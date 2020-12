Gifts Your Mother-in-Law Will Love (Really!)

You’ve got your husband, your siblings, your kids , your kid’s teachers, and even your pets covered, but there are a few people on your list that aren’t so easy to buy for. Every year you strive to give your mother-in-law a quality gift that also feels thoughtful and personal, but isn’t outrageously priced (we’ve all got a budget to stick to, right?). For a woman who seemingly already has everything, that’s no easy feat. We’ve rounded up a few items that any women would love to find under the tree that won’t break the bank. From great smelling candles and perfume, to monogrammed accessories, to pretty gardening essentials, you’re sure to find something that will put you in the running for your mother-in-law’s favorite addition to the family. Here are a few of our favorite Christmas gifts for your mother-in-law.