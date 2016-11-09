Gifts for Book Lovers

By Southern Living Editors
November 02, 2020
As much as we all enjoy gift giving during the holiday season, it can be difficult finding the perfect gift for a particular person. You probably have several people on your list that fall into specific categories; you need gift ideas for your neighbors, teachers, and co-workers. A lot of thought goes into choosing each gift. The easiest category to buy for, however, has to be book lovers. First of all, you know you can just get us another book about a subject we are intensely interested in. Whether your book lover is a history buff, a Shakespeare enthusiast, or a chef-in-the-making, a glance at the latest best-sellers list will point you in the right direction. Book lovers are also easy because they don’t have to have brand new books; sometimes the best gift is an old book found at a garage sale or a used bookstore. If you find a raggedy, early edition Nancy Drew detective book, grab it up, and then head home to bake a tin of treats from this great selection of cookies and bars. Wrap the book and cookies, and pat yourself on the back. That is the best gift ever for certain book lovers. Need a few more ideas? Here is a lineup of both fun and quirky gifts the book lover on your list will enjoy.
Book Lovers "Old Books" Candle

Buy it: $7, etsy.com

Who doesn't love the smell of old books? This candle will conjure the sensation, sans pages.

Tote Bag

Buy it: $12, etsy.com

If you’re prone to long walks to your favorite local bookstore, this is the tote you need.

Novel Teas

Buy it: $12.50, amazon.com

For the book lover who also appreciates a cup of tea.

Library Card Mug

Buy it: $12; outofprint.com

Know someone who did a dance when they checked out their first book from the library? This mug will remind them to never keep a book longer than they should.

Animals in Literature Poster

Buy it: $25, uncommongoods.com

With animals from White Fang, Don Quixote, and The Old Man and the Sea (for starters) this poster celebrates literature's favorite fauna.

Jane Eyre Literature Rocks Glass

Buy it: $14.50 each, etsy.com

A stylish sipper for all Jane Eyre acolytes.

Composition Notebook Pouch

Buy it: $15, amazon.com

This fun pouch is a perfect place to keep pencils and other trinkets while on the go.

100 Books Scratch-Off Poster

Buy it: $15, uncommongoods.com

Keep track of your reading challenges with this scratch-off poster of 100 iconic books, including classic literature, contemporary novels, and nonfiction.

Hand-Lettered Enamel Pin

Buy it: $9.45, etsy.com

A pin for the book lover who has everything.

Banned Book Socks

Buy it: $10; uncommongoods.com

What a warm and fuzzy way to remember the banned books we're happy to have our hands on.

Literary Candles

Buy it: $16; uncommongoods.com

Ever imagine what Rochester’s estate might smell like? These candles are named after locations in classic novels, from Thornfield Gardens (rose and rain water) to 221B Baker Street (black tea and leather books).

May Your Shelves Always Overflow with Books Framed Art

Buy it: $17.48; etsy.com

There probably isn't enough room on the shelves anyway, so you might as well get a print that celebrates that. A sentiment every book lover secretly strives for.

Custom Book Stamp

Buy it: $7.50; etsy.com

Is your book lover always losing their books? This personalized stamp will make sure any book lended is always returned.

Teakettle

Buy it: $49.95; williams-sonoma.com

We are pretty sure Jane Austen would have approved of this stylish teakettle.

Ruched Faux Fur Throw

Buy it: $149; potterybarn.com

When the book is just too hard to put down, this throw will keep them warm and cozy.

Amir Rechargeable Book Light

Buy it: $18.99; amazon.com

For those late nights, this book light will make sure they can keep reading without disturbing anyone.

Quotation Mark Earrings

Buy it: $14.99, amazon.com

These sweet quotation mark studs will let them show their love of books with their choice of jewelry.

Well-Read Women Reader’s Journal

Buy it: $14.95; uncommongoods.com

Your book lover friend will enjoy recording their thoughts as they read and re-read their favorite novels.

Library Card Market Tote Bag

Buy it: $24, amazon.com

This zip-top market bag, which is printed with a library card design, nods to a deep love of books and libraries.

Personal Library Kit

Buy it: $17.93, amazon.com

For the burgeoning collector or at-home librarian, gift this beginner library kit, which is complete with checkout cards, cover pockets, and date stamps.

Personalized Bookplates

Buy it: $15, etsy.com

Add these cute bookplates to a loved one’s library to ensure any borrowed books always end up back where they belong.

Book Page Holder

Buy it: $12.99, amazon.com

This natural walnut thumb page holder is the best companion for rabid readers. It’ll help them hold books open easily and ergonomically.

Bibliophile Notes

Buy it: $13.72, amazon.com

This stationery is designed for book lovers, and it features illustrations of 19th century classics and contemporary favorites alike.

Literary Insults Poster

Buy it: $24.99, amazon.com

For the book lover with a sense of humor, gift this fun poster filled with some of literature’s best insults.

Reading Log Book

Buy it: $5.99, amazon.com

Help the readers in your life keep track of what they're reading and loving by gifting them a fun (and practical!) log book.

Literary Postcards

Buy it: $19.99, amazon.com

These stylish postcards celebrate your favorite book lover’s favorite authors with elegant illustrations of Woolf, Wilde, and Austen, among so many others.

Out of Print Socks

Buy it: $12, amazon.com

What’s cuter than socks for book lovers? These library card-print socks will peek out of shoes with a wink.

Classic Paperbacks Memory Game

Buy it: $19.36, amazon.com

Richard Baker’s paintings of iconic paperbacks grace this fun memory game that both kids and adults will love.

