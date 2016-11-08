The Best Christmas Gift Ideas for Grandparents
Whether or not we're headed to our grandparents' houses to celebrate Christmas this year, we can't forget to remind them how much they mean to us. We know how hard it can be to shop for the perfect Christmas gift, especially the always-a-challenge-to-buy-for grandparents, but have no fear. With our gift guide for grandparents, we give you more than a few ideas of gifts for grandparents who have everything that they'll really want to unwrap on Christmas morning.
We want to show the grandparents who are always ready with a plate of cookies and a great story that we're thinking about them, not just during the holidays, but every day throughout the year. Grandparents are the foundation of our family, and they deserve to have some festive fun this holiday season. From thoughtful to personalized to sentimental and more, we guarantee they'll be thrilled to find these gifts for grandparents under the tree. You'll love the smiles that light up their faces when they tear open the wrapping paper.
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac
BUY IT: $199.99; amazon.com
This robovac will quietly clean for up to 100 minutes without Grandma or Grandpa having to lift a finger.
Smithey Ironware Co. No. 10 Cast Iron Skillet
BUY IT: $160; smithey.com
Made in Charleston, South Carolina, this versatile and dependable skillet will become the most-used pan in their kitchen.
Tea Drop Sampler
BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com
With six different flavors, this sampler is a different approach to enjoying tea. Just drop in your cup and enjoy, no steepers or bag required.
Shutterfly Photo Puzzle
BUY IT: from $38.99; shutterfly.com
Choose your favorite family pictures and turn them into a puzzle that will provide hours of entertainment for Grandma and Grandpa. Plus, they can display it in their home once it's complete.
Matching Apron Set for Grandma and Kids
BUY IT: $21.99; amazon.com
If Grandma and the grandkids like to cook and bake together in the kitchen, matching aprons will make their time together even more fun.
Marble Tic-Tac-Toe Game Set
BUY IT: $39.95; crateandbarrel.com
A classic game set will add a little bit of style and touch of fun to their coffee table.
Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System
BUY IT: $99; macys.com
A wine preservation system will allow them to enjoy a glass or two at a time while preserving the rest of the bottle for up to four weeks.
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
BUY IT: from $149; brooklinen.com
Upgrade their well-loved sheet set with the internet's favorite sheets from Brooklinen. The cool, crisp sheets will give them hotel-quality sleep every night in the comfort of their own home.
Generations Necklace
BUY IT: $40.95; amazon.com
This necklace will serve as a daily reminder of the special bond between three generations.
Fondue Set
BUY IT: $99; markandgraham.com
A personal fondue set will allow grandparents to have fun date nights at home or impress their friends when hosting a dinner party.
Grandparents and Grandkids TableTopics
BUY IT: $25; amazon.com
Tabletopics provide prompts for conversation to help bring fun, laughter, and memories to the dinner table.
Nature Anywhere Window Bird House Feeder
BUY IT: $24.80;amazon.com
Watching birds will be easier than ever before with this bird house that attaches directly to a window for an unobstructed view of their colorful guests.
What Makes You Grand Journal
BUY IT: $28; amazon.com
Prompts allow you to share sweet memories and words in a journal that they'll treasure forever.
There's No Place Like Grandma and Grandpa's Doormat
BUY IT: from $22; etsy.com
You can customize this doormat with the grandparent nicknames of your choice.
Do Not Disturb Grandpa Is Resting His Eyes Papa Socks
BUY IT: $12.99; amazon.com
Grandpas have quite the reputation for being jokesters, and we bet you've heard this phrase from him before.
Personalizable Grandma and Grandpa Ceramic Mug Set
BUY IT: $36+; etsy.com
Commemorate their first Christmas as grandparents with this adorable personalized mug set.
Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum
BUY IT: from $59; nordstrom.com
Upgrade Grandma's perfume collection with Lancome's Idôle fragrance that has notes of citrus, rose, jasmine, and vanilla.
Sophie Conran Bird Food Tin
BUY IT: $49.95; williams-sonoma.com
For avid birdwatchers, a vintage-inspired bucket will keep bird seed safe from weather and pests.
