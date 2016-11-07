28 Gifts for Your Best Friend Who Has Everything

November 07, 2016
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Mark & Graham

When it comes to gifts for best friends, the stakes feel a little higher. Even though this is the person who knows you best—your most embarrassing stories, your favorite foods, your greatest weaknesses—you can’t help but feel like the pressure’s on. (Plus, you know them well enough to know that all-too-familiar “I love it!” fake smile…)This time of year always induces a frenzy, and you just want her to know how much you care! So we’ve removed some of the pain (and panic) from the endless shopping process. We went ahead and scoped out the shops and gathered some of our favorite finds for you to gift your best friend. Also, if you need clever gift wrap ideas, we’ve got you covered. Hosting a gift swap? We’ve got that too. Now if Santa would just be a friend and check off our list…

Start Slideshow

1 of 27

Viteri Hanging Picture Frame

Courtesy of Anthropologie

Buy It: from $28; anthropologie.com

These frames are not only sleek and stylish, but so easy to personalize—just add a favorite photo and wrap!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy It: from $36; nordstrom.com

It may seem like quite the splurge, but these dreamy candles are the stuff of (fashion world) legend. Plus, if you’re going to splurge on anyone, shouldn’t it be your best friend?

3 of 27

Personalized Bracelet

Courtesy of Etsy

Buy It: from $38; etsy.com

How darling are these personalized bracelets? Perfect for a secret message, inside joke, or words of encouragement.

Advertisement

4 of 27

Personalized Gold Foil Print

Courtesy of Minted

Buy It: from $33; minted.com

Minted allows you to commission custom art, which we love for a personalized, super-special touch. You can have letters, recipes, and other mementos glammed up in gold foil, or you could opt for a city or state print.

5 of 27

Monogram Journal

Courtesy of Anthropologie

Buy It: $18; anthropologie.com

Give her a personalized journal for jotting down New Year’s resolutions.

6 of 27

Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South

Amazon/Laurey W. Glenn

Buy It: $28.49; amazon.com

You’ll be doing your bestie a favor by making sure she has this keeper in her kitchen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Minted The Lady Personalized Stationery

Courtesy of Minted

Buy It: from $35 per set; minted.com

Who doesn’t need a stationery update? She can use this classic, personalized set for thank-you notes, birthday cards, or anytime handwritten gestures.

8 of 27

Blossom Cheese Knife Set

Terrain

Buy It: $28; shopterrain.com

This is the prettiest cheese set your girls’ wine night in has ever seen.

9 of 27

You Are So Loved Trinket Dish

Paper Source

Buy It: $15.95; papersource.com

This sweet gift will make her smile and remind her how much you love her every time she drops her keys or jewelry in it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Mark & Graham Leather Phone Sticker Card Case

Mark & Graham

Buy It: $29; markandgraham.com

With this cute monogrammed case, she’ll never misplace her card or license again.

11 of 27

Sephora Collection Where is the Penguin? Mask Set

Sephora

Buy It: $25; sephora.com

This cheeky mask set comes with plenty of options for all your friend’s skincare needs, so start planning a spa night in.

12 of 27

BaublebBar Alidia Ring

BaublebBar

Buy It: $44; baublebar.com

She can throw this BaubleBar best-seller on with any outfit, and she’ll wear it all the time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Birchbox Subscription

Birchbox

Buy It: from $45; birchbox.com

Treat your BFF to a little box of TLC each month with a Birchbox subscription that she can personalize to fit her wellness and beauty needs.

14 of 27

Southern Living Holiday Smiling Santa Mug Set

Dillard's

Buy It: $24; dillards.com

Share a cup of hot chocolate with your best friend in these too-cute Santa mugs you’ll use year after year.

15 of 27

Ode to Home State Dish Towel

Uncommon Goods

Buy It: $16; uncommongoods.com

Even if you and your best friend don’t live in your hometown together anymore, this towel is a sweet memento to commemorate where you got your start as friends.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Tile Combo Pack

Amazon

Buy It: $36; amazon.com

If you know your BFF is a bit forgetful with her things, these Tile trackers will be true lifesavers from a true friend.

17 of 27

Hey Pretty Pouch

Paper Source

Buy It: $14.95; papersource.com

Fill this cute pouch with favorite drugstore beauty goodies that are perfect for an on-the-go gal.

18 of 27

Corkcicle Tumbler

Mark & Graham

Buy It: $24; markandgraham.com

She can use this fun tumbler (that you can get monogrammed!) for anything her morning coffee or girls’ night wine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

Too Faced Christmas Party Essentials Eye Shadow and Mascara Set

Ulta

Buy It: $26; ulta.com

Any girl who stays up to date with cult-favorite makeup products knows that the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is the ultimate holy grail.

20 of 27

Brass Watering Can

Terrain

Buy It: $34; shopterrain.com

If your friend has a green thumb, she’s going to love this classy watering can update. For adorable gift presentation, fill it with fresh flowers and tie with a bow.

21 of 27

BaubleBar Cassandra Hoop Earrings

BaublebBar

Buy It: $34; baublebar.com

Every girl could use a pair of delicate gold hoops to go with everyday outfits or cocktail dresses.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Floral Lively Weekly Desk Notepad

Paper Source

Buy It: $12.95; papersource.com

Whether your friend is an organization diva or can’t keep her schedule straight, she’ll appreciate this sweet gift when she sees it on her desk each day.

23 of 27

Ticketmaster Giftcard

Ticketmaster

Buy It: From $25; ticketmaster.com

You don’t know her upcoming schedule yet, but you want to surprise her with a fun experience instead of a gift. With a Ticketmaster gift card, you can pick what concert or live event you want to see together, making it even more meaningful.

24 of 27

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Starter Kit

Dermstore.com

Buy It: $27; dermstore.com

If your best friend likes to keep her summer bronze glowing through the holidays, she will love this set that’s a major deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

Sparkling Champagne Cocktail Napkin Set

Paper Source

Buy It: $6.95; papersource.com

If your best friend’s go-to drink is bubbly, grab a nice bottle that she wouldn’t normally splurge on and pair it with these adorable napkins.

26 of 27

Carved Teak Bath Caddy

Terrain

Buy It: $38; shopterrain.com

Does your BFF love an at-home spa to unwind? Fill this beautiful caddy with soaps and salts for her next R&R session.

27 of 27

Slip Silk Sleep Mask

Dillard's

Buy It: $50; dillards.com

We know: This is a pricey sleep mask. But the high-quality silk that it’s made of and the anti-aging benefits it brings are worth it for your bestie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next