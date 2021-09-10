A Primitive Christmas Tree is the Simple Holiday Touch Your Home Needs This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Have you fallen head-over-heels for Cottagecore? Do you dream of chilly nights by the fire reminiscent of Little House on the Prairie? Maybe you can't leave the house without a prairie dress, and you find that you've somehow picked up knitting, embroidery, and a host of other hobbies that would fit right in with pioneer life. Thus, we say, you need a primitive Christmas tree this year, and stat.

What is a Primitive Christmas Tree?

Search for "primitive Christmas," and you'll find a lot of burlap, rusty and weathered (by time or intention) furniture, homely decorations, twine, plaid, and wood. Put yourself in the spirit of the American West! Handmade, homemade, and simple are the way to go.

In terms of primitive Christmas trees, if you're envisioning something along the lines of Charlie Brown's tree, you're not entirely wrong. Far from the voluptuous, fluffy trees we're used to seeing near every fireplace and in every town square, the primitive Christmas tree is…let's say skinny in comparison.

One thing the primitive Christmas tree is not, however, is sad. Let's face it. Charlie Brown's tree was a little sorry looking. If you're wanting a primitive Christmas tree à la Laura Ingalls Wilder, there are plenty that won't disappoint and will give you the adventurous, pioneering spirit. Sure, you can buy a two-foot tree wrapped in burlap, but know the seven-foot ones exist too.

Decorating a Primitive Christmas Tree

When it comes to achieving the look, decorations will take you a long way. Here are some tree accessories to consider—and before you run out to the store, remember that handmade is always a nice touch.

Burlap tree topper (angel, star)

Rustic/rusty bells

Plaid and gingham (hand-sewn ornaments in the shape of trees, stars, snowflakes, candy canes)

Wood ornaments or a tree topper

Rust/gold/burnt orange garlands

Dried fruit and spices (orange slices, star anise, apples, cinnamon, pears)

Gingerbread ornaments