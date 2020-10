15 Enchanting Vintage Christmas Ornaments

Christmas evokes so many emotions, traditions, and a sense of nostalgia. That’s why finding a rare vintage or heirloom ornament is like being transported back to happier times spent decorating during the holidays. The problem, today, is that most modern decorations are the same and stocked in most stores, leaving very little room for originality when it comes to trimming the tree. Long gone are the golden days of dangling tinsel, covering the tree in faux snow, and hanging delicate glass and family baubles carefully on each branch. Luckily, though, flea markets, antique malls, online auctions, and Etsy have those same elaborate treasures up for grabs that we all grew up admiring. Here are 15 retro ornaments that make it easier to reminisce on old traditions, while embracing new ones this holiday season. Happy decorating!