone Charging Bracelet
BUY IT: $149; markandgraham.com
No more dead iphone, she can now wear battery life around her wrist.
Southern Living Christmas Cookbook
BUY IT: $12, dillards.com
With more than 175 brand-new recipes and decorating guides, she’ll be set for this holiday season and the next with our latest Christmas cookbook.
Molly Hatch Icon Mug
BUY IT: $14, anthropologie.com
Brighten her morning cup of coffee or evening decaf with a delightfully illustrated mug any animal lover would enjoy.
Emile Henry Square Baker
BUY IT: $55; williams-sonoma.com
Her famous cornbread dressing will be even better coming out of this beautiful dish.
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker
BUY IT: $89.95, williams-sonoma.com
Does your mother-in-law love a daily dose of sparkling water? Let her perfect her own bubble-to-water ratio with a SodaStream of her own.
Leather Tech Envelope
BUY IT: from $139; markandgraham.com
Ideal for the woman on the go, this sharp leather organizer is compact enough to throw in a carry-on or tote.
Jo Malone London Red Roses Bath Oil
BUY IT: $27, neimanmarcus.com
Give the gift of relaxation in a bottle. Plus, this elegant glass bottle will look lovely sitting next to her tub.
In The Company of Women
BUY IT: $35; anthropologie.com
Perfect for the creative women in your life, this book tells the inspiring stories of female artisans and entrepreneurs. You might also find that it gives the two of you a few topics to bond over.
Mistral Classic Bar Soap
BUY IT: $8;anthropologie.com
Gorgeous in the guest bathroom, the wrapped soaps are equally elegant and artistic.
Marie Oliver Eye Mask
BUY IT: $42; marieoliver.com
Give her the gift of much-deserved beauty rest with a silk-cotton mask from North Carolina brand Marie Oliver. (This may be the only way you'll ever convince her to try the tie-dye trend!)