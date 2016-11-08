The Best Christmas Gift Ideas for Grandparents

Whether or not we're headed to our grandparents' houses to celebrate Christmas this year, we can't forget to remind them how much they mean to us. We know how hard it can be to shop for the perfect Christmas gift, especially the always-a-challenge-to-buy-for grandparents, but have no fear. With our gift guide for grandparents, we give you more than a few ideas of gifts for grandparents who have everything that they'll really want to unwrap on Christmas morning.

We want to show the grandparents who are always ready with a plate of cookies and a great story that we're thinking about them, not just during the holidays, but every day throughout the year. Grandparents are the foundation of our family, and they deserve to have some festive fun this holiday season. From thoughtful to personalized to sentimental and more, we guarantee they'll be thrilled to find these gifts for grandparents under the tree. You'll love the smiles that light up their faces when they tear open the wrapping paper.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $199.99; amazon.com

This robovac will quietly clean for up to 100 minutes without Grandma or Grandpa having to lift a finger.

Smithey Ironware Co. No. 10 Cast Iron Skillet

Credit: Smithey

BUY IT: $160; smithey.com

Made in Charleston, South Carolina, this versatile and dependable skillet will become the most-used pan in their kitchen. 

Tea Drop Sampler

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com

With six different flavors, this sampler is a different approach to enjoying tea. Just drop in your cup and enjoy, no steepers or bag required. 

Shutterfly Photo Puzzle

Credit: Shutterfly

BUY IT: from $38.99; shutterfly.com

Choose your favorite family pictures and turn them into a puzzle that will provide hours of entertainment for Grandma and Grandpa. Plus, they can display it in their home once it's complete. 

Matching Apron Set for Grandma and Kids

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $21.99; amazon.com

If Grandma and the grandkids like to cook and bake together in the kitchen, matching aprons will make their time together even more fun.

Marble Tic-Tac-Toe Game Set

Credit: Crate & Barrel

BUY IT: $39.95; crateandbarrel.com

A classic game set will add a little bit of style and touch of fun to their coffee table.

Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System

Credit: Macy's

BUY IT: $99; macys.com

A wine preservation system will allow them to enjoy a glass or two at a time while preserving the rest of the bottle for up to four weeks.

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set

Credit: Brooklinen

BUY IT: from $149; brooklinen.com

Upgrade their well-loved sheet set with the internet's favorite sheets from Brooklinen. The cool, crisp sheets will give them hotel-quality sleep every night in the comfort of their own home.

Generations Necklace

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $40.95; amazon.com

This necklace will serve as a daily reminder of the special bond between three generations. 

Fondue Set

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: $99; markandgraham.com

A personal fondue set will allow grandparents to have fun date nights at home or impress their friends when hosting a dinner party.

Grandparents and Grandkids TableTopics

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $25; amazon.com

Tabletopics provide prompts for conversation to help bring fun, laughter, and memories to the dinner table. 

Nature Anywhere Window Bird House Feeder

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $24.80;amazon.com

Watching birds will be easier than ever before with this bird house that attaches directly to a window for an unobstructed view of their colorful guests. 

What Makes You Grand Journal

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $28; amazon.com

Prompts allow you to share sweet memories and words in a journal that they'll treasure forever. 

There's No Place Like Grandma and Grandpa's Doormat

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $22; etsy.com

You can customize this doormat with the grandparent nicknames of your choice. 

Do Not Disturb Grandpa Is Resting His Eyes Papa Socks

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com

Grandpas have quite the reputation for being jokesters, and we bet you've heard this phrase from him before. 

Personalizable Grandma and Grandpa Ceramic Mug Set

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $36+; etsy.com

Commemorate their first Christmas as grandparents with this adorable personalized mug set.

Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum

Credit: Nordstom

BUY IT: from $59; nordstrom.com

Upgrade Grandma's perfume collection with Lancome's Idôle fragrance that has notes of citrus, rose, jasmine, and vanilla.

Sophie Conran Bird Food Tin

Credit: Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $49.95; williams-sonoma.com

For avid birdwatchers, a vintage-inspired bucket will keep bird seed safe from weather and pests. 

