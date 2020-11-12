13 Picture-Perfect Christmas Ornaments

Sentimental holiday decor—like vintage ornaments, passed-down needlepoint stockings, or old-school Santa figurines—bring even more joy to the holiday season. Spread those ear-to-ear grins all the way to the Christmas tree—literally. After you’ve trimmed the tree with twinkling lights and glittery garlands, hang ornaments that showcase loved ones’ smiling faces. Photo frame ornaments are a creative solution for adding a personalized, sentimental touch to your holiday decor. Find customizable options to celebrate the year’s momentous occasions—like a first day of school or a first driver’s license or a first Christmas as a married couple. Don’t forget about the furry four-legged members of the family; there are plenty of options for showcasing the slobbery smiles of our beloved pets among the branches. Photo frame ornaments also make special gifts for family and friends; make ornament exchanges a new tradition, so your custom collections can grow year after year. Here are 13 of our favorite photo frame ornaments for personalizing your Christmas tree.