Personalized Coasters
BUY IT: from $26; etsy.com
This set of six engraved coasters can be personalized with the names and titles of your choice. They can be stored in the included leatherette holder.
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
With three speed settings and eight kneading nodes, an easy-to-use massager will give them the gift of ultimate relaxation.
Woven Wine Cooler
BUY IT: $69+; markandgraham.com
Pair this chic wine cooler with their favorite bottle of wine to become the favorite grandchild.
Gardener's Tool Seat
BUY IT: $40; uncommongoods.com
Better buy two—they'll each want one of these folding chair/tool bag hybrids when spring comes around.
Le Creuset Classic Tea Kettle
BUY IT: $100; lecreuset.com
Their well-loved whistling tea kettle could use an upgrade—brighten up their kitchen with a classic in one of their favorite bold colors. Pair with a tin of their favorite tea for a sweet Christmas gift.
Handwritten Recipe Tea Towel
BUY IT: from $24; etsy.com
Turn a treasured family recipe into a beautiful towel that can be displayed in their kitchen.
Willow Tree Hand-Painted Figure
BUY IT: $43.95; amazon.com
Available for both grandmothers and grandfathers, this sweet carving will serve as a daily reminder of the special bond grandparents have with their grandchildren.
Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer
BUY IT: $59.88; walmart.com
Introduce Grandma and Grandpa to a newer, healthier option for enjoying fried foods.
Only The Best Parents Get Promoted to Grandparents Picture Frame
BUY IT: $19.95; amazon.com
Show off your favorite picture of grandparents with their grandkids in this frame that holds a 4-by-6 photo.
Chenille Throw Blanket
BUY IT: $59; dillards.com
A cozy throw that will look great in any room—plus, it's perfect for chilly winter nights.
Ballerina Herbal Warming Slippers
BUY IT: $48; uncommongoods.com
Upgrade their ordinary slippers with these herbal slippers that have microwavable inserts to keep feet warm and fill the room with the relaxing scent of lavender.
Pet Portrait Mug
BUY IT: $25.49+; etsy.com
If they love their dog like one of their own children, gift them a mug that lets them proclaim their affection.
Classic Woven Picnic Basket
BUY IT: $99; potterybarn.com
When the weather warms up, they'll enjoy alfresco lunches in the garden or the park thanks to this woven picnic basket.
Zip-Top Boat and Tote Bag
BUY IT: $39.95; llbean.com
They're classic for a reason. Monogram these practically perfect, incredibly durable L.L.Bean totes with their names (Grandma and Grandpa, GiGi and Pops, or Gam and Pa), and fill the totes with a few of their favorite treats.
Mason Jar Indoor Flower Garden
BUY IT: $20; uncommongoods.com
This low-maintenance windowsill plant will bring a touch of their garden indoors to enjoy throughout the year.
Smeg Retro Style Electric Kettle
BUY IT: 169.95; amazon.com
This kettle will add a touch of personality and functionality to any kitchen countertop.
French Kitchen Marble Rectangle Tray
BUY IT: $44.95; crateandbarrel.com
For the grand-duo who likes to throw a smashing holiday soiree, a party pick like this elegant marble tray is an ideal gift.
100 Photographs: The Most Influential Images of All Time
BUY IT: $49; amazon.com
Give them something to look back on. This book is compiled of images that changed, influenced, or commemorated a particular world event throughout the history of photography.
Margorie Cheese Knives
BUY IT: $58; anthropologie.com
These grandparents are gourmands, and their parties are the talk of the town—give them a set of cheese knives as elegant as their favorite Camembert.
Live Olive and Eucalyptus Wreath
BUY IT: $69.99; worldmarket.com
For the grandparents who love gardening as much as holiday decorating, send them this stunning live wreath to hang on their front door all season long—it will be the talk of the neighborhood.
Tack Storage Wine Rack
BUY IT: $98; anthropologie.com
They can show off their favorite vintages with this rustic, handmade wine rack, a design that is sure to look dynamite in their kitchen.
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr Audiobook
BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com
They can listen to all 16 hours of this riveting, Pulitzer Prize-winning book on tape during their next road trip to visit you and the kids.