Personalized Coasters

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $26; etsy.com

This set of six engraved coasters can be personalized with the names and titles of your choice. They can be stored in the included leatherette holder. 

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com

With three speed settings and eight kneading nodes, an easy-to-use massager will give them the gift of ultimate relaxation. 

Woven Wine Cooler

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: $69+; markandgraham.com

Pair this chic wine cooler with their favorite bottle of wine to become the favorite grandchild. 

Gardener's Tool Seat

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $40; uncommongoods.com

Better buy two—they'll each want one of these folding chair/tool bag hybrids when spring comes around.

Le Creuset Classic Tea Kettle

Credit: Le Creuset

BUY IT: $100; lecreuset.com

Their well-loved whistling tea kettle could use an upgrade—brighten up their kitchen with a classic in one of their favorite bold colors. Pair with a tin of their favorite tea for a sweet Christmas gift.

Handwritten Recipe Tea Towel

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $24; etsy.com

Turn a treasured family recipe into a beautiful towel that can be displayed in their kitchen. 

Willow Tree Hand-Painted Figure

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $43.95; amazon.com

Available for both grandmothers and grandfathers, this sweet carving will serve as a daily reminder of the special bond grandparents have with their grandchildren. 
 

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $59.88; walmart.com

Introduce Grandma and Grandpa to a newer, healthier option for enjoying fried foods. 
 

Only The Best Parents Get Promoted to Grandparents Picture Frame

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.95; amazon.com

Show off your favorite picture of grandparents with their grandkids in this frame that holds a 4-by-6 photo.

Chenille Throw Blanket

Credit: Dillard's

BUY IT: $59; dillards.com

A cozy throw that will look great in any room—plus, it's perfect for chilly winter nights.

Ballerina Herbal Warming Slippers

Credit: UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $48; uncommongoods.com

Upgrade their ordinary slippers with these herbal slippers that have microwavable inserts to keep feet warm and fill the room with the relaxing scent of lavender. 

Pet Portrait Mug

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $25.49+; etsy.com

If they love their dog like one of their own children, gift them a mug that lets them proclaim their affection.

Classic Woven Picnic Basket

Credit: Pottery Barn

BUY IT: $99; potterybarn.com

When the weather warms up, they'll enjoy alfresco lunches in the garden or the park thanks to this woven picnic basket. 

Zip-Top Boat and Tote Bag

Credit: Courtesy of L.L.Bean

BUY IT: $39.95; llbean.com

They're classic for a reason. Monogram these practically perfect, incredibly durable L.L.Bean totes with their names (Grandma and Grandpa, GiGi and Pops, or Gam and Pa), and fill the totes with a few of their favorite treats.

Mason Jar Indoor Flower Garden

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $20; uncommongoods.com

This low-maintenance windowsill plant will bring a touch of their garden indoors to enjoy throughout the year. 

Smeg Retro Style Electric Kettle

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: 169.95; amazon.com

This kettle will add a touch of personality and functionality to any kitchen countertop. 

French Kitchen Marble Rectangle Tray

Credit: Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

BUY IT: $44.95; crateandbarrel.com

For the grand-duo who likes to throw a smashing holiday soiree, a party pick like this elegant marble tray is an ideal gift.

100 Photographs: The Most Influential Images of All Time

Credit: etsy.com

BUY IT: $49; amazon.com

Give them something to look back on. This book is compiled of images that changed, influenced, or commemorated a particular world event throughout the history of photography.

Margorie Cheese Knives

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $58; anthropologie.com

These grandparents are gourmands, and their parties are the talk of the town—give them a set of cheese knives as elegant as their favorite Camembert.

Live Olive and Eucalyptus Wreath

Credit: Courtesy of World Market

BUY IT: $69.99; worldmarket.com

For the grandparents who love gardening as much as holiday decorating, send them this stunning live wreath to hang on their front door all season long—it will be the talk of the neighborhood.

Tack Storage Wine Rack

Credit: Courtesy of Anthropologie

BUY IT: $98; anthropologie.com

They can show off their favorite vintages with this rustic, handmade wine rack, a design that is sure to look dynamite in their kitchen.

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr Audiobook

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com

They can listen to all 16 hours of this riveting, Pulitzer Prize-winning book on tape during their next road trip to visit you and the kids.

