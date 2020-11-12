13 Picture-Perfect Christmas Ornaments

By Grace Haynes
Updated November 11, 2020
Sentimental holiday decor—like vintage ornaments, passed-down needlepoint stockings, or old-school Santa figurines—bring even more joy to the holiday season. Spread those ear-to-ear grins all the way to the Christmas tree—literally. After you’ve trimmed the tree with twinkling lights and glittery garlands, hang ornaments that showcase loved ones’ smiling faces. Photo frame ornaments are a creative solution for adding a personalized, sentimental touch to your holiday decor. Find customizable options to celebrate the year’s momentous occasions—like a first day of school or a first driver’s license or a first Christmas as a married couple. Don’t forget about the furry four-legged members of the family; there are plenty of options for showcasing the slobbery smiles of our beloved pets among the branches. Photo frame ornaments also make special gifts for family and friends; make ornament exchanges a new tradition, so your custom collections can grow year after year. Here are 13 of our favorite photo frame ornaments for personalizing your Christmas tree.

Gingerbread House 2020 Photo Frame Hallmark Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Hallmark

Frame smiles as sweet as the cookie-walled houses adorned with festive treats.

BUY IT: $12; hallmark.com

2020 Peace Frame Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Lenox

Spread Christmas cheer with an elegant silver-plated ornament that’s engraved with a joyful message.  

BUY IT: $8; lenox.com

White Wood Photo Frame Christmas Tree Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Gold accents help dress this plain wooden frame in its holiday best.

BUY IT: $3; target.com

Present Box Picture Frame Ornaments

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The smiles inside are as pretty as their festive packaging.

BUY IT: $15 for set of 3; amazon.com

Photo Frame Ball Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Hobby Lobby

Here’s a traditional glass ball ornament that’s sure to stand out from its solid-colored counterparts.

BUY IT: $3; hobbylobby.com

Picture Frame Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

Add a sleek, modern touch to the tree with this clear acrylic style.

BUY IT: from $15; westelm.com

Kurt Adler Driver’s License Picture Frame Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Commemorate her sweet 16 season after season with a sporty memento.   

BUY IT: $8; amazon.com

2020 Dated Enamel Frame Ornament in Tartan Plaid

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn

The classic tartan plaid is as timeless as the memory preserved inside.

BUY IT: from $13; potterybarn.com

Paw Metal Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

A paw-shaped ornament is the perfect fit for Fido’s shining moment on the tree.

BUY IT: $7; walmart.com

Personalized Red Frame Ornaments

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

You’ll love looking back at Christmases through the years with these festive frames.

BUY IT: from $9; potterybarnkids.com

Bamboo Ornate Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Kodak Moments

An eco-friendly bamboo ornament with humble twine lends rustic Southern charm.

BUY IT: $20; kodakmoments.com 

Christmas Elf Light Up Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Shutterfly

Give your elf his time to shine on a merry-and-bright light-up ornament.

BUY IT: $18; shutterfly.com

Greenery Ornament

Credit: Courtesy of Minted

Send season’s greetings that can double as sweet keepsakes.  

BUY IT: from $88 for set of 25; minted.com

By Grace Haynes