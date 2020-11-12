13 Picture-Perfect Christmas Ornaments
Sentimental holiday decor—like vintage ornaments, passed-down needlepoint stockings, or old-school Santa figurines—bring even more joy to the holiday season. Spread those ear-to-ear grins all the way to the Christmas tree—literally. After you’ve trimmed the tree with twinkling lights and glittery garlands, hang ornaments that showcase loved ones’ smiling faces. Photo frame ornaments are a creative solution for adding a personalized, sentimental touch to your holiday decor. Find customizable options to celebrate the year’s momentous occasions—like a first day of school or a first driver’s license or a first Christmas as a married couple. Don’t forget about the furry four-legged members of the family; there are plenty of options for showcasing the slobbery smiles of our beloved pets among the branches. Photo frame ornaments also make special gifts for family and friends; make ornament exchanges a new tradition, so your custom collections can grow year after year. Here are 13 of our favorite photo frame ornaments for personalizing your Christmas tree.
Gingerbread House 2020 Photo Frame Hallmark Ornament
Frame smiles as sweet as the cookie-walled houses adorned with festive treats.
BUY IT: $12; hallmark.com
2020 Peace Frame Ornament
Spread Christmas cheer with an elegant silver-plated ornament that’s engraved with a joyful message.
BUY IT: $8; lenox.com
White Wood Photo Frame Christmas Tree Ornament
Gold accents help dress this plain wooden frame in its holiday best.
BUY IT: $3; target.com
Present Box Picture Frame Ornaments
The smiles inside are as pretty as their festive packaging.
BUY IT: $15 for set of 3; amazon.com
Photo Frame Ball Ornament
Here’s a traditional glass ball ornament that’s sure to stand out from its solid-colored counterparts.
BUY IT: $3; hobbylobby.com
Picture Frame Ornament
Add a sleek, modern touch to the tree with this clear acrylic style.
BUY IT: from $15; westelm.com
Kurt Adler Driver’s License Picture Frame Ornament
Commemorate her sweet 16 season after season with a sporty memento.
BUY IT: $8; amazon.com
2020 Dated Enamel Frame Ornament in Tartan Plaid
The classic tartan plaid is as timeless as the memory preserved inside.
BUY IT: from $13; potterybarn.com
Paw Metal Ornament
A paw-shaped ornament is the perfect fit for Fido’s shining moment on the tree.
BUY IT: $7; walmart.com
Personalized Red Frame Ornaments
You’ll love looking back at Christmases through the years with these festive frames.
BUY IT: from $9; potterybarnkids.com
Bamboo Ornate Ornament
An eco-friendly bamboo ornament with humble twine lends rustic Southern charm.
BUY IT: $20; kodakmoments.com
Christmas Elf Light Up Ornament
Give your elf his time to shine on a merry-and-bright light-up ornament.
BUY IT: $18; shutterfly.com
Greenery Ornament
Send season’s greetings that can double as sweet keepsakes.
BUY IT: from $88 for set of 25; minted.com