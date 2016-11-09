Gifts Your Mother-in-Law Will Love (Really!)

By Southern Living Editors
Updated December 09, 2020
Credit: Nordstom
You’ve got your husband, your siblings, your kids, your kid’s teachers, and even your pets covered, but there are a few people on your list that aren’t so easy to buy for. Every year you strive to give your mother-in-law a quality gift that also feels thoughtful and personal, but isn’t outrageously priced (we’ve all got a budget to stick to, right?). For a woman who seemingly already has everything, that’s no easy feat. We’ve rounded up a few items that any women would love to find under the tree that won’t break the bank. From great smelling candles and perfume, to monogrammed accessories, to pretty gardening essentials, you’re sure to find something that will put you in the running for your mother-in-law’s favorite addition to the family. Here are a few of our favorite Christmas gifts for your mother-in-law.
1 of 29

Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum

Credit: Nordstom

BUY IT: from $59, nordstrom.com

One of our favorite scents of 2019, she’ll love the subtle notes of rose, jasmine, and vanilla in this unique bottle that was designed to lay flat.

2 of 29

Vinglacé Wine Bottle Insulator

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $89.95; amazon.com

This stainless steel, double-walled wine cooler will keep a bottle chilled for hours. Pair with her favorite wine to complete the gift.

3 of 29

Delicate Flowers Personalized Stationery

Credit: Paper Source

BUY IT: from $35.80; papersource.com

All Southern women appreciate personalized stationery, and there is no such thing as having too much.

4 of 29

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $85; nordstrom.com

This luxurious pillowcase will take care of her skin and hair while she sleeps to help her get quality beauty sleep every night.

5 of 29

Stila Stay All Day Lipstick Set Mini

Credit: Sephora

BUY IT: $20, sephora.com

Makeup-loving mother-in-law alert. This set of liquid lipsticks will easily become a daily purse staple.  

6 of 29

Cathy's Concepts Monogram Aerating Wine Decanter

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $43.95; nordstrom.com

A personalized and stylish decanter will instantly upgrade her bar cart.

7 of 29

Kendra Scott Uma Cuff Bracelet

Credit: Kendra Scott

BUY IT: $60; kendrascott.com

Available in gold, rose gold, and silver, this timeless cuff bracelet will match almost everything in her closet.

8 of 29

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $99; walmart.com

She can use her favorite coffee pods to brew a single cup or grounds to make a pot all with one versatile machine.

9 of 29

Loft Fringe Wrap

Credit: Loft

BUY IY: $69.50; loft.com

This one-size-fits-all wrap is warm, on-trend, and comes in four pretty colors.

10 of 29

OPI Sheers Collection Gift Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $23; amazon.com

Four OPI Infinite Shine polishes will allow her to achieve a barely there manicure that will last up to 11 days.

11 of 29

Seedlings Blume 2020 Wall Calendar

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $24, anthropologie.com

Help her keep things neat and pretty next year with this pastel and petal-filled calendar.

12 of 29

Fortnum & Mason Large Tea Selection

Credit: williams-sonoma.com

BUY IT: $79.95, williams-sonoma.com

Set the stage for a cozy winter season with a 120 bag selection of teas fit for a queen. Fortnum & Mason has been a supplier of the royal houses for more than 300 years.

13 of 29

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $147;<strong><em>nordstrom.com</em></strong>

Every time she curls up next to the fire under this cozy cable knit blanket, she’ll think of you and be warm—both inside and out.

14 of 29

Haws Indoor Watering Can

Credit: williams-sonoma.com

BUY IT: $129.95; williams-sonoma.com

One part utility, one part luxury, this copper watering can will get the job done and look good doing it.

15 of 29

Monogrammed Blanket Scarf

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: $49; markandgraham.com

The oversized scarf is a staple in the Southern wardrobe and no girl can have too many. We recommend monogramming for a personal touch.

16 of 29

Southern Living Nordic Ware Anniversary Bundt Pan

Credit: dillards.com

BUY IT: $36, dillards.com

If your mother-in-law loves to bake, this beautiful pan is sure to be right up her alley.

17 of 29

Sephora Collection Tools of The Trade Brush Set

Credit: sephora.com

BUY IT: $62; sephora.com

Like gourmet olive oil or a cashmere sweater, a good makeup brush set is something every gal would surely enjoy but might not splurge on. Give her this little luxury, she hasn’t given herself.

18 of 29

Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cube Discovery Kit

Credit: anthropologie.com

BUY IT: $12, anthropologie.com

A sampling of each signature scent, including peach, apricot, blue raspberry, lemon, tangerine, and coconut, this gift set is sure to sooth, exfoliate, and rejuvenate.

19 of 29

Agrarian Tool Basket

Credit: williams-sonoma.com

BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com

She’ll be the envy of her garden club.

20 of 29

Iphone Charging Bracelet

Credit: markandgraham.com

BUY IT: $149; markandgraham.com

No more dead iphone, she can now wear battery life around her wrist.

21 of 29

Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

Credit: dillards.com

BUY IT: $12, dillards.com

With more than 175 brand-new recipes and decorating guides, she’ll be set for this holiday season and the next with our latest Christmas cookbook.

22 of 29

Molly Hatch Icon Mug

Credit: anthropologie.com

BUY IT: $14, anthropologie.com

Brighten her morning cup of coffee or evening decaf with a delightfully illustrated mug any animal lover would enjoy.

23 of 29

Emile Henry Square Baker

Credit: williams-sonoma.com

BUY IT: $55; williams-sonoma.com

Her famous cornbread dressing will be even better coming out of this beautiful dish.

24 of 29

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

Credit: williams-sonoma.com

BUY IT: $89.95, williams-sonoma.com

Does your mother-in-law love a daily dose of sparkling water? Let her perfect her own bubble-to-water ratio with a SodaStream of her own.

25 of 29

Leather Tech Envelope

Credit: markandgraham.com

BUY IT: from $139; markandgraham.com

Ideal for the woman on the go, this sharp leather organizer is compact enough to throw in a carry-on or tote.

26 of 29

Jo Malone London Red Roses Bath Oil

Credit: neimanmarcus.com

BUY IT: $27, neimanmarcus.com

Give the gift of relaxation in a bottle. Plus, this elegant glass bottle will look lovely sitting next to her tub.

27 of 29

In The Company of Women

Credit: anthropologie.com

BUY IT: $35; anthropologie.com

Perfect for the creative women in your life, this book tells the inspiring stories of female artisans and entrepreneurs. You might also find that it gives the two of you a few topics to bond over.

28 of 29

Mistral Classic Bar Soap

Credit: anthropologie.com

BUY IT: $8;anthropologie.com

Gorgeous in the guest bathroom, the wrapped soaps are equally elegant and artistic.

29 of 29

Marie Oliver Eye Mask

Credit: Marie Oliver

BUY IT: $42; marieoliver.com

Give her the gift of much-deserved beauty rest with a silk-cotton mask from North Carolina brand Marie Oliver. (This may be the only way you'll ever convince her to try the tie-dye trend!)

