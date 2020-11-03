Walmart Is Selling Personalized Christmas Stockings – and They're Under $20

We have dozens of beloved holiday traditions in my family: recipes we’ve cooked across generations, a Christmas tree ornament collection we add to every year, a long, slow gift exchange that stretches across hours on Christmas morning. Each one of these traditions is incredibly special, but for me, the one that feels closest to my heart is the yearly unpacking and hanging of our Christmas stockings.
They’re all different, but each one is uniquely ours, embroidered with our names. I’m not sure why, exactly, but something about having personalized Christmas stockings makes the tradition more special and significant than all the rest — and when they’re hanging up on the mantle, it just feels like I’m home.
If that sounds like a holiday tradition you’d like to start in your own family (and I highly recommend it), you don’t have to go to great lengths—or spend top dollar— to find customizable stockings to make your very own. Right now, Walmart has dozens of personalized stockings for sale, and they’re all under $20.
Walmart’s personalized stockings come in a variety of styles and colors. The Burlap Personalized Stocking comes in four different designs, including a snowman, snowflake, Christmas bell, and Christmas tree. Each can be embroidered with a name up to nine characters long, and the aesthetic will fit right on on the mantle of any living room that’s got a rustic holiday vibe.
If homespun isn’t your thing, there are also the Personalized Snow Cap Christmas Stockings, available in 11 different holiday-themed designs with a felted snowcap topper. Choose different charming appliques for each member of your family, or select the same whimsical characters for everyone and customize with your names.
If you prefer a knit stocking over burlap or fleece, check out the Personalized Snowflake Knit Christmas Stockings, also available in 11 different designs. The knit cable of these stockings give off a bit of holiday nostalgia, reminiscent of a time when children hung long pairs of cozy socks over the mantle. Plus, these knit stockings can be embroidered with names up to 12 characters, for all those in the family with particularly long names.
Walmart shoppers who’ve already ordered their own personalized stockings are pleased with the results, saying that the quality of the embroidery is top notch and that gifting the stockings ahead of the season made their entire families smile. One person even got one for their brand new baby — after all, it’s never too early to be included in the family traditions.
