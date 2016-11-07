28 Gifts for Your Best Friend Who Has Everything
When it comes to gifts for best friends, the stakes feel a little higher. Even though this is the person who knows you best—your most embarrassing stories, your favorite foods, your greatest weaknesses—you can’t help but feel like the pressure’s on. (Plus, you know them well enough to know that all-too-familiar “I love it!” fake smile…)This time of year always induces a frenzy, and you just want her to know how much you care! So we’ve removed some of the pain (and panic) from the endless shopping process. We went ahead and scoped out the shops and gathered some of our favorite finds for you to gift your best friend. Also, if you need clever gift wrap ideas, we’ve got you covered. Hosting a gift swap? We’ve got that too. Now if Santa would just be a friend and check off our list…
Viteri Hanging Picture Frame
Buy It: from $28; anthropologie.com
These frames are not only sleek and stylish, but so easy to personalize—just add a favorite photo and wrap!
Diptyque Roses Scented Candle
Buy It: from $36; nordstrom.com
It may seem like quite the splurge, but these dreamy candles are the stuff of (fashion world) legend. Plus, if you’re going to splurge on anyone, shouldn’t it be your best friend?
Personalized Bracelet
Buy It: from $38; etsy.com
How darling are these personalized bracelets? Perfect for a secret message, inside joke, or words of encouragement.
Personalized Gold Foil Print
Buy It: from $33; minted.com
Minted allows you to commission custom art, which we love for a personalized, super-special touch. You can have letters, recipes, and other mementos glammed up in gold foil, or you could opt for a city or state print.
Monogram Journal
Buy It: $18; anthropologie.com
Give her a personalized journal for jotting down New Year’s resolutions.
Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South
Buy It: $28.49; amazon.com
You’ll be doing your bestie a favor by making sure she has this keeper in her kitchen.
Minted The Lady Personalized Stationery
Buy It: from $35 per set; minted.com
Who doesn’t need a stationery update? She can use this classic, personalized set for thank-you notes, birthday cards, or anytime handwritten gestures.
Blossom Cheese Knife Set
Buy It: $28; shopterrain.com
This is the prettiest cheese set your girls’ wine night in has ever seen.
You Are So Loved Trinket Dish
Buy It: $15.95; papersource.com
This sweet gift will make her smile and remind her how much you love her every time she drops her keys or jewelry in it.
Mark & Graham Leather Phone Sticker Card Case
Buy It: $29; markandgraham.com
With this cute monogrammed case, she’ll never misplace her card or license again.
Sephora Collection Where is the Penguin? Mask Set
Buy It: $25; sephora.com
This cheeky mask set comes with plenty of options for all your friend’s skincare needs, so start planning a spa night in.
BaublebBar Alidia Ring
Buy It: $44; baublebar.com
She can throw this BaubleBar best-seller on with any outfit, and she’ll wear it all the time.
Birchbox Subscription
Buy It: from $45; birchbox.com
Treat your BFF to a little box of TLC each month with a Birchbox subscription that she can personalize to fit her wellness and beauty needs.
Southern Living Holiday Smiling Santa Mug Set
Buy It: $24; dillards.com
Share a cup of hot chocolate with your best friend in these too-cute Santa mugs you’ll use year after year.
Ode to Home State Dish Towel
Buy It: $16; uncommongoods.com
Even if you and your best friend don’t live in your hometown together anymore, this towel is a sweet memento to commemorate where you got your start as friends.
Tile Combo Pack
Buy It: $36; amazon.com
If you know your BFF is a bit forgetful with her things, these Tile trackers will be true lifesavers from a true friend.
Hey Pretty Pouch
Buy It: $14.95; papersource.com
Fill this cute pouch with favorite drugstore beauty goodies that are perfect for an on-the-go gal.
Corkcicle Tumbler
Buy It: $24; markandgraham.com
She can use this fun tumbler (that you can get monogrammed!) for anything her morning coffee or girls’ night wine.
Too Faced Christmas Party Essentials Eye Shadow and Mascara Set
Buy It: $26; ulta.com
Any girl who stays up to date with cult-favorite makeup products knows that the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is the ultimate holy grail.
Brass Watering Can
Buy It: $34; shopterrain.com
If your friend has a green thumb, she’s going to love this classy watering can update. For adorable gift presentation, fill it with fresh flowers and tie with a bow.
BaubleBar Cassandra Hoop Earrings
Buy It: $34; baublebar.com
Every girl could use a pair of delicate gold hoops to go with everyday outfits or cocktail dresses.
Floral Lively Weekly Desk Notepad
Buy It: $12.95; papersource.com
Whether your friend is an organization diva or can’t keep her schedule straight, she’ll appreciate this sweet gift when she sees it on her desk each day.
Ticketmaster Giftcard
Buy It: From $25; ticketmaster.com
You don’t know her upcoming schedule yet, but you want to surprise her with a fun experience instead of a gift. With a Ticketmaster gift card, you can pick what concert or live event you want to see together, making it even more meaningful.
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Starter Kit
Buy It: $27; dermstore.com
If your best friend likes to keep her summer bronze glowing through the holidays, she will love this set that’s a major deal.
Sparkling Champagne Cocktail Napkin Set
Buy It: $6.95; papersource.com
If your best friend’s go-to drink is bubbly, grab a nice bottle that she wouldn’t normally splurge on and pair it with these adorable napkins.
Carved Teak Bath Caddy
Buy It: $38; shopterrain.com
Does your BFF love an at-home spa to unwind? Fill this beautiful caddy with soaps and salts for her next R&R session.
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
Buy It: $50; dillards.com
We know: This is a pricey sleep mask. But the high-quality silk that it’s made of and the anti-aging benefits it brings are worth it for your bestie.